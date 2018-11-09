Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
WHP promotes Kyle McKay to lieutenant
Wyoming Highway Patrol Colonel Kebin Haller recently announced the promotion of Sergeant Kyle McKay to lieutenant of the Safety and Training Division on Oct. 1, according to a news release.
Lt. McKay was previously the public relations and recruiting sergeant for the Safety and Training Division, where he was the primary agency point of contact for media relations in the state of Wyoming and the Rocky Mountain region. He also was the primary recruiter for the agency while assisting with the Wyoming Highway Patrol Academy and WHP safety campaigns.
In his new position, Lt. McKay will now oversee the Safety and Training Division. In that position, he supervises the Public Relations and Recruiting, the Academy Coordinator, the Safety Education and the Drug Recognition Expert sergeants.
Lt. McKay’s division is also responsible for providing quality safety education at public events throughout the state and continuous education and training to Patrol personnel.
Lt. McKay is an 18-year veteran with the Patrol and native of Cheyenne, Wyoming. He started his career in law enforcement in 1999 with the Division of Criminal Investigation as part of the Capitol Police.
He was in that position from 1999 to 2001. In 2001, the Capitol Police merged with Patrol, and McKay became part of Patrol’s Executive Protection(Division O). He was on the Division O from 2001-2003.
McKay then worked for Patrols’ Division A in Cheyenne as a road trooper from 2003 until 2017. In 2017, he was promoted to Sergeant within Safety and Training.
Lt. McKay replaced Lt. David Wagener who promoted to Commercial Carrier Captain recently.
Public lecture to honor city, county anniversary
Laramie and Albany County's 150th Public Lecture Series. On Nov.9 and Nov.10 at The Laramie Plains Civic Center, the Albany County Historical Society and members of Laramie's 150th Steering Committee will host a series of 30-minute lectures that focus on a variety of aspects of history in Albany County from 1868-2018.
Below is the lineup:
FRIDAY
Opening Reception: 6-6:30 p.m.
"Albany County: A Sense of Place" by Jessica Flock: 6:30-7 p.m.
"Railroads from the Dale Creek trestle to Laramie and beyond in Albany County" by Jerry Hansen: 7-7:30 p.m.
“International Wyoming: Early Immigration to the Equality State and Albany County" by Phil Roberts: 7:30-8 p.m.
SATURDAY
"Law, Lawyers and Judges on the 19th Century High Plains" by Phil Roberts: 1-1:30 p.m.
"Recent Archaeological Investigations at Fort Sanders" by Danny Walker: 1:30-2 p.m.
"The Trabing Brothers and Their Role in Laramie and Wyoming's Early Settlement" by Nancy Mickelson: 2-2:30 p.m.
"West to Wyoming - The Extraordinary Life and Legacy of Stephen Wheeler Downey" by Kim Viner: 2:30-3 p.m.
Break: 3-3:15 p.m.
"Laramie Hoy! A History of Chicanos in Laramie" by Dewey Gallegos: 3: 15-3:45 p.m.
"University of Wyoming: Monuments, Memorials and Public Art" by Jessica Flock: 3:45-4:15 p.m.
“Vigilante to Lawman: N.K. Boswell, Second Sheriff of Albany County" by Judy Knight: 4:15-4:45 p.m.
Break: 4;45-5 p.m.
"The First Territorial Roads in Albany County: Dreams and Tragedy" by Jane Nelson: 5-5:30 p.m.
"Wheels through Albany County: Chronicles of Bicycling in the Equality State" by Dewey Gallegos: 5:30-6 p.m.
"The Women of the 1870 Grand Jury – Tested and Proven in a World First" by Kim Viner: 6-6:30 p.m.
Closing Reception: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
All lectures are free to the public.
Women’s Club to meet today
The Laramie Women’s Club is set to meet at noon today at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 Ivinson Ave. The guest speaker will be Katie Christensen from the University of Wyoming Art Museum. There will also be a silent auction fundraiser. Email Annie Nelson at anniegowyo@aol.com for more information.
Local bakery to celebrate first birthday, honor customers
Golden Prairie Bakery will be celebrating their first birthday with a Customer Appreciation Day at 1 p.m. Saturday at 26 BWJ Road.
The event will include sampling of cakes, sourdough pizza and other goodies.
Call 307-343-0374, email baker@goldenprairiebakery.com, go to www.goldenprairiebakery.com or find the bakery on Facebook for more information.
Today is last day for Thanksgiving basket applications, volunteers needed
Interfaith Good Samaritan is partnering with the Laramie Ministerial Association, Mountain West Farm Bureau and several other local groups and organizations to collect, assemble and distribute Thanksgiving baskets of food to people in Albany County that could use some help with their holiday meal. Applications are available at Interfaith in the Civic Center until today. A food drive is scheduled for Sunday at all three local grocery stores to fill the baskets. The event is from noon-6 p.m. Nov. 17 at First Baptist Church, 15th and Canby streets. Call 742-4240 for more information.
Interfaith is in need of community members to help by standing at one of the entrances to the three grocery stores and asking for food donations Sunday. Two-hour shifts are available. Email Adrien Polis at adepolis@yahoo.com for more information.
November Artist Meet Up to have health insurance open enrollment
A representative will be available at 6 p.m. Monday at The Durlacher, 203 S. Second St., to help people through health insurance open enrollment and show them how to sign up. This is sponsored by the Laramie Public Art Coalition through its monthly artist meetup to help artists who don’t have health insurance learn about their options. All are welcome.
Email publicartlaramie@gmail.com or go to enrollwyo.org for more information.
Holiday greenery available from Open School
The Open School is taking orders for wreaths and holiday greenery during its annual wreath fundraiser, according to a news release. All purchases help support early childhood education at the Open School, a nonprofit preschool that has been a part of the Laramie community since 1971. Pictures of items can be seen at www.laramieopenschool.org. Call 745-7256 to place an order by Wednesday. Wreaths will be delivered the first week of December.
ACPL board to meet
The public is invited to attend the monthly Albany County Public Library Board Meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the meeting room of ACPL, 310 S. Eighth St. There is a period for public comment at the beginning of the meeting. Topics on the agenda include Albany County Public Library Foundation mini-grants, health insurance and the 2018 Summer Reading Program. Call 307-721-2580 or email info@acplwy.org for more information.
Albany County CattleWomen Scholarship Auction Meeting set for Nov. 16
The Albany County CattleWomen plan to host have their monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 16 at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. A chicken fried steak meal will be served for $10. An auction will feature various items brought by members and guests to support the scholarship program. The public is invited to help raise funds for scholarships. Call Betty Wortman at 721-5031 for more information.
2018 interfaith Thanksgiving service coming up
The Laramie Ministerial Association for All Faiths plans to offer a community interfaith Thanksgiving service at 3 p.m. Nov. 18 at the United Presbyterian Church, 218 S. 11th St. Attendees are asked to bring canned goods to donate to Interfaith-Good Samaritan. A coffee and cookie reception will follow. All are welcome.
Community Holidays of Laramie seeking sponsors for Christmas gifts
Community Holidays of Laramie, a collaborative effort of several local churches and organizations, is looking for local businesses, clubs, civic organizations, individuals and families to sponsor a single person, a couple or a family in need of some assistance for the Christmas holiday, according to a news release. The group is coordinating with Tim Brooks of the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots, the city of Laramie, Interfaith-Good Samaritan and Albany County schools.
Applications for Christmas gift bags have been distributed to a number of participating nonprofits, and applications are also available at www.communityholidays.org. The deadline is Nov. 12 at First Baptist Church, 1517 Canby St.
Families with children in Laramie Schools will be served by the school guidance counselors, who will give out their own applications.
Sponsors will receive shopping lists by Nov. 16, with all gifts brought to First Baptist Church by Dec. 10. Distribution Day is Dec. 19.
Volunteers are also needed for various jobs.
Go to www.communityholidays.org or email communityholidays@gmail.com to be a sponsor or volunteer or for more information.
Book sale to continue
The Friends of the Albany County Public Library is planning its annual Fall Sale for Nov. 2-10 in the ACPL basement, 310 S. Eighth St. The Friends of the Library sale is well organized and arranged on shelves as in a regular bookstore or library — use the map to navigate to a genre. The sale includes books, art prints, vinyl, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks and more. There are a large number of books in a variety of world languages and a new selection of Latin American history and politics. Attendees should also check the Book Nook near the library entrance.
The sale hours are as follows:
1-5:30 p.m. today (Half-Price Day)
1-4:30 p.m. Saturday (Bag Day)
Memberships can be purchased at the library circulation desk or at the sale, including members-only day. Annual memberships are $10 per person or $15 per household.
The Friends of the Albany County Public Library is a nonprofit organization that provides direct financial assistance to the library to assist in funding new materials, according to a news release. The group appreciates the many generous donations from the community. Find the group on Facebook or email acplbooksale@gmail.com for more information.
Holiday sale coming up
Laramie’s 12th annual Ten Thousand Villages fair trade holiday sale is planned for 4-8 p.m. Nov. 9 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 10 at the First United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St.
The nonprofit fair trade sale will include handmade holiday decorations and Christmas tree ornaments, jewelry, baskets, housewares, coffee, paper goods, soap, chocolate and many other items crafted by artisans in developing countries, according to a news release. Coffee and chocolate “pairings” will be featured.
Fair trade means the artisans have been fairly compensated for their work, enabling families to improve their nutrition, health care and shelter and to send their children to school, the release states.
Contact sale coordinator Sarah Gorin at sagorin@aol.com or 760-8280 for more information.
Moose Lodge hosting bingo
Nov. 10 is the next date for Bingo at the Moose Lodge. The event is at 6:30 p.m. Nov 10 at 409 S. third St. The Women of the Moose have partnered with the Leadership Laramie Class of 2017-2019 to have a mural painted on the south wall of the lodge to greet people as they drive into Laramie for their project, according to a news release.
Doors will open for bingo at 5:30 p.m. and starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for packets are $25 in advance and are available from the lodge, a Moose member or from a Leadership Laramie class member. Extra packets are available for people who are extra talented and can handle more stress at the door for $15, the release states. Concessions will include hamburgers, hot dogs and homemade fries. If a minimum of 100 original packets are sold, there will be a $500 jackpot at the end of the night.
Also, the Women of the Moose assists with stuffing the backpacks for Albany County School District No. 1, and those who bring individual-wrapped snacks or other item to donate will get a free jackpot paper (card).
Email shutton@uwyo.edu for more information.
Bed Turning event set for Saturday
The Laramie Quilts of Valor group invites the public to celebrate veterans by attending a bed turning at 2 p.m. Saturday at QuiltEssentials, 314 S Second St.
A bed turning is a traditional way of showing quilts and explaining quilt designs, according to a news release. There will be information on how to nominate a veteran to receive a quilt. Go to https://ppeters710.wixsite.com/laramieqov or email laramieqov@gmail.com for more information.
Audubon Society hosting field trip
The Laramie Audubon Society is hosting a free field trip on Saturday. This trip will cover the huge expanses of plains and mountains along the Laramie River, according to a news release. The group will look for local and migrant birds of prey, grassland birds and waterfowl. Laramie Audubon Society members will provide tips for identifying hawks, eagles and falcons, as well as information regarding the natural history of raptors. The group will meet at Night Heron Books and Coffeehouse at 8 a.m. to arrange carpool groups; members plan to be back to Laramie by noon. This trip will involve minimal walking. Attendees should bring warm clothing, water, snacks and, if possible, binoculars.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
-30-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.