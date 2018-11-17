Corrections
Voter alliance to meet Tuesday
The Progressive Voter Alliance is set to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. The featured speakers will be Suzanne Luhr and Julie Hamerlinck from the Laramie Animal Welfare Society. They will talk about two programs from the Trap, Neuter and Return program. The unified action speaker will be Evelyn Edson, director of Family Promise. She will explain how the community can help.
LRCD to meet Wednesday
The Laramie Rivers Conservation District regular Board of Directors meeting is slated for noon Wednesday at the USDA Service Center, 5015 Stone Road. Call 721-0072 for more information.
Ark Regional Services celebrates #GivingTuesday
This #GivingTuesday, Ark Regional Services will celebrate giving by hosting a Drive Through Donation Day, asking for 2,000 donors to give $2 or more, according to a news release.
#GivingTuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Following Thanksgiving and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this year’s #GivingTuesday is Nov. 27 and will kick off the giving season by inspiring people to collaborate and give back.
This Drive Through Donation will allow donors to drive through Ark’s parking lot, make a donation and grab a free cup of coffee and a donut. The idea is to keep warm in your car, grab a drink and snack and help Ark fulfill its mission of supporting people with disabilities. The goal is 2,000 donations of $2.
Those who are interested in joining Ark Regional Services’ #GivingTuesday initiative can go to www.arkregionalservices.org or Ark’s Facebook page.
UW Art Museum hosts annual holiday events
The University of Wyoming Art Museum plans to launch the holiday season with the 26th annual Happy Holidays Laramie Festival of Trees from Nov. 29-Dec. 1.
Happy Holidays Laramie Festival of Trees includes a silent auction for trees and holiday items donated and decorated by student groups, civic organizations, local businesses and members of the community, as well as performances by Laramie student groups. The silent auction opens with the Lighting of the Trees at 6 p.m. Thursday and continues through 2:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Bidders need not be present to win, and all proceeds benefit UW Art Museum educational programs and community outreach.
During the “Lighting of the Trees” reception, visitors can enjoy dance and musical performances and vote for the People’s Choice Award, which will be announced at the end of the evening.
The UW Art Museum will host a dance and musical performances by local choral groups, student musicians and dance companies from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Families are invited to have their pictures taken with Santa Claus and to create ornaments, cards and other holiday decorations.
Happy Holidays Laramie Festival of Trees also celebrates the opening for the holiday exhibition of artwork by Albany County schoolchildren, which will be on view through Dec. 15.
All events are free to the public at the UW Art Museum, located in the Centennial Complex, 2111 Willett Drive.
Happy Holidays Laramie Festival of Trees is sponsored by Laramie Spinal Care Center, Laramie Hilton Garden Inn, Toyota of Laramie, John McPherson DDS and Aspen Family Chiropractic.
Contact Janine Reinhardt at 766-3477 or janine.reinhardt@uwyo.edu for more information about these events.
Gala Holiday Concert to celebrate Hometown Holidays
The University of Wyoming Department of Music’s annual Gala Holiday Concert takes on a nostalgic air with a series of selections celebrating Hometown Holidays, according to a news release.
The performances, featuring Civic Chorus, Bel Canto, UW Singing Statesmen, Happy Jacks and UW Wind Symphony, is set for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and 3 p.m. Dec. 2 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. Patrons are advised to get tickets early at 766-6666 or www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
The gala will feature beautiful sacred works, fun, popular holiday songs, seasonal folk medleys, the clip-clop and whinnies of a horse pulling a sleigh, and the powerful Russian Christmas Music as a finale.
The narrator this year will be Laramie’s own Rev. Marilyn Engstrom.
Theatre and Dance to perform ‘The Nutcracker’
The University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance celebrates the holiday season with a cherished family favorite, “The Nutcracker,” directed by Marsha Knight, choreographed by Knight and Jennifer Deckert, with the UW Symphony Orchestra, directed by Dr. Michael Griffith.
Based on E.T.A Hoffman’s fairytale and featuring Tchaikovsky's dazzling score, “The Nutcracker” brings out the child in each of us as it comes alive with dancing snowflakes, magical mice, marching soldiers, waltzing flowers, the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Nutcracker Prince.
This classic ballet is at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-8 and 2 p.m. Dec. 9 at UW Arts & Sciences Auditorium. Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
Laramie Senior Housing planning Open House
The Board of Directors and staff of the Laramie Square Apartments, aka Laramie Senior Housing, cordially invite everyone in the Laramie community to an Open House from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 6 at 404 S. 30th St. to celebrate the completion of a $1.2 million upgrade to the building. Especially encouraged to attend are all those who have been involved with the facility throughout the years and those who provide services to the residents.
The recent upgrade was completed by Speigelberg Construction, the original contractor from 1981. Gertsch Baker Engineering developed the design. As part of the upgrade, the parking lot was graded and resurfaced, new windows and patio doors were installed in all apartments, the heating and plumbing system was upgraded, a new security system was installed and new landscaping was completed. The community room and mail room were refurbished with new floors and windows and redesigned lighting. A more welcoming and user friendly entrance with wider halls and better lighting was constructed for residents and their friends and families. Redesigned offices and a small meeting room were added. A separate entrance was also constructed for staff and their community partners such as home health agencies, home delivered meals staff, Albany County Public Library books of wheels, UW students and Laramie’s EMTs.
Local families can make global impact through Operation Christmas Child
This month, sites in the Laramie area will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, set for Nov. 12-19.
Laramie families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items, according to a news release. The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
This year, Laramie-area residents hope to collect more than 9,500 gifts to contribute to the 2018 global goal of reaching 11 million children.
Laramie Valley Chapel will be collecting donations at 4801 Quarter Horse Drive according to the following schedule:
TODAY: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
SUNDAY: 1-4 p.m.
MONDAY: 7-9 a.m.
Hockey to take on County, Douglas teams
Laramie Outlaws hockey has three days of play planned for Friday-Sunday at the Laramie Ice & Events Center, 3510 Garfield St. All games are free to the public.
The schedule is as follow:
TODAY
14U vs. Park County Ice Cats at 6:15 p.m.
18U vs. Douglas Ice Cats at 8 p.m.
SUNDAY
14U vs. Park County Ice Cats at 7 a.m.
18U vs. Douglas Ice Cats at 8:45 a.m.
Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving basket effort
Interfaith Good Samaritan is partnering with the Laramie Ministerial Association, Mountain West Farm Bureau and several other local groups and organizations to collect, assemble and distribute Thanksgiving baskets of food to people in Albany County that could use some help with their holiday meal. Distribution is from noon-6 p.m. today at First Baptist Church, 15th and Canby streets. Call 742-4240 for more information.
Cat adoption events set for Laramie Animal Welfare Society
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society is planning to host a “Caturday” adoption event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today, as well as Dec. 1 and Dec. 15, at 1104 S. Second St., according to the LAWS website.
There will be kittens available for adoption for an $85 fee and adult cats will be available for $60, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home, according to a news release.
Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications.
Call 460-3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
LHS to perform ‘White Christmas’
The Laramie High School musical theatre program is rehearsing for its performances of Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas.” Shows are slated for 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. today at the LHS Theater, 1710 Boulder Drive.
Based on the Paramoutn Pictures film written for the screen by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama and Melvin Frank, the original stage production was directed by Walter Bobbie. Music and lyrics are by Irving Berlin, and the theatrical book was written by David Ives and Paul Blake.
Admission is $6 per child or student and $8 per adults. Tickets are available at the door or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
Book sale hours set for today
Because the Albany County Public Library was vandalized and closed Saturday, the Friends of the Albany County Public Library is extending its Bag Day connected with the fall book sale.
Sale hours are planned for 1-4:30 p.m. today at 310 S. Eighth St. A bag of books is $7.
Mr. Jim’s to help out Foster Grandparents
A fundraising benefit for Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies is planned for today at Mr. Jim’s Pizza. For the day, 15 percent of customer tickets will go toward Foster Grandparents.
For those who can’t order Saturday, pizza cards can be purchased today to use at a later date and the donation will still go toward Foster Grandparents.
Call 742-5467 for more information.
2018 interfaith Thanksgiving service coming up
The Laramie Ministerial Association for All Faiths plans to offer a community interfaith Thanksgiving service at 2 p.m. Sunday at the United Presbyterian Church, 218 S. 11th St. Attendees are asked to bring canned goods to donate to Interfaith-Good Samaritan. A coffee and cookie reception will follow. All are welcome.
Organ concert series to continue
The schedule for an annual organ concert series is available, and the concerts begin Sunday, according to a news release.
The series is sponsored by the Friends of Music, according to a news release.
Attendees should note: Unlike previous years, all remaining concerts will be at 3 p.m. This is to make the concerts more accommodating for all concerned, the release states.
The schedule is as follows:
3 p.m. Sunday: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
3 p.m. Dec. 16: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium (this concert is a sing along)
3 p.m. Jan. 20: University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium
3 p.m. Feb. 17: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
3 p.m. March 17: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium
3 p.m. April 21: University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium
3 p.m. May 19: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
The concerts last about one hour, all are welcome, and all buildings are ADA compliant.
Children are encouraged to attend. There are usually 4-6 players at each event, and any organists who would like to play at any of the concerts should call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
U.S. Capitol Christmas tree stopping by Wyoming Territorial Prison
The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will be stopping in Laramie from 9-10 a.m. Sunday at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. The free event will allow the public to see the tree that will be placed at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., for Christmas.
Contact Deborah Cease at deborah.cease@wyo.gov or 745-3733 or go to http://wyoparks.state.wy.us for more information.
