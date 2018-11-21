Correction
A story titled “Council voting to accept emergency response grant” on page A3 of Tuesday’s Laramie Boomerang incorrectly identified Dan Johnson as the Albany County Fire Chief. He is the Laramie Fire Chief. The mistake was due to reporter error. The Laramie Boomerang regrets the error.
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
St. Matthew’s to
offer Thanksgiving Day service
The public is invited to join St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral for a Thanksgiving Service of Holy Communion at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 22 at the church, 104 S. Fourth St.
Call 742-6608, email stmattsdean@gmail.com or go to www.stmatthews.diowy.org for more information.
Memorial tribute, estate sale to honor Shirley M. Nielsen
The community is invited to a life well lived memorial tribute to Shirley M. Nielsen at 5 p.m. Monday at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. After the tribute, attendees can enjoy a dinner of roast pork loin, Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, salad, fruit and a beverage (a donation is suggested).
Additionally, an estate sale is planned for 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Eppson Center. Admission is free, and hundreds of items for sale include antiques, jewelry, photographs, clothing, animal hides, toys, rugs, tables, chairs, glassware, sculptures and many household items. Nielsen chose to have the proceeds from the sale benefit the Eppson Center for Seniors and Spring Wind Assisted Living.
Women’s group hosting Christmas bazaar
The Martha and Mary Women’s Group of the St. Paul’s Newman Center is planning the annual Christmas Bazaar for 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 1 at 1800 Grand Ave. The bazaar highlight is the custom stitched quilt raffle. Martha and Mary stitchers worked all summer to create “Déjà vu,” a beautiful queen-size quilt with matching pillow shams made from men’s upcycled shirts. The bazaar features many “stores” for holiday shopping including the Praying Hands gift boutique, Born Again treasure store, Sweet & Savory bake shop and the M&M café. Additional raffles will be featured, the largest of which being the themed basket area featuring fun baskets such as an International Travel basket, Doggy’s Delight, Scents of Christmas and Student Care Package.
Martha and Mary Women’s Group was formed in 2017 for the purpose of spirituality, fellowship and service. Proceeds from last year’s sale supported parish needs while the tithe from the bazaar was donated to the Laramie Soup Kitchen and Interfaith-Good Samaritan.
All are welcome to shop the Christmas Bazaar, enjoy breakfast or lunch or simply stop by to view the Déjà vu quilt.
Nutrition class, planned for today
Cent$ible Nutrition Classes for WIC clients are planned for noon today at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for scheduling or questions. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
LRCD to meet today
The Laramie Rivers Conservation District regular Board of Directors meeting is slated for noon today at the USDA Service Center, 5015 Stone Road. Call 721-0072 for more information.
County office to close for Thanksgiving
All Albany County offices will be closed Nov. Thursday-Friday in observation of Thanksgiving Day. Regular work hours will resume Monday.
Community Thanksgiving Dinner planned for Thursday
The 21st annual Community Thanksgiving dinner is slated for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. The meal is open to community members or all ages to enjoy a meal together.
Donations for next year’s feast will be accepted, but they are not required. Make check payable to Thanksgiving Community Dinner.
Call Janice at 399-1269 for a home-delivered meal or more information.
How to submit
to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.