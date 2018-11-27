Corrections
Audubon society planning meeting
Each year, the Laramie Audubon Society awards small grants to individuals or organizations working on research or projects that will increase knowledge and appreciation of birds, other wildlife and habitats. Two recent grant recipients will describe their research at the LAS meeting Wednesday. Stephanie Winters, MS student in the ecosystem science and management department, will discuss linking soil ecology with vegetation management to optimize restoration efforts of ponderosa pine after wildfires. Paul Dougherty, Ph.D. student in the program in ecology, will provide an update regarding his research on avian hybrid zones.
The program will take place in the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center auditorium, 10th and Lewis streets. Bird chat and refreshments begin at 6:30 p.m., with the program following at 7 p.m. More information regarding the Laramie Audubon Society, including the grant program, is available at www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com.
Public meeting set to update public about Pilot Hill Project progress
A public meeting to update the public about the latest developments with the Pilot Hill Project is scheduled for Monday at the Albany County Fairgrounds, 3510 S. Third St. Two identical sessions are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The meeting will include updates about the proposed land exchange, the contract extension, fundraising, a community survey and an archaeological assessment. Members of the Pilot Hill Project Committee will be available to answer questions from the public and address concerns.
The sessions will be facilitated by Steve Smutko with the University of Wyoming Ruckelshaus Institute of Environment and Natural Resources, which works with stakeholders to develop shared solutions.
Mobile Vet Center Veteran Outreach
set for Dec. 6
The Mobile Vet Center will be in Laramie conducting community outreach. Stop by and receive information about counseling services for combat veterans, VA healthcare enrollment, Veteran Service Officer referrals, VA benefits explanation and much more. Vet Center staff will be available to answer questions and assist you with your Vet Center and VA needs.
The outreach is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Walmart parking lot. Weather and maintenance can delay or cancel travel on short notice. For more information or appointments, contact the Cheyenne Vet Center at 307-778-7370. Visit the Vet Center website at www.vetcenter.va.gov
Local naturopathic doctor to discuss IBS
Ending the Going Nowhere Urgency of Irritable Bowel Syndrome: 3 Natural Solutions to Stop Feeling Bloated, to Stop the Urge to Go But Can’t, and to Sooth the Pain that Keeps You from Being Able to Focus on Your Life is set for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Aspen Creek Naturopathic Clinic Basement Library, 1277 N. 15th St. in the Reynolds Crossing.
Shawn Palmer, ND, is the featured speaker.
Irritable bowel syndrome is the most common functional bowel problem affecting about 10-15 percent of people. Luckily, IBS is a condition for which natural medicine has several options to help improve, and in some cases even resolve, this embarrassing condition.
In this class, participants will learn:
— That what you are experiencing is real and not all in your head.
— Why some people get IBS and what can be done to address it
— Insights on what you can do about this disease so you don’t have to keep suffering.
Local gallery planning exhibit, reception
ArtConnect Gallery, 302 S. Second St., is set to present an exhibition of “Snowflakes and Sparkles.” The exhibit is comprised of original works of art Jewelry by artists Tom Gaddis, Robin Guffey, Sarajane Helm, Jackie Olaveson, Linda Parks and Camille Rendal and glass artist Patti O’Doherty. Also included in the exhibit are 2-D photos and paintings by invited Laramie artists as well as snowflake sculptures, and University of Wyoming Fashion Club holiday mannequins. The exhibit runs from Dec. 7-Jan. 3. The public is invited to an artist reception and an opportunity to meet and converse with all of the artists from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 7. All works on exhibit will be for sale.
The gallery is a project of the nonprofit Wyoming Women’s Business Center. Normal business hours are 10 a.m.6- p.m. Thursdays-Fridays 10-6.
Call 460-3304 for more information.
Annual Breakfast with Santa slated for Dec. 8
The 13th annual Breakfast with Santa event is from 8 a.m.-noon Dec. 8 at the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. The event is hosted by Hospice of Laramie and the civic center. Admission is $6 for children and $3 for adults. Go to www.facebook.com/santalaramie or call 745-8000 for tickets or more information.
Women of the
Moose hosting
annual tea party
The Women of the Moose will be hosting the eighth annual Christmas Tea Party from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. This is a chance to take a couple of hours to relax and enjoy the season. There will be an array of goodies to eat, Christmas music in the background provided by Trevis VanLandingham’s Rock the House and a lively tea pot auction to finish up. Members are asking for a $10 donation for adults and $5 for children. Tickets help the WOTM plan to make sure they have enough food for everyone, but tickets can still be purchased at the door. Large groups that would like to sit together should notify WOTM to reserve a table.
The proceeds from the tea party will be going to the Albany County School District BackPack Program and to Moose charities.
Tickets are available from a WOTM member, at the lodge during operating hours or by contacting shutton@uwyo.edu or 745-3039.
Estate sale to honor Shirley M. Nielsen
An estate sale for Shirley M. Nielsen is planned for 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Admission is free, and hundreds of items for sale include antiques, jewelry, photographs, clothing, animal hides, toys, rugs, tables, chairs, glassware, sculptures and many household items. Nielsen chose to have the proceeds from the sale benefit the Eppson Center for Seniors and Spring Wind Assisted Living.
Ark Regional Services celebrates #GivingTuesday
This #GivingTuesday, Ark Regional Services will celebrate giving by hosting a Drive Through Donation Day, asking for 2,000 donors to give $2 or more, according to a news release.
#GivingTuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Following Thanksgiving and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this year’s #GivingTuesday is Nov. 27 and will kick off the giving season by inspiring people to collaborate and give back.
This Drive Through Donation will allow donors to drive through Ark’s parking lot, make a donation and grab a free cup of coffee and a donut. The idea is to keep warm in your car, grab a drink and snack and help Ark fulfill its mission of supporting people with disabilities. The goal is 2,000 donations of $2.
Those who are interested in joining Ark Regional Services’ #GivingTuesday initiative can go to www.arkregionalservices.org or Ark’s Facebook page.
WPR to air announcements
for Giving Tuesday
This years’ Giving Tuesday is Nov. 27, and Wyoming Public Radio is asking members of the public to let the radio station know the name of a charity or nonprofit they think important to announce on the air Tuesday.
To submit a favorite nonprofit organization to be recognized on-air for Giving Tuesday, call WPR at 1-800-729-5897 or fill out the Google form at www.wyomingpublicmedia.org.
Contact WPR on social media with the organization to be honored by using #wprgivingtuesday. This effort is sponsored by Wyoming Public Media and the Wyoming Community Foundation.
Albany County Bereaved Parents
to meet today
Albany County Bereaved Parents plans to meet at 5:30 p.m. today at 100 S. Sixth St. in the Jacobs Polidora, LLC Office. The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age. The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. Our members have experienced a wide range of loss including those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide.
Call Jennifer Curran at 760-8670 or send a private message to the Facebook group for more information.
