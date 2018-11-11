Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Community Holidays of Laramie seeking sponsors for Christmas gifts
Community Holidays of Laramie, a collaborative effort of several local churches and organizations, is looking for local businesses, clubs, civic organizations, individuals and families to sponsor a single person, a couple or a family in need of some assistance for the Christmas holiday, according to a news release. The group is coordinating with Tim Brooks of the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots, the city of Laramie, Interfaith-Good Samaritan and Albany County schools.
Applications for Christmas gift bags have been distributed to a number of participating nonprofits, and applications are also available at www.communityholidays.org. The deadline is Monday at First Baptist Church, 1517 Canby St.
Families with children in Laramie Schools will be served by the school guidance counselors, who will give out their own applications.
Sponsors will receive shopping lists by Friday, with all gifts brought to First Baptist Church by Dec. 10. Distribution Day is Dec. 19.
Volunteers are also needed for various jobs.
Go to www.communityholidays.org or email communityholidays@gmail.com to be a sponsor or volunteer or for more information.
Theatre and Dance performances set for Sunday
University of Wyoming Theatre and Dance is set to present Ionesco’s “The Rhinoceros,” a landmark 20th century play exploring how extreme social conformity and self-delusion can lead even the most civilized person to succumb to mass hysteria, according to a news release.
A rhinoceros appears in a sleepy town, leaving a path of destruction in its wake. Soon another appears, and another, until it becomes clear that ordinary citizens are transforming into the beasts as they learn to “move with the times.” The play reflects Ionesco’s youthful flight from Romania, as his acquaintances began to adhere to the fascist Iron Guard, the release states.
“The Rhinoceros” hits the stage at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theatre. Tickets are $5 opening night.
Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
Touchstone Laramie to conclude
The much-anticipated sixth biennial Touchstone Laramie Art Exhibition and Sale returns this year during Veterans Day Weekend in Laramie.
As one of Southeast Wyoming’s most intimate and unique art experiences, Touchstone Laramie is a biennial, artist-run exhibition hosted by the Laramie Artists Project, a local organization run entirely by Albany County artists that transforms an entire floor of hotel guest rooms into more than 30 individual artist-designed mini galleries that are as professional as they are personal, according to a news release.
This year’s exhibiting artists include Alberto Alcantera, Joe Arnold, John D. Baker, Wendy Bredehoft or WLBart, Mack Brislawn, Jerry Glass, Billie Kay Gross of Studio Jardin, Brian Harrington of Legrand Wolf, Celeste Havener, Gary Havener of Ace in the Hole Woodworks, Favian Hernandez, Svetlana Howe, Jim Jereb, Timothy John, Clay Johnson, Ray Jordan, Lee Lane, Nancy Marlatt, Susan Moldenhauer, Crystal Lawrence of The Running Cat Studio, Linda Lillegraven, Ginnie Madsen, Jon Madsen, Allison Pluda of Seneca Creek Studios, Barry O’Riley, Robert Seabeck, Gail Shive of Stone Wall Studio, Jeny Stoesz of Jeny Originals, Doc Thissen, Wayne Thompson, René Williams of Science Loves Art, Mike Vanata, and Paula Wilson-Caziér of Honey Tree Studios.
The event is from noon-5 p.m. today at the Fairfield Inn and Suites, 1673 Centennial Drive.
Go to www.laramieartistsproject.org to learn more, meet the artists and a get a sneak peak of the exhibition.
Event planned in celebration of Great War Armistice
At 11 a.m. Nov. 11, 1918, an armistice was signed stopping World War 1. The American Legion Post 14 will honor the event with a ceremony at 11 a.m. today at 417 Ivinson Ave. Following the 30-minute ceremony, the meeting hall will be opened to the public for viewing. To make the showing a success, the legion is looking for military artifacts from that era members of the community would be willing to display for one day. Anything from discharge papers to weapons are welcome. Call 745-8960 and leave a message for more information.
Berry center to screen ‘Over the Edge’
The University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute is inviting the public to attend a screening of Dreamwork’s “Over the Hedge” with showings from 2-4 p.m. today at the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center located at 10th and Lewis streets. Popcorn will be provided.
Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving basket effort
Interfaith Good Samaritan is partnering with the Laramie Ministerial Association, Mountain West Farm Bureau and several other local groups and organizations to collect, assemble and distribute Thanksgiving baskets of food to people in Albany County that could use some help with their holiday meal. A food drive is scheduled for today at all three local grocery stores to fill the baskets. The event is from noon-6 p.m. Nov. 17 at First Baptist Church, 15th and Canby streets. Call 742-4240 for more information.
Interfaith is in need of community members to help by standing at one of the entrances to the three grocery stores and asking for food donations Sunday. Two-hour shifts are available. Email Adrien Polis at adepolis@yahoo.com for more information.
Train Depot hosting open house
The annual Laramie Depot Open House is slated for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot, First and Kearney streets.
The free public event will feature O, HO and N scale layouts, a Lego village, a hands-on children’s interactive corner and light snacks and refreshments.
Go to www.laramiedepot.org of find the depot on Facebook for more information.
November Artist Meet Up to have health insurance open enrollment
A representative will be available at 6 p.m. Monday at The Durlacher, 203 S. Second St., to help people through health insurance open enrollment and show them how to sign up. This is sponsored by the Laramie Public Art Coalition through its monthly artist meetup to help artists who don’t have health insurance learn about their options. All are welcome.
Email publicartlaramie@gmail.com or go to enrollwyo.org for more information.
Make It With Wool contest set for November
The district Make It With Wool contest is set for Friday. This contest is to promote the beauty and versatility of wool fabrics and yarns, according to a news release. The goal is to encourage personal creativity in sewing, knitting, crocheting, spinning and weaving wool fabrics and yarns. Contestants must construct a garment for themselves using fabric or yarn that is at least 60 percent wool.
There are four age groups: Pre-teen, Junior, Senior and Adult. The winners of the district contest in the Adult, Senior and Junior divisions will advance to the state contest Dec. 2-3 in Casper.
Each district can send two Junior and two Senior contestants to the state contest. Entry forms are available at Cowgirl Yarn, 119 Ivinson Ave., or the Albany County Extension Office, 3520 S. Third St., Suite A. Entries are due to the district director by Monday. Contact Julie Houchin, district No. 1 director, at 745-3525 or jdhouch@aol.com for more information.
Local families can make global impact through Operation Christmas Child
This month, sites in the Laramie area will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, set for Nov. 12-19.
Laramie families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items, according to a news release. The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
This year, Laramie-area residents hope to collect more than 9,500 gifts to contribute to the 2018 global goal of reaching 11 million children.
Laramie Valley Chapel will be collecting donations at 4801 Quarter Horse Drive according to the following schedule:
MONDAY: 4-6 p.m.
TUESDAY: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
WEDNESDAY: 4-6 p.m.
THURSDAY: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
FRIDAY: 4-6 p.m.
SATURDAY: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
NOV. 18: 1-4 p.m.
NOV. 19: 7-9 a.m.
Local cub scouts collecting winter coats
Cub Scout Pack 136 is collecting new and gently used winter coats for the V.A. Hospital in Sheridan through Monday.
Donors can look for drop boxes conveniently located at UniWyo Federal Credit Union (2020 Grand Ave.), Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply (3322 Grand Avenue), Basecamp (222 S. Second St.), the Laramie Community Recreation Center (920 Boulder Drive), Laramie GM Auto Center (3600 Grand Ave.), Walmart ( 4308 Grand Ave.) and the Wyoming Health Fair (2835 Grand Ave.).
Contact Kim at 761-9989 or laramiepack136@gmail.com for more information on Pack 136, the coat drive or to make a monetary donation.
Local government offices closed for Veteran’s Day
The city of Laramie’s administrative offices and Albany County offices will be closed in observance of the Veterans Day holiday Monday. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org or www.co.albany.wy.us for more information.
Nutrition classes, breastfeeding events planned for November
Cent$ible Nutrition Classes for WIC clients are planned for 4 p.m. Tuesday and noon Nov. 21 at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for scheduling or questions. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
A Free breastfeeding class, open to all pregnant women, is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the clinic. Call 721-2535 with questions. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
A Free Community Breastfeeding Café is slated for 10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday and Nov. 20 at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Attendees can drop in at any point, and the café is open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. This is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present. Breastfeeding Milestone bracelet and beads will be available for pick up. Drinks and snacks will be provided, and young children welcome. This event is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 with questions.
A Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition meeting is scheduled for 12:15-1 p.m. Monday in the Ivinson Memorial Hospital Turtle Rock Conference Room, 255 N. 30th St. It is open to all in the Laramie community who are interested in supporting and promoting breastfeeding.
Archaeological society to meet Tuesday
The public is invited to join the June Frison Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society for its November meeting from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 150 of the University of Wyoming Anthropology Building, 12th & Lewis streets.
The speaker for this month is Bonnie Lawrence-Smith, assistant curator at the Draper Natural History Museum. She will be delivering a lecture titled “Cry to Heaven: Golden Eagles and Thunderbirds in the Bighorn Basin” after a short business meeting. Attendees do not need to be a member of the society to attend, but new members from the community with an interest in archaeology are always welcome to join.
Contact Rachael Shimek at rshimek@uwyo.edu or 515-231-2003 or find the event on Facebook for more information.
Global Warming Tour to stop in Laramie
Global Warming Demystified: The Science, The Consequences, and The Solutions (and why conservatives and liberals can all agree) featuring noted educator Jeffrey Bennett will give attendees the foundation they need to speak intelligently about the science behind global warming and show them why the solutions to this important problem are ones people of all political persuasions can agree on, according to a news release
The event is planned for 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Wyoming. Those with any questions or doubts about the reality of global warming or what people should do about it as a nation are sure to come away enlightened, the release states. The level is suitable for anyone of middle school-aged and older. The talk is based on Dr. Bennett’s global warming primer.
Contact Lindsey Sageser at assistant.publicist@prbythebook.com or 512-289-2119 or go to www.globalwarmingprimer.com/tour for more information.
Genealogical Society to host meeting next week
“Ten Websites you may not know but Should” is the topic at the November meeting of the Albany County Genealogical Society(ACGS) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Relief Society Room, LDS Church, 3311 Hayford Ave. The program is presented by ACGS President Robert Zemanek and Katie Morgan, vice president, and features a review of resources offered through several genealogy websites, and a handout listing many more informative sites to aid in family history searches.
ACGS meetings are free and open to the public. For more information contact Katie Morgan, pksmorgan@msn.com or 307-399-3881.
Flute, viola, piano concert set for Tuesday
The University of Wyoming Department of Music Faculty Recital Series is slated to “Music for Flute, Viola, and Piano” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free to the public.
The concert will feature Sara Lima da Silveira Costa, flute, Glêsse Collet, viola, and Theresa Bogard, piano, according to a news release. Selections to be presented include “Gosto do Brasil,” by Francisca Aquino and Ricardo Vasconcellos; “Sonhos,” by Liduino Pitombeira; “Sonata for Flute and Piano,” by Brenno Blauth; “Jouers de Flûte,” by Albert Roussel; and “Prélude, Récitatif et Variations, Op. 3 for Flute, Viola and Piano,” by Maurice Duruflé.
Holiday greenery available from Open School
The Open School is taking orders for wreaths and holiday greenery during its annual wreath fundraiser, according to a news release. All purchases help support early childhood education at the Open School, a nonprofit preschool that has been a part of the Laramie community since 1971. Pictures of items can be seen at www.laramieopenschool.org. Call 745-7256 to place an order by Wednesday. Wreaths will be delivered the first week of December.
ACPL board to meet
The public is invited to attend the monthly Albany County Public Library Board Meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the meeting room of ACPL, 310 S. Eighth St. There is a period for public comment at the beginning of the meeting. Topics on the agenda include Albany County Public Library Foundation mini-grants, health insurance and the 2018 Summer Reading Program. Call 307-721-2580 or email info@acplwy.org for more information.
Jazz concert set for Thursday
The University of Wyoming Jazz Ensemble II, conducted by Andrew Wheelcock, and UW Singing Statesmen, conducted by Nicole Lamartine, plan to present “A Time for Jazz and Singing” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
Jazz II will present “A Night in Tunisia,” by Dizzy Gillespie, three pieces by Sammy Nestico, “Prime Time,” “Fun Time,” and “A Little Blues Please,” and “Groovin’ Hard,” by Don Menza.
The Statesmen will perform “Medieval Kyrie,” by Vijay Singh; “Glory” (from “Selma”); “Sweet Rivers,” by Reg Unterseher; and “Fey-O,” a Haitian Voodoo song arranged by Ethan Sperry. The Statesmen will invite alumni to join in songs traditional to the group. The a cappella Happy Jacks will also perform.
Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
Soroptimist International of Laramie Community Service Grants available
Soroptimist International of Laramie is accepting applications for Community Service Grants. Applications will be accepted in November and March, and the first deadline is Thursday. Applications are available at www.soroptimistoflaramie.org. they will be reviewed in December and notices sent out promptly, according to a news release.
The Laramie club’s main fundraiser is Laramie Laughs for a Cause, scheduled for Feb. 22 at the Gryphon Theatre. Recent local recipients include Big Brothers Big Sisters, Climb Wyoming, Developmental Preschool, Distinguished Young Women, Downtown Clinic, Eppson Center for Seniors, Family Promise, Interfaith-Good Samaritan, Kiwanis, Laramie Reproductive Clinic and SAFE Project, the release states.
Email silaramie@soroptimist.net for more information.
Albany County CattleWomen Scholarship Auction Meeting set for Friday
The Albany County CattleWomen plan to host have their monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. A chicken fried steak meal will be served for $10. An auction will feature various items brought by members and guests to support the scholarship program. The public is invited to help raise funds for scholarships. Call Betty Wortman at 721-5031 for more information.
Helios Trio concert canceled
The Helios Trio concert slated for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall has been postponed until the spring.
Dorothy Tuthill art show scheduled for Friday
Dorothy Tuthill is Cowgirl Yarn’s resident master weaver and artist extraordinaire, according to a news release. She has crafted hundreds of unique pieces that convey movement, skill and a mastery of both color and texture. She is a constant source of inspiration and knowledge for the weaving community throughout the mountain west. The public is invited to meet Tuthill, talk to her about her art and check out the incredible pieces she will have on display and for sale during a show from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday at Cowgirl Yarn, 119 Ivinson Ave.
2018 interfaith Thanksgiving service coming up
The Laramie Ministerial Association for All Faiths plans to offer a community interfaith Thanksgiving service at 3 p.m. Nov. 18 at the United Presbyterian Church, 218 S. 11th St. Attendees are asked to bring canned goods to donate to Interfaith-Good Samaritan. A coffee and cookie reception will follow. All are welcome.
Laramie Quilts of Valor planning raffle
Quilts of Valor, honoring servicemen and women one quilt at a time since 2017, is planning a Christmas tree skirt and table runner raffle. The items were pieced by Stacee Watson and quilted by Linda Dunlap.
Tickets are $1 each or $5 for six. They are available for purchase and the items are available for viewing at Quilt Essentials, 314 S. Second St. The drawing is at 3 p.m. Nov. 24.
All funds are used to helps make quilts to award to veterans, according to a news release.
Email laramieqov@gmail.com for more information.
Fall Preservation Series conclude
Laramie Local Foods is gearing up for its fall Sustainable Saturdays series. The lasses will help connect the Laramie community with sustainable practices, according to a news release. All classes are at 9 a.m. at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St., and the schedule is as follows:
DEC. 1: Holiday Pies: Attendees can learn to make delicious pies for their holiday celebrations.
The registration fee is $10 per class or $30 for all classes. Registration is through Eventbrite at www.laramielocalfoods.eventbrite.com. Follow Laramie Local Foods on Facebook and Instagram for updates. Email laramielocalfoods@gmail.com for more information.
Toys for Tots applications due Dec. 6
Toys for Tots applications are available at Interfaith-Good Samaritan, Room 207 in the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. Toys for Tots is a nonprofit Marine Corps Reserve program, sponsored by the local Marine Corps League Detachment 777, designed to provide toys to needy children and Christmas, according to a news release.
Albany County residents in need of assistance must complete an application by Dec. 6. The local Toys for Tots program is open to all needy children ages infant through 13. Toys will be distributed to applicable families from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St.
Residents can donate to the local campaign at any of the drop-off businesses or at https://Laramie-wy.toysfortots.org.
Volunteers are needed fro Dec. 10-13 to stage, sort and bog toys, books and stocking stuffers.
Contact Time Brooks at 760-1525 or brookseaux@gmail.com to volunteer or for more information.
Albany County Extension offering Annie’s Project session for farm, ranch women
The Albany County Extension Office is planning to offer an Annie’s Project class this winter for women in agriculture, according to a news release.
All classes are from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. following a tentative schedule: Dec. 12, Dec. 19, Jan. 16, Jan. 23, Feb. 6 and Feb. 13. There is a $35 fee to cover materials and meals.
This program is based on Annie’s Project, a program for women in agriculture with a passion for business and being involved in their family operations, according to a news release. Iowa State University Extension developed the Annie’s Project program. It is an opportunity for women involved in agriculture to come out and learn from the various speakers, the release states.
Tickets on sale for TV series 60th anniversary reunion
Tickets for a 60th anniversary reunion of TV series “Laramie,” which began in 1959, go on sale at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at www.visitlaramie.org.
The schedule of events is as follows:
10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 12: Marry Me in Laramie events at the Laramie Plains Museum. A renewal of vows and reception is open to 70 couples for $125 per couple. A reception for all is $50 per person.
1-6 p.m. July 13: TV Show and discussion, photo opportunities and signatures with all three stars at the University of Wyoming Conference Center. Admission is $20 per person.
9 a.m.-noon July 14: TV Show and discussion, photo opportunities and signatures with all three stars at the University of Wyoming Conference Center. Admission is $20 per person.
5:45 p.m. July 14: An Evening at the Sherman Ranch at the Vee Bar Guest Ranch. Admission is $75 per person. Music, wagon rides and a Western BBQ dinner with the stars will be included.
Laramie Police Department launches See Something Say Something campaign
The Laramie Police Department recently launched its See Something Say Something campaign to encourage residents to report suspicious activity to the toll-free number or to local law enforcement, according to a news release.
Residents can report suspicious activity or behavior to the toll-free number 833-446-4188 or to local law enforcement.
Suspicious activity is any observed behavior that could indicate terrorism or terrorism-related crime, the release states.
This includes but is not limited to:
— Unusual items or situations: A vehicle is parked in an odd location, a package or piece of luggage is unattended, a window/door is open that is usually closed, or other out-of-the-ordinary situations.
— Eliciting information: A person questioning individuals at a level beyond curiosity about a building’s purpose, operations, security procedures and/or personnel, shift changes, etc.
— Observation/surveillance: Someone pays unusual attention to facilities or buildings beyond a casual or professional interest. This includes extended loitering without explanation (particularly in concealed locations); unusual, repeated, and/or prolonged observation of a building (e.g., with binoculars, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) or video camera); taking notes or measurements; counting paces; sketching floor plans, etc.
The program will be administered by the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.
The Laramie Police Department joins other community statewide participating in the national program.
Veterans crisis line number open
How many numbers do you have in your phone? Do you have space for one more that could be the lifeline for someone in crisis? 1-800-273-8255 is that lifeline. In fact, it’s a national lifeline manned 24 hours a day for those who might be overwhelmed by life’s struggles and are thinking about hurting themselves, according to a news release. You might never need it — in fact, hopefully not. But if you do, won’t a minute now to save it be worth the time?
So, how does the Veterans Crisis Line fit in? While the 800 number is a national resource for anyone, callers simply press “1” to connect to the Veterans Crisis Line. Responders, many of whom are veterans themselves, are available to talk to veterans or anyone concerned about a veteran. It’s confidential and available 365 days a year. One number potentially helps anyone in crisis.
Interfaith places donation boxes at grocery stores
Interfaith-Good Samaritan has blue donation boxes near the customer service desks at both Safeway and Ridley’s Family Market. Customers can drop in any non-perishable items as they exit the store. All donations go directly to Interfaith and are used in its food pantry to help feed hungry Laramie residents, according to a news release.
The pantry has 800-1,000 visitors every month, the release states.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.