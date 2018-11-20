Corrections
Community Thanksgiving Dinner planned for Thursday
The 21ist annual Community Thanksgiving dinner is slated for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. The meal is open to community members or all ages to enjoy a meal together.
Donations for next year’s feast will be accepted, but they are not required. Make check payable to Thanksgiving Community Dinner.
Call Janice at 399-1269 for a home-delivered meal or more information.
Vedauwoo Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary Christmas Tree Sale starts Friday
Christmas trees and wreaths will be sold again this year by the Vedauwoo Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. All proceeds benefit the auxiliary and its efforts to support fire and emergency services in the Vedauwoo/Buford areas. Concolor fir trees ranging in height from 6-10 feet are available for $49-$89. Fraser fir wreaths in 22-inch and 28-inch diameter are available from $27-$42.
The tree sale starts Friday and runs until items sold out at the southwest corner of Snowy Range Road and Colorado Avenue. Saturday and Sunday hours are from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Wednesdays-Fridays are from 1-6 p.m. Donations to VVFDA are accepted and are tax deductible. Email treasurer.vvfda@gmail.com for more information.
Sewing Guild
meeting Monday
The public is invited to join members of the Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild for its November meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St. The members will be electing their executive cabinet and are expecting a visit from an area sewist who will be sharing their sewing techniques with the guild.
The Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild hosts monthly meetings at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month in the lower level of the church September-May. Attendees should enter through the east door off the parking lot. The guild does not meet during the summer.
The guild accepts fabric, yarn, sewing notions and working sewing machine donations for its semi-annual Fabric Sale. Call Sue Green 954-703-9932 to make donations.
The chapter invites all who are interested in all types of textiles, construction and design for commercial, home, personal use, friends and family, etc. to attend. Email Sue at srgreen54@yahoo.com, Jean at jeanttaylor@gmail.com or Bobbie at rschimek@bresnan.net for more information.
Professors examine long marketing
life of ‘Oz’ myth
University of Wyoming professors Kent Drummond, Susan Aronstein and Terri Rittenburg examine the long marketing life of the Oz name in their new book, “The Road to Wicked: The Marketing and Consumption of Oz from L. Frank Baum to Broadway.”
The authors will give a public reading of “The Road to Wicked” from 4-5 p.m. Nov. 29 at Coe Library. Copies of the book will be available for purchase during the free public event.
As the three UW professors describe it, the book was born “on a balmy summer night in New York City in 2013.” They were passing the famed Gershwin Theatre late in the evening when a rush of theater patrons came out the front doors, excitedly discussing the stage production of “Wicked: The Untold Story of the Witches of Oz.”
UW Pres. Tim Nichols to host Community Holiday Open House
University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols and her husband, Tim, plan to host the third annual Holiday Open House from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center for all UW employees and students, their families and members of the Laramie community.
Started in 2016 in the first year of Nichols’ administration at UW, the event has become a holiday favorite for the community. Doors will open at 4 p.m., and the event will include a UW tree-lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m., at which time the community band will provide music. There will be something for everyone to enjoy as UW welcomes the holiday season.
There will be a traditional Santa Claus at the fireplace with a photographer on site to take photos with Santa — guests only need email addresses to which their images can be sent the following day. They can also take selfies with Pistol Pete. The UW cheer team will be on hand to mingle with guests. There will be a holiday cookie bar where guests can build their own cookies and enjoy them with a cup of hot chocolate from the hot chocolate bar, as well as many other holiday foods and activities such as face painting. Several local elementary schools will have decorated trees on display in the facility.
For the young and young-at-heart guests who are creative, a coloring station and holiday games will be available. For those with a Western spirit, UW’s own team of draft horses — Pistol and Pete — will provide hay wagon rides around the War Memorial Stadium parking lot. Cowboy Joe — the UW mascot pony — will greet guests at the entrance and also pose for pictures.
Various UW musical ensembles will provide live entertainment throughout the evening, including the Bettys, the Happy Jacks, the UW Jazz Band and the UW Community Concert Band.
Contact Mary Ivanoff, UW Foundation vice president for administration and donor relations, at 766-3937 or mivanoff@uwyo.edu for more information.
Laramie to light first public menorah
The Laramie Jewish Community Center will be honoring Chanukah with its first public Menorah Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 at the First Street Plaza. On the first night of Chanukah, the entire community is invited to a giant Menorah lighting, to sing Chanukah songs and to hear the story of Chanukah. Delicious Chanukah treats such as hot potato latkes, doughnuts filled with jelly (Sufganiyot) and chocolate Chanukah gelt will be served while Chanukah menorahs and dreidels (spinning tops) will be available for one and all.
The public menorah lighting is organized by the Laramie Jewish Community Center. The event includes another special message as it comes about one month after the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in American history, where 11 people were killed in the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh.
Gift bazaar, bake
sale set for Dec. 8
Tired of giving people stuff they don’t need? Want to choose a gift that will make an important difference in the community and support local nonprofits? Give the gift of sharing with an alternative gift this holiday season. An alternative gift means making a donation to a charitable organization on behalf of a loved one.
The community is invited to celebrate the spirit of giving by coming to Give the Gift of Sharing — Alternative Gift Bazaar and Bake Sale to meet the llama-elf, make gifts for Laramie elders and enjoy hot beverages while you shop. The event is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Feeding Laramie Valley building.
Local church planning candlelight vigil
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ plans to host a candlelight vigil at 6:30 p.m. today at 602 Garfield St. to commemorate Transgender Day of Remembrance.
The vigil will include candle lighting and reading of the names of the transgendered people who have been murdered in the United States since November 2017.
Worldwide, there have been more than 360 deaths this past year, and in the U.S., there have been 28 reported murders, according to a news release.
Transgender Day of Remembrance was started in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith as a vigil to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was killed in 1998.
Nutrition class, breastfeeding café planned for next week
Cent$ible Nutrition Classes for WIC clients are planned for noon Wednesday at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for scheduling or questions. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
A Free Community Breastfeeding Café is slated for 10:30 a.m.-noon today at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Attendees can drop in at any point, and the café is open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. This is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present. Breastfeeding Milestone bracelet and beads will be available for pick up. Drinks and snacks will be provided, and young children welcome. This event is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 with questions.
Historical society planning awards ceremony
The Albany County Historical Society is set to host its November meeting today at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 Ivinson Ave. The public is invited to this free event. A social hour with refreshments begins at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting and presentation will begin at 7 p.m. The meeting will start with a festive awards ceremony to honor the many Albany County residents who were nominated for the annual awards program sponsored by the Wyoming State Historical Society. Local historian Kim Viner, who won three of the state awards, will then give a brief talk on the pitfalls of researching Albany County history. He will illustrate his talk with examples from print sources, oral histories, photographs and the internet.
Kiwanis to meet Tuesday
The Laramie Kiwanis Club is scheduled to meet at noon today at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St. Steve Morgan from the Laramie Police Department will discuss the “Text to 9-1-1” program.
Voter alliance to meet today
The Progressive Voter Alliance is set to meet at 7 p.m. today at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. The featured speakers will be Suzanne Luhr and Julie Hamerlinck from the Laramie Animal Welfare Society. They will talk about two programs from the Trap, Neuter and Return program. The unified action speaker will be Evelyn Edson, director of Family Promise. She will explain how the community can help.
LRCD to meet Wednesday
The Laramie Rivers Conservation District regular Board of Directors meeting is slated for noon Wednesday at the USDA Service Center, 5015 Stone Road. Call 721-0072 for more information.
