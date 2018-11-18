Corrections
Local families can make global impact through Operation Christmas Child
This month, sites in the Laramie area will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, set for Nov. 12-19.
Laramie families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items, according to a news release. The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
This year, Laramie-area residents hope to collect more than 9,500 gifts to contribute to the 2018 global goal of reaching 11 million children.
Laramie Valley Chapel will be collecting donations at 4801 Quarter Horse Drive according to the following schedule:
TODAY: 1-4 p.m.
MONDAY: 7-9 a.m.
Hockey to take on Cheyenne, Park County, Douglas teams
Laramie Outlaws hockey has three days of play planned for Friday-Sunday at the Laramie Ice & Events Center, 3510 Garfield St. All games are free to the public.
The schedule is as follow:
TODAY
14U vs. Park County Ice Cats at 7 a.m.
18U vs. Douglas Ice Cats at 8:45 a.m.
2018 interfaith Thanksgiving service coming up
The Laramie Ministerial Association for All Faiths plans to offer a community interfaith Thanksgiving service at 2 p.m. today at the United Presbyterian Church, 218 S. 11th St. Attendees are asked to bring canned goods to donate to Interfaith-Good Samaritan. A coffee and cookie reception will follow. All are welcome.
Organ concert series to continue today
The schedule for an annual organ concert series is available, and the concerts continue today, according to a news release.
The series is sponsored by the Friends of Music, according to a news release.
Attendees should note: Unlike previous years, all remaining concerts will be at 3 p.m. This is to make the concerts more accommodating for all concerned, the release states.
The schedule is as follows:
3 p.m. today: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
3 p.m. Dec. 16: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium (this concert is a sing along)
3 p.m. Jan. 20: University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium
3 p.m. Feb. 17: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
3 p.m. March 17: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium
3 p.m. April 21: University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium
3 p.m. May 19: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
The concerts last about one hour, all are welcome, and all buildings are ADA compliant.
Children are encouraged to attend. There are usually 4-6 players at each event, and any organists who would like to play at any of the concerts should call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree stopping by Wyoming Territorial Prison
The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will be stopping in Laramie from 9-10 a.m. today at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. The free event will allow the public to see the tree that will be placed at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., for Christmas.
Contact Deborah Cease at deborah.cease@wyo.gov or 745-3733 or go to http://wyoparks.state.wy.us for more information.
Tourism Board meeting set for Monday
The monthly Albany County Tourism Board meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday in the board offices, 210 Custer St.
The public is welcome. Call 745-4195 for more information.
Local church planning candlelight vigil
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ plans to host a candlelight vigil at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at, 602 Garfield St, to commemorate Transgender Day of Remembrance.
The vigil will include candle lighting and reading of the names of the transgendered people who have been murdered in the United States since November 2017.
Worldwide, there have been more than 360 deaths this past year, and in the U.S., there have been 28 reported murders, according to a news release.
Transgender Day of Remembrance was started in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith as a vigil to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was killed in 1998.
Nutrition class, breastfeeding café planned for next week
Cent$ible Nutrition Classes for WIC clients are planned for noon Wednesday at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for scheduling or questions. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
A Free Community Breastfeeding Café is slated for 10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Attendees can drop in at any point, and the café is open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. This is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present. Breastfeeding Milestone bracelet and beads will be available for pick up. Drinks and snacks will be provided, and young children welcome. This event is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 with questions.
Historical society planning awards ceremony
The Albany County Historical Society is set to host its November meeting Tuesday at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 Ivinson Ave. The public is invited to this free event. A social hour with refreshments begins at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting and presentation will begin at 7 p.m. The meeting will start with a festive awards ceremony to honor the many Albany County residents who were nominated for the annual awards program sponsored by the Wyoming State Historical Society. Local historian Kim Viner, who won three of the state awards, will then give a brief talk on the pitfalls of researching Albany County history. He will illustrate his talk with examples from print sources, oral histories, photographs and the internet.
Kiwanis to meet Tuesday
The Laramie Kiwanis Club is scheduled to meet at noon Tuesday at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St. Steve Morgan from the Laramie Police Department will discuss the “Text to 9-1-1” program.
Voter alliance to meet Tuesday
The Progressive Voter Alliance is set to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. The featured speakers will be Suzanne Luhr and Julie Hamerlinck from the Laramie Animal Welfare Society. They will talk about two programs from the Trap, Neuter and Return program. The unified action speaker will be Evelyn Edson, director of Family Promise. She will explain how the community can help.
LRCD to meet Wednesday
The Laramie Rivers Conservation District regular Board of Directors meeting is slated for noon Wednesday at the USDA Service Center, 5015 Stone Road. Call 721-0072 for more information.
County office to close for Thanksgiving
All Albany County offices will be closed Nov. Thursday-Friday in observation of Thanksgiving Day. Regular work hours will resume Nov. 26.
Laramie Quilts of Valor planning raffle
Quilts of Valor, honoring servicemen and women one quilt at a time since 2017, is planning a Christmas tree skirt and table runner raffle. The items were pieced by Stacee Watson and quilted by Linda Dunlap.
Tickets are $1 each or $5 for six. They are available for purchase and the items are available for viewing at Quilt Essentials, 314 S. Second St. The drawing is at 3 p.m. Saturday.
All funds are used to helps make quilts to award to veterans, according to a news release.
Email laramieqov@gmail.com for more information.
Ark Regional Services celebrates #GivingTuesday
This #GivingTuesday, Ark Regional Services will celebrate giving by hosting a Drive Through Donation Day, asking for 2,000 donors to give $2 or more, according to a news release.
#GivingTuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Following Thanksgiving and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this year’s #GivingTuesday is Nov. 27 and will kick off the giving season by inspiring people to collaborate and give back.
This Drive Through Donation will allow donors to drive through Ark’s parking lot, make a donation and grab a free cup of coffee and a donut. The idea is to keep warm in your car, grab a drink and snack and help Ark fulfill its mission of supporting people with disabilities. The goal is 2,000 donations of $2.
Those who are interested in joining Ark Regional Services’ #GivingTuesday initiative can go to www.arkregionalservices.org or Ark’s Facebook page.
Fall Preservation Series conclude
Laramie Local Foods is gearing up for its fall Sustainable Saturdays series. The lasses will help connect the Laramie community with sustainable practices, according to a news release. All classes are at 9 a.m. at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St., and the schedule is as follows:
DEC. 1: Holiday Pies: Attendees can learn to make delicious pies for their holiday celebrations.
The registration fee is $10 per class or $30 for all classes. Registration is through Eventbrite at www.laramielocalfoods.eventbrite.com. Follow Laramie Local Foods on Facebook and Instagram for updates. Email laramielocalfoods@gmail.com for more information.
Toys for Tots applications due Dec. 6
Toys for Tots applications are available at Interfaith-Good Samaritan, Room 207 in the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. Toys for Tots is a nonprofit Marine Corps Reserve program, sponsored by the local Marine Corps League Detachment 777, designed to provide toys to needy children and Christmas, according to a news release.
Albany County residents in need of assistance must complete an application by Dec. 6. The local Toys for Tots program is open to all needy children ages infant through 13. Toys will be distributed to applicable families from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St.
Residents can donate to the local campaign at any of the drop-off businesses or at https://Laramie-wy.toysfortots.org.
Volunteers are needed fro Dec. 10-13 to stage, sort and bog toys, books and stocking stuffers.
Contact Time Brooks at 760-1525 or brookseaux@gmail.com to volunteer or for more information.
Laramie Senior Housing planning Open House
The Board of Directors and staff of the Laramie Square Apartments, aka Laramie Senior Housing, cordially invite everyone in the Laramie community to an Open House from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 6 at 404 S. 30th St. to celebrate the completion of a $1.2 million upgrade to the building. Especially encouraged to attend are all those who have been involved with the facility throughout the years and those who provide services to the residents.
The recent upgrade was completed by Speigelberg Construction, the original contractor from 1981. Gertsch Baker Engineering developed the design. As part of the upgrade, the parking lot was graded and resurfaced, new windows and patio doors were installed in all apartments, the heating and plumbing system was upgraded, a new security system was installed and new landscaping was completed. The community room and mail room were refurbished with new floors and windows and redesigned lighting. A more welcoming and user friendly entrance with wider halls and better lighting was constructed for residents and their friends and families. Redesigned offices and a small meeting room were added. A separate entrance was also constructed for staff and their community partners such as home health agencies, home delivered meals staff, Albany County Public Library books of wheels, UW students and Laramie’s EMTs.
Community Holidays gift drop off deadline is Dec. 10
Community Holidays of Laramie, a collaborative effort of several local churches and organizations, is looking for local businesses, clubs, civic organizations, individuals and families to sponsor a single person, a couple or a family in need of some assistance for the Christmas holiday, according to a news release. The group is coordinating with Tim Brooks of the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots, the city of Laramie, Interfaith-Good Samaritan and Albany County schools.
All gifts brought to First Baptist Church by Dec. 10. Distribution Day is Dec. 19.
Volunteers are also needed for various jobs.
Go to www.communityholidays.org or email communityholidays@gmail.com to be a sponsor or volunteer or for more information.
Albany County Extension offering Annie’s Project session for farm, ranch women
The Albany County Extension Office is planning to offer an Annie’s Project class this winter for women in agriculture, according to a news release.
All classes are from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. following a tentative schedule: Dec. 12, Dec. 19, Jan. 16, Jan. 23, Feb. 6 and Feb. 13. There is a $35 fee to cover materials and meals.
This program is based on Annie’s Project, a program for women in agriculture with a passion for business and being involved in their family operations, according to a news release. Iowa State University Extension developed the Annie’s Project program. It is an opportunity for women involved in agriculture to come out and learn from the various speakers, the release states.
Tickets on sale Thursday for TV series 60th anniversary reunion
Tickets for a 60th anniversary reunion of TV series “Laramie,” which began in 1959, are currently on sale at www.visitlaramie.org.
The schedule of events is as follows:
10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 12: Marry Me in Laramie events at the Laramie Plains Museum. A renewal of vows and reception is open to 70 couples for $125 per couple. A reception for all is $50 per person.
1-6 p.m. July 13: TV Show and discussion, photo opportunities and signatures with all three stars at the University of Wyoming Conference Center. Admission is $20 per person.
9 a.m.-noon July 14: TV Show and discussion, photo opportunities and signatures with all three stars at the University of Wyoming Conference Center. Admission is $20 per person.
5:45 p.m. July 14: An Evening at the Sherman Ranch at the Vee Bar Guest Ranch. Admission is $75 per person. Music, wagon rides and a Western BBQ dinner with the stars will be included.
Veterans crisis line number open
How many numbers do you have in your phone? Do you have space for one more that could be the lifeline for someone in crisis? 1-800-273-8255 is that lifeline. In fact, it’s a national lifeline manned 24 hours a day for those who might be overwhelmed by life’s struggles and are thinking about hurting themselves, according to a news release. You might never need it — in fact, hopefully not. But if you do, won’t a minute now to save it be worth the time?
So, how does the Veterans Crisis Line fit in? While the 800 number is a national resource for anyone, callers simply press “1” to connect to the Veterans Crisis Line. Responders, many of whom are veterans themselves, are available to talk to veterans or anyone concerned about a veteran. It’s confidential and available 365 days a year. One number potentially helps anyone in crisis.
Interfaith places donation boxes at grocery stores
Interfaith-Good Samaritan has blue donation boxes near the customer service desks at both Safeway and Ridley’s Family Market. Customers can drop in any non-perishable items as they exit the store. All donations go directly to Interfaith and are used in its food pantry to help feed hungry Laramie residents, according to a news release.
The pantry has 800-1,000 visitors every month, the release states.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
