City offices closed for Laramie’s anniversary
The city of Laramie Administrative Offices plan to be closed today in celebration of Laramie’s 150th anniversary, according to a news release.
Go to www.cityoflaramie.org for information on office hours for solid waste, recycling and/or the Laramie Community Recreation Center.
St. Matthew’s to present Evensong
Evensong, a sung service of evening prayer featuring the St. Matthew’s Choir, is slated for 6 p.m. today at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral, 104 S. Fourth St.
Call 742-6608 or go to www.stmatts.diowy.org for more information.
Moose Lodge to host Willard Kitchens
International Supreme Governor Willard Kitchens is set to visit the local Moose Lodge on Saturday. He and lodge member will be stuffing 250 backpacks to complete the school year, donating Tommy Moose, a stuffed moose firemen can give out to children in emergency situations, and a check to the Burn out Fund with Interfaith-Good Samaritan, according to a news release.
Participants will start filling backpacks at 5 p.m., and the presentation of the Tommy Mooses is at 5:45 p.m. (with hopes that the firemen aren’t otherwise unavailable).
Fundraiser to benefit Common Ground 4-H
Common Ground 4-H is planning a balloon fundraiser from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. May 12 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Helium balloons to celebrate graduation, Mother’s Day and the special people in life will be available, according to a news release. Buyers can add homemade chocolates to make their gifts even more special. Go to www.commonground4h.com or email Cynthia Williford at commonground4h@gmail.com for more information.
City councilors to meet in 3 wards
The community is invited to join Laramie City Council members for fifth Tuesday ward meetings from 6-7:30 p.m. May 29 in their respective wards, according to a news release.
Mayor Andi Summerville and councilors Charles McKinney and Phoebe Stoner will meet in Ward 1 at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 3, 2374 Jefferson St.
Vice Mayor Jayne Pearce and Councilors Joe Shumway and Dave Paulekas will meet in Ward 2 in the Council Chambers in Laramie City Hall, 406 Ivinson Ave.
Councilors Klaus Hanson, Bryan Shuster and Pat Gabriel will meet in Ward 3 in Laramie Fire Department Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St.
Call the Office of the City Clerk at 721-5220 or go to www.cityoflaramie.org.
LCBA ribbon cutting events planned
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following events scheduled:
— BASECAMP GRAND OPENING RIBBON CUTTING: 5-7 p.m. today at 222 S. Second St.
— COWGIRL FITNESS RIBBON CUTTING: 4:30 p.m. Monday at 154 N. Fourth St.
Contact Hannah Robinson or Josie Molloy at 745-7339 or receptionist@laramie.org for questions or to attend an event.
Prison site seeking volunteers
The Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site needs volunteers to help roll out the welcome mat today when Laramie’s fourth- and fifth-graders get a field trip to celebrate Laramie’s 150th anniversary, according to a news release.
Go to www.volunteersignup.org/xdrtp or call Renee Slider at the prison site at 745-3733 for more information.
VP for administration finalists to visit UW
Finalists for the position of vice president for administration of the University of Wyoming were identified, and they’re scheduled to give public presentations at UW, according to a news release.
The candidates are Kristen Albritton, vice president of finance and administration at Gordon State College in Barnesville, Georgia, Steve Kreidler, vice president of administration at Metropolitan State University in Denver, Neil Theobald, senior adviser to the president for financial and government affairs at Indiana University, and Joseph Trubacz, regional vice chancellor for administration and finance at the University of South Florida-St. Petersburg.
Theobald’s public presentation and open forum was April 27.
Kreidler’s public presentation was Tuesday.
Albritton’s public presentation was Wednesday.
Trubacz’s public presentation is from 10:30-11:45 a.m. today in the Wyoming Union Senate Chambers, Room 221.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/infotech/vpfa for WyoCast links and to learn more about the finalists and the search.
County to test Emergency Outdoor Warning Siren system
The Albany County Emergency Management Agency is set to test the Outdoor Warning Siren system promptly at 10 a.m. today for all Albany County Sirens located in Laramie, Rock River, Centennial and Albany, according to a news release. The outdoor warning system will sound a steady signal for a period of 1-3 minutes.
The Albany County Outdoor Warning system auditory warns residents that are outside of an emergency. When residents hear the sirens, they should take cover immediately and tune into a local radio or television station to receive additional emergency information. Residents should not call 911 or local emergency officials for information as this ties up telephone lines needed for emergency operations. The sirens are an all-hazards emergency warning system and are intended to warn residents of any life threatening situation in the area.
Contact the Albany County Emergency Manager at ema@co.albany.wy.us or 721-1815 for more information.
Veterans assistance planned in Laramie
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities throughout May.
Vicki Osman is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims, or VA healthcare, according to a news release. Osman can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare. Her office is located at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne, and she will also be available at the following locations:
— 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and May 21 in Room 243 at University of Wyoming Knight Hall.
— 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today and May 14 at the Workforce Center, 3817 Beech St.
During periods of inclement weather, please check with the staff at the outreach locations to ensure the veterans service officer will be available. Call Osman at 307-214-2112 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Jacoby Ladies’ Golf to host membership meeting, Scramble
Jacoby Ladies’ Golf Club invites all women 18 and older to its annual membership meeting and four-person Scramble on Saturday at Jacoby Golf Course. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. A taco bar lunch will be provided by the Jacoby Ladies’ Golf Board after the scramble. The cost is $5 to play and eat with discounted ($15) greens fees and carts ($10). Annual club membership fees are $60 (with GHIN) or $35 for non-competitive members. Regular Jacoby Ladies’ Golf play is Tuesdays throughout the season, with morning and evening tee times available. Sign up at Jacoby and email jacobyladiesclub@gmail.com or find the group on Facebook for more information.
Laramie Local Foods announces 2018 gathering
The ninth annual Laramie Local Foods Gathering invites folks of all ages to learn about gardening, local food and sustainability practices Saturday at Whiting High School, 801 S. 24th St.
Registration at the door is from 8:45-9:30 a.m. At 9:30 a.m., some welcome remarks from Laramie Local Foods will be made, then classes are from 10 a.m.-noon. Lunch is from noon-1 p.m., then classes resume from 1-3 p.m.
Participants will get to choose the four classes of their choice, the release states.
Speakers will cover topics in three themed tracks: local food, community and sustainability, according to a news release. There are 12 topics in all, and participants are sure to find the offerings insightful and educational.
This full-day event will featured topics including container gardening, tomato grafting, creating and maintaining a sourdough starter, cheese making in less than 30 minutes, an introduction to WyoFresh, beneficial insects, soil microbiology crash course, and introduction to Black Market Farm, reducing kitchen waste, composting with worms, lawn alternatives and soil qualities, the release states.
Tickets are available in advance at www.eventbrite.com. Advanced purchase tickets are $15 and will guarantee lunch. Tickets purchased at the door are $20 and lunch will be served with these tickets while supplies last.
Go to www.facebook.com/laramielocalfoods, email laramielocalfoods@gmail.com or call Rene Sollars at 760-3973 for more information.
Rainbow Valley Special Road District Board meeting set for Saturday
Property owners in the Rainbow Valley Special Road District are advised of the upcoming board meeting set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Centennial Valley Library in Centennial. Items on the agenda (including financials, mowing and road projects) can be reviewed at: www.sites.google.com/site/rvroaddistrict/home. Contact Rainbow Valley Special Road District, P.O. Box 38, Centennial, WY 82055 for a print copies or additional information.
Audubon group planning trip to Colorado
The Laramie Audubon Society will travel to Walden Reservoir and the Arapaho National Wildlife Refuge near Walden, Colorado, on Saturday. The group will meet at 8 a.m. at Coal Creek Coffee Co.’s downtown location, 110 Grand Ave., to coordinate ride-sharing.
Anticipated birds include shorebirds and waterfowl in breeding plumage, raptors and grassland birds, with the potential to see Western grebes in courtship display running across the water at Walden Reservoir, according to a news release. The trip will include an optional no-host lunch in Walden on the way home. The field trip is anticipated to return to Laramie by 2 p.m., but participants in their own vehicles are welcome to leave at any time. Attendees should bring warm clothes, snacks, water and, if possible, binoculars or spotting scopes.
Go to www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information.
American Red Cross class planned for Saturday
American Red Cross classes are scheduled from 6-9 p.m. Saturday and May 18 at Laramie’s Basecamp, 222 S. Second St. Pre-registration is required by emailing britt.thompson.wy@gmail.com. The class is $70 for the adult/child/infant CPR, first aid, AED course, according to a news release.
Free community workout set for Saturday
A community workout is set for 8 a.m. Saturday at CrossFit Laramie, 1404 Skyline Road. The event is free to all experience levels.
CrossFit Laramie hosts a free community workout at 8 a.m. the first Saturday of each month, according to a news release. Contact Rachel Carr at crossfitlaramie.com@gmail.com or 307-223-4372 for more information.
Cat adoption event set for Saturday
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society is planning to host a “Caturday” adoption event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at 1104 S. Second St. There will be kittens available for adoption for a $85 fee and adult cats will be available for a discount through the month of May, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home, according to a news release. Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications. Call 460-3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
