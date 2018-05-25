How to submit to Local Briefs
UW budget committee to meet Tuesday
The Biennium Budget Committee of the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday via teleconference, according to a news release.
Those wishing to attend the meeting can do so in the Old Main boardroom.
The meeting follows budget hearings hosted by the committee earlier this month in preparation for action on the university’s budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The full Board of Trustees is scheduled to consider the budget during its regular monthly meeting June 13.
Lions Clubs Challenge for Visually Impaired Youth set for Friday
The Lions Clubs of Laramie and Medicine Bow will host the inaugural Challenge for Visually Impaired Youth at 6 p.m. Friday at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, 222 S. 22nd St., according to a news release.
Social time will feature hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and silent auction followed by presentations and a live auction of quick draw art, painting, and other fantastic one-of-a-kind items. All proceeds support the Lions Summer School for Youth with Visual Impairments at the Lions Camp on Casper Mountain.
Each July, Wyoming Lions offer a one week school for youth with vision impairments. Certified instructors teach independent living skills including Aids to Daily Living (cooking, sewing, housekeeping and household organization), orientation and mobility using a cane and GPS, crafts (ceramics, lapidary, wood working), music, photography and computer skills. Students learn independent living skills while finding camaraderie with other youth who share similar disabilities.
The Laramie community is cordially invited to share a fun evening supporting the Lion’s mission to help individuals with vision impairments. Tickets for individuals are $30 each with discounts and incentives for larger groups. Call Lee McDonald at 760-0995 or go to www.lionsofwyoming.org/district-convention for more information.
Lions Clubs of Wyoming to host diabetes awareness walk
Members of the Lions Clubs of Wyoming, along with friends and families, will walk in the Strides: Lions for Diabetes Awareness event June 2, according to a news release. The public is invited to join in the walk. This is a way for the community to join together in the fight against diabetes.
Registration for the event starts at 7 a.m. the day of the walk at the Hilton Garden Inn Convention Center, 2229 Grand Ave.
The walk will begin at 7:30 a.m. There will be two routes, a 3-mile route or a short 1-mile route.
The Diabetes Clinic of the Ivinson Hospital is supporting the event. They will be available to answer questions about diabetes and will conduct diabetic health screening for the first 100 people at the finish line at the convention center.
There is no cost to join the walk. However, a “Lions Club Strides Lapel Pin” will be available for purchase for the first 150 participants for $3. This price covers the cost of the pin and makes a $1 donation to Camp Hope on Casper Mountain, Wyoming’s summer camp for children with diabetes. Also, donations in any amount would be appreciated.
Aerial larvicide mosquito control planned
City of Laramie Mosquito Control scheduled the aerial application of Bacillus thuringensis israelensis for today. A back-up date of Sunday is set if conditions do not allow for the application to take place Saturday.
This application of biological larvicide is targeted to control nuisance mosquito larvae in irrigated areas and floodwater southwest of Laramie, according to a news release. Areas to be treated include acreages along the Big Laramie River from 3 miles southwest of city limits to approximately 10 miles southwest of Laramie.
The bacteria is environmentally friendly and does not harm birds, fish, amphibians, mammals or other aquatic insects. The application is scheduled to begin at daylight and should conclude by late afternoon. If inclement weather prohibits the application, it will be rescheduled for the same time Thursday morning. No application will be made within city limits.
Presently, no cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed in Albany County, and the city of Laramie currently rates the risk of infection at a level 1, or low risk. Mosquito control application schedules will be available on the Mosquito Control and Integrated Pest Management Hotline at 721-5056. Daily information is also available on the city web page. Look for the tab on the upper left hand corner to see the planned applications for that evening and the following day. The Hotline is updated at 4 p.m. daily and will also list any chemical application made by parks division crews. Contact Mosquito Control Crew Supervisor Tyler Shevling at 721-5258 or tshevling@cityoflaramie.org or Parks and Recreation Director Todd Feezer at 721-5260 or tfeezer@cityoflaramie.org for more information.
Dog show set for Sunday-Monday
The Laramie Kennel Club Dog Show is a free event starting at 8 a.m. Sunday-Monday at the Albany County Fairgrounds until the Best in Show competition in mid-afternoon, according to a news release.
There is a $2/day parking fee for attendees, and there will be vendors, food, and plenty of dogs to see.
The following is recommended dog show etiquette for spectators:
— First, strollers and dogs (not entered) will not be permitted at the fairgrounds Sunday-Monday.
— Next, attendees should ask the owner/handler before they touch any dog. Some owner/handlers will not permit any contact with their dog particularly before their competition.
— Although, most handlers will answer questions, please wait until after they have shown or competed. Their focus is with success in their event. Laramie Kennel Club members will be happy to answer questions and will be available both days.
— After the dog has competed, the next group will come in the ring for competition. This show will include confirmation, rally and obedience. Once a dog shows, it will move either to the grooming area or to an off-show site. So, if there is a particular breed attendees would like to see, the show schedule will be available.
Email Show Chair Gale Bandsma at buckaroobordeaux@gmail.com for more information.
