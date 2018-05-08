How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or peterb@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
Parks, Tree & Recreation Board meeting postponed
City of Laramie Parks & Recreation Department is announcing the Parks, Tree & Recreation Board Meeting scheduled for Wednesday was rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. May 23 at the Recreation Center Front Conference Room.
The meetings’ location is wheelchair accessible and accessible parking spaces are available. Requests for special accommodations or interpretive services must be made 24 hours prior to this meeting. Contact Todd Feezer at 721-5260 or tfeezer@cityoflaramie.org for more information.
Gamelan concert set for Thursday at UW
The University of Wyoming’s Balinese music ensemble, Gamelan Candra Wyoga, is set to perform its spring concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the UW College of Education auditorium.
The concert is open to the public, and a “goodwill donation” of $5 is suggested.
The 75-minute concert will feature Balinese dance and music, directed by three master artists from Bali: musical director I Made Lasmawan, dance director Ni Ketut Marni, and guest artist I Gusti Ngurah Kertayuda.
Kertayuda is a graduate of the National Performing Arts Institute in Denpasar, Indonesia, and currently serves as the director of Indonesian Dance of Illinois. He will create a series of Topeng, a masked dance performance of traditional Balinese narratives.
After the performance, audience members are welcome to meet the performers.
Email Laura De Lozier, UW Department of Modern and Classical Languages Classics Section coordinator, at delozier@uwyo.edu for more information.
Classes planned at WIC clinic
Cent$ible Nutrition Classes for WIC clients are at 4 p.m. today and at noon May 16 at the Albany County WIC clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for scheduling or more information. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
A free breastfeeding class is open to all pregnant women at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Albany County WIC clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for more information.
Bridge to close for several weeks
The 15th Street Bridge over Interstate 80 is set to close for about a month to allow for regular maintenance work on the bridge surface, according to a news release.
The closure will begin today and is scheduled to continue through June 5. During this time, no traffic will be allowed across the bridge and a detour will be in effect. Crews with Reiman Corp. will be repairing the bridge deck. This work follows a 2017 damage repair that happened after a tractor trailer hit the bridge.
Genealogical society meeting to feature looking for Civil War soldiers
Those looking for Civil War soldiers in their family tree or want to find out more about their ancestors’ military service can get tips on using the internet to find information on Civil War soldiers from Ted Bainbridge, Ph.D., at the May meeting of the County Genealogical Society. The meeting is at 7 p.m. today in the Relief Society Room of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3311 Hayford Ave.
Bainbridge has been a genealogical researcher, teacher, speaker and writer since 1969, according to a news release. He frequently speaks to organizations in Colorado, and his genealogical and historical articles are published throughout the United States and in several foreign countries. He is a former president of the Longmont Genealogical Society and has been a staff member in two LDS Family History Centers, the release states.
Meetings are free to the public. Contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881 for more information.
Archaeological Society to host meeting
The public is invited to join the June Frison Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society for the May meeting, which will be the last meeting before summer break.
The meeting is from 7-9 p.m. today in Room 150 of the Anthropology Building, 12th and Lewis streets.
The speaker for this month is Dr. Charles Reher, associate professor emeritus in the UW Anthropology Department, according to a news release. Reher will be delivering a lecture titled “The Laramie Archaeological Landscape,” about the incredible archaeological resources we have close to home after a short business meeting. Contact Rachael Shimek at rshimek@uwyo.edu or 515-231-2003 or go to www.facebook.com/events/197705514344042 for more information.
Mobile Vet Center planned in Laramie
The Mobile Vet Center plans to be in Laramie to provide any veteran, service member, service provider or veteran family member with information on Vet Center services and VA programs and benefits. Staff will be available to answer questions and assist with enrollment in readjustment counseling services, VA health care and other VA and veteran specific programs, according to a news release.
Services will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today in the Walmart parking lot, 4308 Grand Ave. Weather and maintenance can delay or cancel travel on short notice.
Call the Fort Collins Vet Center at 970-221-5176 for updates when planning a visit.
Laramie Woman’s Club to host meeting
The Laramie Woman’s Club is set to host its last meeting of the 2017-2018 club year at noon today at Odd Fellows Lodge, 431 S. 21st St. The club will be honoring members with membership of 10-50 years, according to a news release. The public is encouraged to join the meeting as a guest for lunch and for a sample of the group’s mission and meet the lovely women who accomplish it through fundraising and by volunteering in the community.
Although the club only formally meets September-May, the group does have plans to participate in two July events — Laramie’s 150th birthday by manning a booth at this summer’s Downtown Laramie Farmer’s Market and participating in Art Fest on the Lawn at the Laramie Plains Museum. In August, the club will assist the Laramie Community Recreation Center in hosting an estimated 500 seniors in the Senior Olympics. Call Annie at 761-3145 or Lynda at 760-7260 for more information.
Veterans assistance planned in Laramie
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities throughout May.
Vicki Osman is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims, or VA healthcare, according to a news release. Osman can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare. Her office is located at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne, and she will also be available at the following locations:
— 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today and May 21 in Room 243 at University of Wyoming Knight Hall.
— 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 14 at the Workforce Center, 3817 Beech St.
During periods of inclement weather, please check with the staff at the outreach locations to ensure the veterans service officer will be available. Call Osman at 307-214-2112 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
UW trustees set agenda for meeting
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees is set to discuss UW’s proposed 2018-2019 budget and consider a number of other issues during the board’s regular meeting Wednesday-Friday.
The meeting will be in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. Meetings are open to the public, except for executive sessions.
Various committees of the board are scheduled to meet beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, continuing through 2:30 p.m. The regular board meeting begins at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. Public testimony will be accepted at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The business meeting, in which trustees take formal action on agenda items, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday.
The trustees’ Budget Committee is scheduled to report to the full board Wednesday afternoon.
The complete agenda, along with a report that includes background information on agenda items, is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2018-meeting-materials/may_9-11_2018_meeting.html.
Public sessions of the full board will be streamed online at https://zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.
Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.