UW trustees set agenda for meeting
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees is set to discuss UW’s proposed 2018-2019 budget and consider a number of other issues during the board’s regular meeting Wednesday-Friday.
The meeting will be in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. Meetings are open to the public, except for executive sessions.
Various committees of the board are scheduled to meet beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, continuing through 2:30 p.m. The regular board meeting begins at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. Public testimony will be accepted at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The business meeting, in which trustees take formal action on agenda items, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday.
The trustees’ Budget Committee is scheduled to report to the full board Wednesday afternoon.
The complete agenda, along with a report that includes background information on agenda items, is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2018-meeting-materials/may_9-11_2018_meeting.html.
Public sessions of the full board will be streamed online at https://zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.
Listening session for enhancing work with Native Americans set for May 16
A University of Wyoming subcommittee is planning to host a listening session May 16 to help UW enhance its work with Native Americans in the region.
The Native American Affairs Advisory subcommittee will meet from 3:30-5 p.m. in Room 506 of Coe Library. UW President Laurie Nichols has charged the subcommittee with generating a five-year strategic plan to boost the university’s work with Native Americans.
The listening session is to gain input from faculty, staff, students and the community. Participants can come and go throughout the 90-minute session.
Email Nutter at nutter@uwyo.edu for more information.
Jacoby Ladies’ Golf to host membership meeting, Scramble
Jacoby Ladies’ Golf Club invites all women 18 and older to its annual membership meeting and four-person Scramble today at Jacoby Golf Course. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. A taco bar lunch will be provided by the Jacoby Ladies’ Golf Board after the scramble. The cost is $5 to play and eat with discounted ($15) greens fees and carts ($10). Annual club membership fees are $60 (with GHIN) or $35 for non-competitive members. Regular Jacoby Ladies’ Golf play is Tuesdays throughout the season, with morning and evening tee times available. Sign up at Jacoby and email jacobyladiesclub@gmail.com or find the group on Facebook for more information.
Laramie Local Foods announces 2018 gathering
The ninth annual Laramie Local Foods Gathering invites folks of all ages to learn about gardening, local food and sustainability practices today at Whiting High School, 801 S. 24th St.
Registration at the door is from 8:45-9:30 a.m. At 9:30 a.m., some welcome remarks from Laramie Local Foods will be made, then classes are from 10 a.m.-noon. Lunch is from noon-1 p.m., then classes resume from 1-3 p.m.
Participants will get to choose the four classes of their choice, the release states.
Speakers will cover topics in three themed tracks: local food, community and sustainability, according to a news release. There are 12 topics in all, and participants are sure to find the offerings insightful and educational.
This full-day event will featured topics including container gardening, tomato grafting, creating and maintaining a sourdough starter, cheese making in less than 30 minutes, an introduction to WyoFresh, beneficial insects, soil microbiology crash course, and introduction to Black Market Farm, reducing kitchen waste, composting with worms, lawn alternatives and soil qualities, the release states.
Tickets are available in advance at www.eventbrite.com. Advanced purchase tickets are $15 and will guarantee lunch. Tickets purchased at the door are $20 and lunch will be served with these tickets while supplies last.
Go to www.facebook.com/laramielocalfoods, email laramielocalfoods@gmail.com or call Rene Sollars at 760-3973 for more information.
Rainbow Valley Special Road District Board meeting set for today
Property owners in the Rainbow Valley Special Road District are advised of the upcoming board meeting set for 10:30 a.m. today at Centennial Valley Library in Centennial. Items on the agenda (including financials, mowing and road projects) can be reviewed at: www.sites.google.com/site/rvroaddistrict/home. Contact Rainbow Valley Special Road District, P.O. Box 38, Centennial, WY 82055 for a print copies or additional information.
American Red Cross class planned for Saturday
American Red Cross classes are scheduled from 6-9 p.m. today and May 18 at Laramie’s Basecamp, 222 S. Second St. Pre-registration is required by emailing britt.thompson.wy@gmail.com. The class is $70 for the adult/child/infant CPR, first aid, AED course, according to a news release.
Free community workout set for Saturday
A community workout is set for 8 a.m. today at CrossFit Laramie, 1404 Skyline Road. The event is free to all experience levels.
CrossFit Laramie hosts a free community workout at 8 a.m. the first Saturday of each month, according to a news release. Contact Rachel Carr at crossfitlaramie.com@gmail.com or 307-223-4372 for more information.
Cat adoption event set for today
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society is planning to host a “Caturday” adoption event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today at 1104 S. Second St. There will be kittens available for adoption for a $85 fee and adult cats will be available for a discount through the month of May, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home, according to a news release. Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications. Call 460-3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
‘The Buried Moon Ballet’ set for today
“The Buried Moon Ballet,” an original production by Jordyn Brummond and featuring costumes handmade by Beth Brummond, appears today on the Laramie High School Auditorium stage. Performances are at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. today.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $7.50 for children for the evening performances and matinee rates are $8 for adults and $5.50 for children. Seniors tickets are $7.50 for evening performances and $5.50 for matinee. As an added bonus, families can donate $2 of their children’s ticket price to their elementary school PTA or preschool, and seniors can donate $2 of their ticket to the Eppson Senior Center, according to a news release.
Brummond is a pointe, ballet, modern and lyrical instructor at Laramie Dance & Arts Center. This is Brummond’s third original ballet production, taken from inspirations in fables and classic tales.
This year’s production follows the plight of the moon, which is stolen and buried. Villagers must take it upon themselves to find the moon and restore it to its rightful place in the night sky, surrounded by the stars that guard it, the release states. This is a family-friendly story and performance that is sure to delight all ages. Laramie Dance & Arts Center dancers will also be on hand for a meet-and-greet photo op with young ballet hopefuls after each performance in the lobby way, the release states.
Community Chorus Festival planned at UW
The University of Wyoming Laramie Civic Chorus is planning to host a Community Chorus Festival beginning at 8:30 a.m. today at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts, according to a news release.
This is an opportunity for musicians of all abilities to learn how to better use their voices to fully enjoy singing. The festival includes a day of singing, learning and fellowship. Session topics include vocal technique, musicianship and the aging voice presented by guest clinician Dr. Kerry Glann from Ball State University and Dr. Holly Dalrymple from UW and director of the Laramie Civic Chorus. A final concert at 5 p.m. features area choirs and a combined choir with festival participants. Tickets for the festival are $40 and payable through the BCPA ticket office or 766-6666. The final concert is free to the public.
Moose Lodge to host Willard Kitchens
International Supreme Governor Willard Kitchens is set to visit the local Moose Lodge today. He and lodge member will be stuffing 250 backpacks to complete the school year, donating Tommy Moose, a stuffed moose firemen can give out to children in emergency situations, and a check to the Burn out Fund with Interfaith-Good Samaritan, according to a news release.
Participants will start filling backpacks at 5 p.m., and the presentation of the Tommy Mooses is at 5:45 p.m. (with hopes that the firemen aren’t otherwise unavailable).
Kat&Jared to perform Sunday
Formerly of the platinum American rock band Flyleaf, Kat&Jared have a modern worship style that is gaining nationwide attention, according to a news release. The duo will be in Laramie for a live worship event from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday at New Life Church, 4835 Fort Sanders Road.
The service is free to the public. Contact Matt Baumgartner at 307-703-0142 or matt@newlifelaramie.org or go to www.facebook.com/ndprayerlaramie for more information.
Walk With a Doc events planned
The next Walk With a Doc event is from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday in the University of Wyoming Fieldhouse. This event will feature Dr. Jean Allais, internal medicine/infectious disease, who will teach participants all about the new shingles vaccination Shingrix.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital will provide coffee and healthy snacks, and there is an option to win a door prize.
Ivinson Home for Ladies to host party
The Ivinson Home for Ladies is set to host a Merry Month of May champagne Tea Party to benefit the Council of Catholic Ladies of St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church. The tea party is set for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Ivinson Home for Ladies, 2017 Grand Ave.
Champagne and delightful treats will be served beside the beautiful harp music provided by Alice Freeman. Tickets to the event are $25 and seating is limited.
Call Debi Ockers for reservations at 745-3575.
