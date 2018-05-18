How to submit to Local Briefs
All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser set for Saturday
The Connections & Partners Mentoring Program at Laramie Middle School students and staff are partnering with Chili’s Grill & Bar to host an all-you-can eat pancake fundraiser that will support the students and families affected by the fire at Wade’s Mobile Park, according to news release.
The breakfast will take place from 7-10 a.m. Saturday at Chili’s Grill & Bar, 2523 Grand Ave. Pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage and green chili will be served. Advanced ticket purchases are preferred, but tickets can also be purchased at the door. Call Lisa Theis at 721-4430 or email ltheis@acsd1.org to purchase tickets or for more information.
Laramie Pickle Ball Association meeting and party set for Tuesday
The Laramie Pickle Ball Association will be having a pizza party and short meeting from 5:30-7:30 pm. Tuesday at the Otto Dahl Picnic Shelter in Washington Park, according to a news release.
This gathering is to celebrate all things Pickle Ball and conduct a short meeting to discuss outside play this summer and the format for past and future indoor play. The event is welcome to members and anyone who would like to join the association. Call Lowell or Susan Spackman at 742-4284 for more information.
‘The Great American Read’ premiere screening planned for June 16
The Albany County Public Library will receive a grant from the American Library Association (ALA) and PBS to host programs around “The Great American Read,” according to a news release.
More than 220 public libraries applied for the $2,000 grants, which will support public programs around the series. Albany County Public Library was selected as one of 50 libraries nationwide to participate in the Great American Read.
Through a national survey, 100 novels were selected by Americans with the purpose of investigating how and why writers create their fictional works, how readers are affected by these stories, and what these 100 books have to say about our diverse nation and shared human experience. The eight-part television series will feature entertaining and informative documentary segments featuring appearances by celebrities, athletes, experts, authors and everyday Americans advocating for their favorite book, culminating with a finale that reveals America’s best-loved novel as chosen by the American public, the release states.
The library’s programming for “The Great American Read” will kick off at 7 p.m. June 16 at the library, 310 S. Eighth St., with a screening of the season premiere of Great American Read. The names of the top 100 books will be announced and voting will begin. Refreshments will be served. Events and community book clubs will continue through October 2018. Go to www.facebook.com/pg/acpls/events for more information.
American Red Cross class planned for today
An American Red Cross class is scheduled from 6-9 p.m. today at Laramie’s Basecamp, 222 S. Second St. Pre-registration is required by emailing britt.thompson.wy@gmail.com. The class is $70 for the adult/child/infant CPR, first aid, AED course, according to a news release.
UW Extension to lead native plant walk, workshop
A free native plant walk is scheduled for 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday on the state section east of Laramie, led by University of Wyoming Albany County Extension. Participants should meet at the corner of 45th and Crow for a moderate hike to identify common plants, including what’s blooming, and discuss area geography. Carpooling is encouraged, and reservations are required. From 1-4 p.m. Saturday, a workshop called Discover Native Plants will take place at the UW Aven Nelson Building. Registration is $20 for materials. Participants will receive a plant guide and materials to learn plant identification skills and botanical terminology with the help of expert botanists. Door prizes will be awarded. Contact Brian Sebade at 721-2571 or bsebade@uwyo.edu for more information about the walk or Kristina Hufford at khufford@uwyo.edu for more information about the workshop. For reservations, go to discovernativeplants.eventbrite.com or call 721-2571.
LPD Foundation to host 5k walk/run
The Laramie Police Department Foundation is set to host its third annual 5K walk/run beginning at 9 am. Saturday. Refreshments will be provided. Participants can register at the time of the race, which will start in front of Police Department on Fifth Street at Plaza Court. Participants can register on Facebook Events. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Genealogical society to feature ranching, DNA
As part of Laramie’s 150th anniversary celebration, the Albany County Genealogical Society plans to present two programs at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Albany County Public Library Meeting Room, 310 S. Eighth St.
Dicksie Knight May, local ranch historian, will present “Early Ranching in Albany County.” The very first ranches have their own fascinating and unique histories, which May has learned throughout many years of oral family interviews and study of the written records. She will present first, followed by a presentation from Robert Zemanek at 2:15 p.m. on “How to begin Genealogical DNA testing.” He will cover the most current information regarding which companies are available to use, the differences between them and what kind of tests are available, the release states. He will also explain why having a strategy is the key to success with DNA testing. Both events are free to the public.
A short question-and-answer session will occur following each presentation. Contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881 for more information.
Veterans can enjoy rec center for free in May
Veterans and veterans with disabilities of all ages and experience can enjoy the Laramie Community Recreation Center for free during May, according to a news release.
Vets can join the recreation center to work out or even relax in the steam room.
The schedule to visit the entire facility with special attention in the weight room and swimming pool is as follows:
— 9-11 a.m. Saturday
— 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 24
— 9-11 a.m. May 26
Cat adoption event set for Saturday
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society is planning to host a “Caturday” adoption event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at 1104 S. Second St. There will be kittens available for adoption for a $85 fee and adult cats will be available for a discount through the month of May, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home, according to a news release. Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications. Call 460-3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
