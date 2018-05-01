How to submit to Local Briefs
Breastfeeding events planned
A Free Community Breastfeeding Café event is set from 10:30 a.m.-noon Monday and May 21 at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Participants can drop in at any point. The event welcomes all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers as an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present to offer support. Drinks and snacks are provided and young children are welcome. The event is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Contact Samantha Baker at 721-1821 or sam.baker@wyo.gov for more information.
A Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition meeting is from 12:15-1 p.m. May 14 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital Turtle Rock Conference Room, 255 N. 30th St. The meeting welcomes all in the Laramie community who are interested in supporting and promoting breastfeeding.
Classes planned at WIC clinic
Cent$ible Nutrition Classes for WIC clients are at 4 p.m. May 8 and at noon May 16 at the Albany County WIC clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for scheduling or more information. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
A free breastfeeding class is open to all pregnant women at 10 a.m. May 9 at the Albany County WIC clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for more information.
Archaeological Society to host meeting
The public is invited to join the June Frison Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society for the May meeting, which will be the last meeting before summer break. The meeting is from 7-9 p.m. May 8 in Room 150 of the Anthropology Building, 12th and Lewis streets. The speaker for this month is Dr. Charles Reher, associate professor emeritus in the UW Anthropology Department, according to a news release. Reher will be delivering a lecture titled “The Laramie Archaeological Landscape,” about the incredible archaeological resources we have close to home after a short business meeting. Contact Rachael Shimek at rshimek@uwyo.edu or 515-231-2003 or go to www.facebook.com/events/197705514344042 for more information.
Optimist to close dog park for May
Ice, snow melt and heavy use caused the Optimist Dog Park to require enhanced maintenance, according to a news release. The Parks and Recreation Department is set to close the Optimist Park Off-Leash Dog-Friendly Area from May 1-31 to rehabilitate this area.
During this time, crews will be aerating, overseeding, fertilizing and propagating new grass to provide for a quality environment for the remainder of the summer. Crews ask dog park users to abide by this closure as new seed requires time to grow and strengthen to ensure its viability for the future.
Until this project is completed and substantial growth has occurred, users are encouraged to utilize the off-leash area located at Depot Park or the Aragon Dog Park.
Club offering scholarships
The Zonta Club of Laramie is offering scholarships worth $500 each in the spring. One scholarship is the Jane M. Klausman Woman in Business Scholarship for women pursuing a business degree. The application is due today. The other is the Laramie Woman of Promise scholarship and is open to any woman pursuing further education. The application is due May 31. Email tbretting@gmail.com for more information.
Softball board offering scholarship
Laramie Girls Softball is offering a scholarship of $500 for the 2018 fall semester, according to a news release. Any former athlete who participated with LGS in the past and will be enrolled in a postsecondary education program in fall 2018 is eligible to apply for this scholarship. The application is due today. Email laramiegirlssoftball@gmail.com to request an application or for more information.
VP for administration finalists to visit UW
Finalists for the position of vice president for administration of the University of Wyoming were identified, and they’re scheduled to give public presentations at UW, according to a news release.
The candidates are Kristen Albritton, vice president of finance and administration at Gordon State College in Barnesville, Georgia, Steve Kreidler, vice president of administration at Metropolitan State University in Denver, Neil Theobald, senior adviser to the president for financial and government affairs at Indiana University, and Joseph Trubacz, regional vice chancellor for administration and finance at the University of South Florida-St. Petersburg.
Theobald’s public presentation and open forum was Friday in the College of Education Auditorium.
Kreidler’s public presentation is from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. today in Room 123 of the College of Business Building.
Albritton’s public presentation is from 10:30-11:45 a.m. Wednesday in Room 506 of Coe Library.
Trubacz’s public presentation is from 10:30-11:45 a.m. Friday in the Wyoming Union Senate Chambers, Room 221.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/infotech/vpfa for WyoCast links and to learn more about the finalists and the search.
Business workshop set for today
Transform your business into a consumer destination. Learn how to turn your business into a uniquely positioned destination capable of pulling in customers from hundreds of miles away.
This workshop presented by small business guru Jon Schallert is from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. today at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot, First and Kearney streets. A $125 value, this training is free to any downtown business and their employees thanks to Laramie Main Street and Wyoming Main Street, according to a news release. The workshop is from 8-11:30 a.m., lunch will be provided from 11:30-12:30 p.m., and the marketing roundtable will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Call 760-3355 or go to www.wyomingbusiness.org/schallert to register, find out about out-of-district workshop cost or for more information. Go to https://www.facebook.com/events/543593339354792 to follow the event on Facebook.
UW College of Business dean finalists selected
Finalists for the position of dean of the University of Wyoming’s College of Business were identified, and they’re scheduled to give public presentations at UW, according to a news release.
The candidates are Mark Bannister, dean of the Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship at Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas, Ken Petersen, dean of the College of Business and Economics at Boise State University, and David Sprott, the Boeing/Scott and Linda Carson chair and professor of marketing in the Carson College of Business at Washington State University.
Petersen’s public presentation was April 24.
Bannister’s public presentation is from 1:15-2:15 p.m. today in Room 123 of the College of Business Building.
Sprott will speak from 1:15-2:15 p.m. Thursday in Room 123 of the College of Business Building.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/uw/news/2018/04/uw-college-of-business-dean-finalists-selected.html for more information on the finalists and links to the Zoom presentations.
Mobile Vet Center planned in Laramie
The Mobile Vet Center plans to be in Laramie to provide any veteran, service member, service provider or veteran family member with information on Vet Center services and VA programs and benefits. Staff will be available to answer questions and assist with enrollment in readjustment counseling services, VA health care and other VA and veteran specific programs, according to a news release.
Services will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today and May 8 in the Walmart parking lot, 4308 Grand Ave. Weather and maintenance can delay or cancel travel on short notice. Call the Fort Collins Vet Center at 970-221-5176 for updates when planning a visit.
Meeting set to discuss statewide trails work
The Medicine Bow National Forest is inviting the public to talk about the National Trails Stewardship Act from 1-3 p.m. today at the Laramie Ranger District office, 2468 Jackson St. The National Trails Stewardship Act, passed in 2016, emphasizes developing strategies to increase trail maintenance partnerships on national forests around the country. In 2018, 15 priority areas were selected for implementation of the stewardship act, including the Wyoming Forest Gateway Community Priority Area. This area includes trails in the Medicine Bow National Forest, among other Wyoming forests. The meeting is intended to provide information about how people can get involved in trail maintenance. Discussion of the new volunteer group Common Outdoor Ground will also occur at the Laramie meeting. Call Aaron Voos at 745-2323 for more information.
Foster grandparents group planning ice cream social
Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies is hosting its Fun-raiser and Ice Cream Social to celebrate Senior Corps Week, according to a news release. The event is from 3-4 p.m. Wednesday in the LaBonte Park Building, 968 N. Ninth St. The public is invited to help Foster Grandparents celebrate its dedicated senior volunteers.
Lunchtime Conversations with Curators set for Wednesday
The University of Wyoming Art Museum is planning it next Lunchtime Conversations with Curators for 12:10-12:50 p.m. Wednesday at the museum.
Lunchtime Conversations with Curators is an informal gallery walk-through with museum curators and special guests that focuses on one of the exhibitions on view in the museum, according to a news release. Visitors are encouraged to bring lunch and continue the conversation after the in-gallery session. The event is free and open to the public.
May’s event will feature “Jon Lodge: Interface,” on view through Aug. 11. Katie Christensen, curator of education and statewide engagement, Nicole Crawford, chief curator, and Kayle Avery, exhibitions coordinator, will guide the conversation at the UW Art Museum.
Discussions will be casual and informal and will include stories behind the art.
Call the Art Museum at 766-6622, go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum or follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram for more information.
NAMI hosting education program
The National Alliance on Mental Illness is continuing a Family-to-Family Education Program. This program is for family and friends of seriously mentally ill adults, according to a news release. The final class is planned from 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Peak Wellness Center Conference Room, 1263 N. 15th St. The program and it’s material are free.
The NAMI course covers explaining diagnoses, coping skills, medication information, communication techniques, problem-solving, self-care, advocacy and more about major depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder, panic disorder and obsessive compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, co-occurring brain disorders and addictive disorders and borderline personality disorder, the release states.
This course is designed specifically for parents, siblings, spouses, partners, teenage and adult children and friends who are caregivers or close to those with severe and persistent mental illness. This course is not appropriate for individuals who themselves have serious mental illness, the release states.
Call Sharon at 307-343-2685 or Mary at 760-6148 for more information.
