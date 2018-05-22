How to submit to Local Briefs
Laramie Chapter of NARFE to host meeting
All active and retired federal employees are invited to attend the Laramie Chapter of NARFE’s meeting at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Wyoming Federation Convention and National NAFRE voting will be discussed. Call 742-6382 for more information.
Barnstormers to host fun fly event
The Laramie Barnstormers R/C airplane and car club is set to host a Memorial Day Fun Fly at 9 a.m. Monday at Laramie Barnstormers Airfield, 2 miles north of town on Wyoming Highway 287 on the left. The event is free to the public. All pilots are welcome. Call Ben Jones at 336-250-9052 for more information.
UW announces Memorial Day closures
Most University of Wyoming administrative offices will be closed and classes will be dismissed Monday for Memorial Day.
Normal business hours and classes will resume May 29.
Coe Library, Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center, UW Art Museum and UW Geological Museum closed Monday.
UW transit services will be unavailable Monday. Regular services will resume May 29. Go to www.uwyo.edu/tps/transit/holiday-schedule.html for more information and to view a schedule.
Laramie Local Foods to host Sustainable Saturday
Laramie Local Foods is set to host a June Sustainable Saturday event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 9 at Solstice Acre Breads, 5418 Pilot Peak Road. The topic will be sourdough baking. Registration is very limited so participants should sign up early. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/sustainable-saturdays-sourdough-baking-tickets-46225350267?ref=estw#tickets for tickets or more information. The registration fee is $10.
Veterans assistance planned in Laramie
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities throughout June.
Vicki Osman is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims, or VA healthcare, according to a news release. Osman can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare. Her office is located at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne, and she will also be available at the following location:
— 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 19 at the Workforce Center, 3817 Beech St.
During periods of inclement weather, please check with the staff at the outreach locations to ensure the veterans service officer will be available. Call Osman at 307-214-2112 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Laramie Pickle Ball Association meeting and party set for today
The Laramie Pickle Ball Association will be having a pizza party and short meeting from 5:30-7:30 pm. today at the Otto Dahl Picnic Shelter at Washington Park, according to a news release.
This gathering is to celebrate all things Pickle Ball and conduct a short meeting to discuss outside play this summer and the format for past and future indoor play. The event is welcome to members and anyone who would like to join the association. Call Lowell or Susan Spackman at 742-4284 for more information.
Audubon Society planning trip to Goshen Hole
Laramie Audubon Society is planning its first trip to Goshen Hole next weekend. Participants are planning to meet at 6:30 a.m. Saturday at Coal Creek Coffee, 110 Grand Ave., to carpool. They plan to return to Laramie around 4:30 p.m. Participants are asked to RSVP by Wednesday. Email Don Jones at dwilbertjones@gmail.com to RSVP. The trip will include stops at the Rawhide Wildlife Habitat Management Area, the Table Mountain Complex and Bump-Sullivan Reservoir to look for specialty breeders, migrating shorebirds and eastern vagrants. Participants should bring snacks and lunch and water and be prepared to walk several miles on uneven terrain. Go to laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information.
UW’s ‘What in the World?’ summer program scheduled in Centennial
University of Wyoming students and faculty members are set to give three presentations during the sixth annual “What in the World?” summer program at the Albany County Public Library Centennial branch, 27 Second St. All discussions are free to the public.
A student presentation is scheduled Wednesday, followed by a faculty discussion July 11, and a guest lecture Aug. 15. All sessions are at 5:30 p.m. The program, moderated by Jean Garrison, UW Center for Global Studies director, highlights the work that recent UW graduates completed for their international research projects and the innovative research of UW-affiliated faculty.
Contact Garrison at 766-6119 or email garrison@uwyo.edu or got to www.uwyo.edu/globalcenter for more information.
Wyoming Promise to meet Wednesday
The Albany County chapter of Wyoming Promise is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St., according to a news release. Wyoming Promise is a statewide, non-partisan movement to get big money out of politics and bring back free and fair elections. The Supreme Court’s 2010 decision Citizens United vs. Federal Election Commission gave free speech rights to corporations, opening the floodgates for unlimited campaign funding to influence elections. Wyoming Promise’s goal is to place an initiative on the state’s 2020 ballot to call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which would roll back Citizens United and bring voting power back to the people, the release states. Call Manda Still at 307-221-5122 for more information.
Disaster training, emergency planning slated for Wednesday
Agriculture disaster training and emergency planning for the surrounding area is planned for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie Research & Extension Center, 470 Wyoming Highway 230. This is a collaborative effort by University of Wyoming Extension, Colorado State University Extension, Montana State University Extension, and the United States Department of Agriculture.
County emergency managers and extension and asking producers and other citizens to work with them and other agencies to both train for and improve planning to address blizzards, floods, wildfires, disease outbreaks, truck accidents and other incidents specific to Albany County, according to a news release. The Wyoming Stockgrowers’ Association, Wyoming Woolgrowers’ Association, Wyoming State Veterinarian and other groups are supporting this Western Area Livestock and Agriculture Risk Mitigation project, which will look at the agriculture in each county to develop better impact mitigation, the release states. The seminar includes FEMA-certified exercises for emergency responders and peace officer credit hours.
Attendees must register by 9 a.m. today. Find the event at www.eventbrite.com to register or for more information.
