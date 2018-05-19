How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or peterb@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
Advocacy group to host discussion
Grassroots Advocacy Group for Individuals with Disabilities discussion is from 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. Individuals with disabilities, families, friends and other interested members of the community are invited to come join the discussion about forming a local WYSAIL chapter, according to a news release. This group hopes to continue round table discussion of concerns and issues facing individuals with disabilities, and of providing fun leisure activities. Call Susan Dunnebecke at 760-2140 for more information.
Wyoming Promise to meet Wednesday
The Albany County chapter of Wyoming Promise is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St., according to a news release. Wyoming Promise is a statewide, non-partisan movement to get big money out of politics and bring back free and fair elections. The Supreme Court’s 2010 decision Citizens United vs. Federal Election Commission gave free speech rights to corporations, opening the floodgates for unlimited campaign funding to influence elections. Wyoming Promise’s goal is to place an initiative on the state’s 2020 ballot to call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which would roll back Citizens United and bring voting power back to the people, the release states. Call Manda Still at 307-221-5122 for more information.
Historic homesteads presentation set for June 10
The Albany County Historic Society is sponsoring a presentation about Early Homesteads of North Albany County at 2 p.m. June 10 at the Rock River School Auditorium, according to a news release. Jay Harman will talk about the rich history of some of the early settlers of Northern Albany County. He has done extensive research on that area and his talk will go back in time and tell some stories. There will be other Northern Albany County ranchers joining him in the presentation with some of their “old time” stories. Call Jane Nelson or Dicksie May at 760-1753 for more information.
Wyoming Statehood Celebration set for July 10
The Wyoming Statehood Celebration is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 10 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Free hot dogs will be available to the first 800 people, according to a news release. There are set to be children’s activities, stagecoach rides, entertainment and more. Contact Deborah Amend at deborah.amend@wyo.gov or 745-3733 or go to www.wyoparks.state.wy.us/index.php/places-to-go/wyoming-territorial-prison for more information.
All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast set for today
The Connections & Partners Mentoring Program at Laramie Middle School students and staff are partnering with Chili’s Grill & Bar to host an all-you-can eat pancake fundraiser that will support the students and families affected by the fire at Wade’s Mobile Park, according to news release.
The breakfast will take place from 7-10 a.m. today at Chili’s Grill & Bar, 2523 Grand Ave. Pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage and green chili will be served. Advanced ticket purchases are preferred, but tickets can also be purchased at the door. Call Lisa Theis at 721-4430 or email ltheis@acsd1.org to purchase tickets or for more information.
Health and safety fair set for today
Laramie’s annual Health and Safety Fair is slated for 8 a.m.-1 p.m. today at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Blood draws are from 8-11 a.m. The event is free to the public.
Attendees can meet local health care providers, enjoy interactive activities for all ages, enter to win door prizes and learn more about the community, according to a news release.
Low-cost health screenings will be offered by Wyoming Health Fairs.
WHF recommends 12-hour fasting prior to blood draws, unless the person is diabetic. Participants should drink plenty of water and take medications as usual.
UW Extension to lead native plant walk
A free native plant walk is scheduled for 9-11:30 a.m. today on the state section east of Laramie, led by University of Wyoming Albany County Extension. Participants should meet at the corner of 45th and Crow for a moderate hike to identify common plants, including what’s blooming, and discuss area geography. Carpooling is encouraged, and reservations are required. From 1-4 p.m. today, a workshop called Discover Native Plants will take place at the UW Aven Nelson Building. Registration is $20 for materials. Participants will receive a plant guide and materials to learn plant identification skills and botanical terminology with the help of expert botanists. Door prizes will be awarded. Contact Brian Sebade at 721-2571 or bsebade@uwyo.edu for more information about the walk or Kristina Hufford at khufford@uwyo.edu for more information about the workshop. For reservations, go to discovernativeplants.eventbrite.com or call 721-2571.
LPD Foundation to host 5k walk/run
The Laramie Police Department Foundation is set to host its third annual 5K walk/run beginning at 9 am. today. Refreshments will be provided. Participants can register at the time of the race, which will start in front of Police Department on Fifth Street at Plaza Court. Participants can register on Facebook Events. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Genealogical society to feature ranching, DNA
As part of Laramie’s 150th anniversary celebration, the Albany County Genealogical Society plans to present two programs at 1 p.m. today at the Albany County Public Library Meeting Room, 310 S. Eighth St.
Dicksie Knight May, local ranch historian, will present “Early Ranching in Albany County.” The very first ranches have their own fascinating and unique histories, which May has learned throughout many years of oral family interviews and study of the written records. She will present first, followed by a presentation from Robert Zemanek at 2:15 p.m. on “How to begin Genealogical DNA testing.” He will cover the most current information regarding which companies are available to use, the differences between them and what kind of tests are available, the release states. He will also explain why having a strategy is the key to success with DNA testing. Both events are free to the public.
A short question-and-answer session will occur following each presentation. Contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881 for more information.
Cat adoption event set for today
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society is planning to host a “Caturday” adoption event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today at 1104 S. Second St. There will be kittens available for adoption for a $85 fee and adult cats will be available for a discount through the month of May, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home, according to a news release. Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications. Call 460-3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
Local dancers to present annual spring show
Dance Studio B is producing its fourth annual spring performance, slated for 7 p.m. today at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St.
Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. They are available at the Gryphon Theatre offices or www.gryphontheatre.org.
“Coppélia” is a story of love and trickery, according to a news release. Doctor Dr. Coppelius, a hermit-alchemist, produces beautiful, life-like dolls. While he toils in his workshop, his fellow villagers view his lonely obsession with scorn. One day, however, the young, handsome and engaged Franz sees a beautiful woman reading on the balcony of the mysterious Dr. Coppelius’ home. Little does he know, he is being tempted by one of Dr. Coppelius’ life-sized dolls. While Franz attempts to gain the mysterious young woman’s attention, he is spotted by his fiancé Swanhilda. Shortly after, Swanhilda and her friends spy the mysterious hermit as he absently drops his keys on the ground. They mischievously decide to enter Dr. Coppelius’ home to investigate the beautiful new villager tempting Franz from her balcony.
There are more than 200 local children dancing this entertaining ballet, with ages ranging from 3 to adults, the release states.
FYT Studio to host concert
FYT Studio is set to host a concert at 8 p.m. today at 213 S. Second St. The concert will include Chrome featuring Helios Creed, Static Nebulus, Slabb! And Juice Falcon. The mini bar and doors open at 6 p.m. Advanced tickets are $10 and $15 the day of the show. Tickets are available at Actionball Boardsports, 210 Grand Ave., and Steam Vapour Co, 210B Grand Ave. The event is for all ages.
Organ concert set for Sunday
The final concert of a monthly organ concert series is slated for 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
All are welcome to the concert, which last about an hour. Usually at least four people play at the concert. Anyone who wants to join the roster can call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
All concerts are hosted in ADA-compliant buildings.
City planning free compost day
The city of Laramie Public Works Department plans to host a free compost day from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie Landfill, 162 Roger Canyon Road. The event is open to all Albany County residents, but no businesses. City staff will be on hand to load trucks and trailers, according to a news release.
The Landfill is normally closed Sundays and will be open for limited hours for the free compost event only. Waste will not be accepted.
Walk With a Doc event set for Sunday
The next Walk With a Doc event is from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday at Washington Park by the bandshell. This event will feature Amy Weaver, CCC-A, clinical audiologist, speaking about “Healthy Hearing.”
Ivinson Memorial Hospital will provide coffee and healthy snacks. This event is free to the public.
Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.