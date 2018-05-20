How to submit to Local Briefs
Advocacy group to host discussion
Grassroots Advocacy Group for Individuals with Disabilities discussion is from 1:30-3 p.m. today at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. Individuals with disabilities, families, friends and other interested members of the community are invited to come join the discussion about forming a local WYSAIL chapter, according to a news release. This group hopes to continue round table discussion of concerns and issues facing individuals with disabilities, and of providing fun leisure activities. Call Susan Dunnebecke at 760-2140 for more information.
Organ concert set today
The final concert of a monthly organ concert series is slated for 7:30 p.m. today at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
All are welcome to the concert, which last about an hour. Usually at least four people play at the concert. Anyone who wants to join the roster can call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
All concerts are hosted in ADA-compliant buildings.
City planning free compost day
The city of Laramie Public Works Department plans to host a free compost day from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. today at the Laramie Landfill, 162 Roger Canyon Road. The event is open to all Albany County residents, but no businesses. City staff will be on hand to load trucks and trailers, according to a news release.
The Landfill is normally closed Sundays and will be open for limited hours for the free compost event only. Waste will not be accepted.
Walk With a Doc event set for today
The next Walk With a Doc event is from 1:30-2:30 p.m. today at Washington Park by the bandshell. This event will feature Amy Weaver, CCC-A, clinical audiologist, speaking about “Healthy Hearing.”
Ivinson Memorial Hospital will provide coffee and healthy snacks. This event is free to the public.
Public invited to donate fabric
The public is invited to donate a piece of fabric, clothing or scrap that tells their story of Laramie at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St., for a community quilt, according to a news release. Safety paper, pens and safety pins are provided to attach a story to the fabric donation. The Act & Action Project and WPR reporter Melodie Edwards of the “I Respectfully Disagree” series are setting off to create a community quilt telling the story of Laramie. The goal of the communal quilt is to initiate conversation and civic dialogue surrounding the issues facing the community.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
Wear a poppy with pride
Veterans, loved ones, families and friends come together to wear the red poppy in memory of the sacrifices made during times of war and conflict, according to a news release. The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 14 has placed cans of poppies at numerous businesses around Laramie for the month of May. The community is invited to wear a poppy proudly to remember veterans and their sacrifices, made on behalf of the American people. Poppies are made by disabled and hospitalized veterans, and all donation proceeds are used in support of Wyoming veterans and their families.
Call Cindy Olson at 761-2030 for more information.
Lions Club, Boomerang seek Community Service Award nominees
Do you know someone who has given back to Laramie through community service? Someone who takes generosity and commitment to community to a new level?
Help them get recognition for what they do.
The Laramie Lions Club and Laramie Boomerang seek nominations for the 74th annual Community Service Award.
The deadline for nominations is Friday. A banquet to recognize this year’s recipient is slated for June 23.
The 2017 Community Service Award winner was Mary Burman, a Laramie resident and multi-talented volunteer.
Burman has worked as a teacher, been a longtime member and volunteer with First Baptist Church, founded and led a 4-H Club in the 1960s and 1970s, chaired the Albany County Education Association and served on Albany County School District No. 1 Board of Education for 23 years, among many other things.
Submit written nominations by Friday to the Laramie Boomerang, 320 Grand Ave., Laramie, WY, 82070 or the Lions Committee, P.O. Box 716, Laramie, WY, 82073. Submissions can also be emailed to peterb@laramieboomerang.com.
Essay contest to honor Laramie’s anniversary
To celebrate Laramie’s Sesquicentennial, local youth 12 or younger are invited to reflect on Laramie’s past while looking ahead at the next 150 years. In an essay, they can tell a story of what they think Laramie will look like in the next 150 years.
Stories can reflect their vision of Laramie’s progress in the future and what they hope the community will look like, according to a news release. Entries should be submitted by June 23 to the Laramie Boomerang, 320 Grand Ave., Laramie, WY, 82070, or via email to news@laramieboomerang.com.
A committee will select the top 10 essays, which will be published in the Laramie Boomerang during Laramie Jubilee Days. The top essayist will receive a trip on a steam engine from Cheyenne to Denver for themselves and a parent or guardian during Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Essay contest ends Aug. 15
The Higher Ground Fair is hosting its second annual essay contest for students in grades 3-12. Cash prizes, free tickets and more are offered to winners in each category. Spanish submissions are also encouraged. All entries must be postmarked or emailed prior to 11:59 p.m. MST Aug. 15 in order to be considered.
Go to www.highergroundfair.org/contests for grade level categories and essay questions.
The Higher Ground Fair is a weekend-long event celebrating and highlighting life in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a news release. It is set for Sept. 22-23 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Contact Celeste at 307-223-4399 or celeste@highergroundfair.org for questions.
Sewing guild meeting to feature wool
Those interested in learning more about working with wool fiber and wool blends, caring for wool, the milling process for wool yarn and special tips for knitting, crocheting or weaving with wool are invited to the Laramie chapter of the American Sewing Guild’s next meeting. The meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday in the basement of the United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St.
The guest speakers are Andrew and Brittany Wells of Brown Sheep Company, Inc. Mitchell, Nebraska, the state’s only wool mill producing wool yarns and wool blends distributed and sold throughout the United States and internationally, the release states.
The Laramie chapter of the American Sewing Guild hosts meetings on the fourth Monday of each month September-May (the May meeting is Monday since Memorial Day falls on the fourth Monday).
Attendees should enter from the east door off the parking lot.
The September meeting will be presented by the Sulky Thread Company’s national educator on “Thread Jazz for Quilting and Embellishing and Needle and Thread Know-how,” the release states.
Email Sue at srgreen54@yahoo.com, Jean at jeanttaylor@gmail.com or Bobbie at rschimek@bresnan.net.
Veterans assistance planned in Laramie
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities throughout May.
Vicki Osman is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims, or VA healthcare, according to a news release. Osman can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare. Her office is located at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne, and she will also be available at the following locations:
— 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday in Room 243 at University of Wyoming Knight Hall.
During periods of inclement weather, please check with the staff at the outreach locations to ensure the veterans service officer will be available. Call Osman at 307-214-2112 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Breastfeeding café set for Monday
A Free Community Breastfeeding Café event is set from 10:30 a.m.-noon Monday at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Participants can drop in at any point. The event welcomes all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers as an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present to offer support. Drinks and snacks are provided and young children are welcome. The event is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Contact Samantha Baker at 721-1821 or sam.baker@wyo.gov for more information.
Laramie Pickle Ball Association meeting and party set for Tuesday
The Laramie Pickle Ball Association will be having a pizza party and short meeting from 5:30-7:30 pm. Tuesday at the Otto Dahl Picnic Shelter at Washington Park, according to a news release.
This gathering is to celebrate all things Pickle Ball and conduct a short meeting to discuss outside play this summer and the format for past and future indoor play. The event is welcome to members and anyone who would like to join the association. Call Lowell or Susan Spackman at 742-4284 for more information.
Disaster training, emergency planning slated for Wednesday
Agriculture disaster training and emergency planning for the surrounding area is planned for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie Research & Extension Center, 470 Wyoming Highway 230. This is a collaborative effort by University of Wyoming Extension, Colorado State University Extension, Montana State University Extension, and the United States Department of Agriculture.
County emergency managers and extension and asking producers and other citizens to work with them and other agencies to both train for and improve planning to address blizzards, floods, wildfires, disease outbreaks, truck accidents and other incidents specific to Albany County, according to a news release.
The Wyoming Stockgrowers’ Association, Wyoming Woolgrowers’ Association, Wyoming State Veterinarian and other groups are supporting this Western Area Livestock and Agriculture Risk Mitigation project, which will look at the agriculture in each county to develop better impact mitigation, the release states.
The seminar includes FEMA-certified exercises for emergency responders and peace officer credit hours.
Attendees must register by 9 a.m. Tuesday. Find the event at www.eventbrite.com to register or for more information.
Audubon Society planning trip to Goshen Hole
Laramie Audubon Society is planning its first trip to Goshen Hole next weekend. Participants are planning to meet at 6:30 a.m. Saturday at Coal Creek Coffee, 110 Grand Ave., to carpool.
They plan to return to Laramie around 4:30 p.m. Participants are asked to RSVP by Wednesday. Email Don Jones at dwilbertjones@gmail.com to RSVP. The trip will include stops at the Rawhide Wildlife Habitat Management Area, the Table Mountain Complex and Bump-Sullivan Reservoir to look for specialty breeders, migrating shorebirds and eastern vagrants. Participants should bring snacks and lunch and water and be prepared to walk several miles on uneven terrain.
Go to laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information.
UW’s ‘What in the World?’ summer program scheduled in Centennial
University of Wyoming students and faculty members are set to give three presentations during the sixth annual “What in the World?” summer program at the Albany County Public Library Centennial branch. All discussions are free to the public.
A student presentation is scheduled Wednesday, followed by a faculty discussion July 11, and a guest lecture Aug. 15. All sessions are at 5:30 p.m. The program, moderated by Jean Garrison, UW Center for Global Studies director, highlights the work that recent UW graduates completed for their international research projects and the innovative research of UW-affiliated faculty.
Contact Garrison at 766-6119 or email garrison@uwyo.edu or got to www.uwyo.edu/globalcenter for more information.
Wyoming Promise to meet Wednesday
The Albany County chapter of Wyoming Promise is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St., according to a news release. Wyoming Promise is a statewide, non-partisan movement to get big money out of politics and bring back free and fair elections. The Supreme Court’s 2010 decision Citizens United vs. Federal Election Commission gave free speech rights to corporations, opening the floodgates for unlimited campaign funding to influence elections.
Wyoming Promise’s goal is to place an initiative on the state’s 2020 ballot to call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which would roll back Citizens United and bring voting power back to the people, the release states. Call Manda Still at 307-221-5122 for more information.
Veterans can enjoy rec center for free in May
Veterans and veterans with disabilities of all ages and experience can enjoy the Laramie Community Recreation Center for free during May, according to a news release.
Vets can join the recreation center to work out or even relax in the steam room.
The schedule to visit the entire facility with special attention in the weight room and swimming pool is as follows:
— 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday
— 9-11 a.m. Saturday
City councilors to meet in 3 wards
The community is invited to join Laramie City Council members for fifth Tuesday ward meetings from 6-7:30 p.m. May 29 in their respective wards, according to a news release.
Mayor Andi Summerville and councilors Charles McKinney and Phoebe Stoner will meet in Ward 1 at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 3, 2374 Jefferson St.
Vice Mayor Jayne Pearce and Councilors Joe Shumway and Dave Paulekas will meet in Ward 2 in the Council Chambers in Laramie City Hall, 406 Ivinson Ave.
Councilors Klaus Hanson, Bryan Shuster and Pat Gabriel will meet in Ward 3 in Laramie Fire Department Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St.
Call the Office of the City Clerk at 721-5220 or go to www.cityoflaramie.org.
UW to host symposium on drone technologies
Experts in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, are set to discuss recent developments in the industry, along with the future of drone technology, during a symposium May 30-31 at the University of Wyoming, according to a news release.
The 2018 Wyoming UAV Symposium will take place at the UW Conference Center, 2229 Grand Ave. This is the second such symposium hosted at UW — the first took place in 2016.
Drone specialists from government agencies, private companies and academia in Wyoming, Colorado and beyond will provide insights about drone data acquisition and processing. Additionally, Hexagon Geospatial Inc., Aerial Solutions of Wyoming and other companies will showcase their products and services.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/wygisc/uav_symposium/uav_2018.html for more information or to register.
Email sivan@uwyo.edu or phodza@uwyo.edu for more information.
Eppson Center enchilada sale kicks off
The 2018 Enchilada Sale at the Eppson Center for Seniors is underway. This is the second annual Sale. Customers have three types of enchiladas to choose from. The House Specials are enchiladas stuffed with beef, cheese, peas, onions and potatoes. Customers can also order enchiladas filled only with beef and cheese or an enchilada filled with cheese and onions.
The recipes used for the enchiladas come from Charlotte Barella, according to a news release. The recipes were used by St. Laurence School for its famous annual Enchilada Sale. No partial orders will be taken, and only full dozen orders will be accepted. The price per dozen is $25. The enchiladas freeze well, the release states.
Orders can be placed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Eppson Center, 1560 N. Third St. May 30 is the last day to place an order, and pick up will be June 9.
Community can help make Laramie age-friendly
Age-Friendly Laramie needs the community’s help in developing a city-wide initiative aimed at promoting healthy and fulfilling aging in Laramie, according to a news release.
The second of three “visioning” meetings is planned for 6-8 p.m. May 31 in the Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand Ave. Any Albany County resident who is interested in making the community more livable for people of all ages to invited. Call 766-5688 for more information.
UW selected to host 3 Russian scholarship recipients
The University of Wyoming was recently selected to host three undergraduate students from Russia for the 2018-2019 school year through the prestigious Year of Exchange in America for Russians Program funded by the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, according to a news release. This is the third consecutive year in which UW will host YEAR students.
The three Russian students who will be hosted by UW will arrive in Laramie in late July. Prior to moving into the UW dormitories, the students will be hosted by families in the Laramie area who will help them learn more about American culture and family life while integrating into the local community.
Families in the Laramie area who want to have an international experience without leaving home can apply to host a YEAR student in the summer. Hosting offers many benefits, including the opportunity to serve as an ambassador for your country and offer a unique experience to children, the release states.
American Councils for International Education seeks families and individuals as diverse as America itself to host YEAR students from late July to late August. The ideal hosts will be open to cultural exchange and ready to help a young student adapt to life abroad while providing a bed, daily meals, and friendly conversation. All hosts will receive a stipend to support them in the costs of hosting.
Go to www.yearprogram.com or email American Councils at year@americancouncils.org for more information about hosting. Host family applications are due June 1.
Vegetable sale to benefit education
An heirloom vegetable plant sale is slated for 9 a.m.-noon June 2 in the garage at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. The sale is sponsored by PEO Chapter AX, and proceeds support educational projects for women, according to a news release.
WYDOT presentation planned for June 5
The public is invited to the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s annual presentation of the State Transportation Improvement Program for Albany County.
This presentation includes WYDOT’s planned transportation projects for the coming years, as well as updates from WYDOT that cover both statewide and local topics, according to a news release.
This year, WYDOT will cover project plans from 2018-2024.
The presentation will be at at the Albany County Commission meeting June 5, then at 5:30 p.m. at the WYDOT District No. 1 office, 3411 S. Third St.
Historic homesteads presentation set for June 10
The Albany County Historic Society is sponsoring a presentation about Early Homesteads of North Albany County at 2 p.m. June 10 at the Rock River School Auditorium, according to a news release. Jay Harman will talk about the rich history of some of the early settlers of Northern Albany County. He has done extensive research on that area and his talk will go back in time and tell some stories. There will be other Northern Albany County ranchers joining him in the presentation with some of their “old time” stories. Call Jane Nelson or Dicksie May at 760-1753 for more information.
Cooperative Vacation Bible School registration now open online
The annual Cooperative Vacation Bible School is planned for 9 a.m.-noon June 11-15 at First Baptist Church, 15th and Canby streets. Sponsoring churches include First Baptist Church, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral, St. Paul’s Newman Center, St. Paul’s United Church of Christ and United Methodist Church. Children who are 4 by Sept. 15, 2018, can register. The Bible School is for children ages 4 through those entering sixth grade.
The theme for 2018 is “God Needs YOU . . . to help others!” The five days will feature outside speakers who have visited another country in a serving capacity, according to a news release. There will be Bible stories, Bible memory work, crafts, community service activities, music, outdoor recreation, snacks and more. On June 14, the children will visit Spring Wind Assisted Living to sing and visit with the residents. Registration is available online for $5 per child for the week.
Call phone 745-4106, visit the church office in the mornings or go to www.laramiefbc.org and click on Vacation Bible School to register and pay online, if desired. Early registration is encouraged so adequate preparations can be made. Summer visitors and summer school student families are especially welcome.
‘The Great American Read’ premiere screening planned for June 16
The Albany County Public Library will receive a grant from the American Library Association (ALA) and PBS to host programs around “The Great American Read,” according to a news release.
More than 220 public libraries applied for the $2,000 grants, which will support public programs around the series. Albany County Public Library was selected as one of 50 libraries nationwide to participate in the Great American Read.
Through a national survey, 100 novels were selected by Americans with the purpose of investigating how and why writers create their fictional works, how we as readers are affected by these stories, and what these 100 books have to say about our diverse nation and our shared human experience. The eight-part television series will feature entertaining and informative documentary segments featuring appearances by celebrities, athletes, experts, authors and everyday Americans advocating for their favorite book, culminating with a finale that reveals America’s best-loved novel as chosen by the American public, the release states.
The library’s programming for “The Great American Read” will kick off at 7 p.m. June 16, at the library, 310 S. Eighth St., with a screening of the season premiere of Great American Read. The names of the top 100 books will be announced and voting will begin. Refreshments will be served. Events and community book clubs will continue through October 2018. Go to www.facebook.com/pg/acpls/events for more information.
Albany County Cattlewomen Ranch Tour coming up
The Albany County CattleWomen Ranch tour will be July 21 and visit ranches in the Sand Creek area, according to a news release.
Parking is extremely limited, therefore participants are strongly urged to reserve space on one of two buses available at a cost of $15/person. Call Bonnie at the Eppson Center for Seniors at 745-5116 or Sandra Eike at 760-5590 by July 10 for bus reservations. Those in private vehicles should expect to walk some distance to tour the ranch buildings.
The tour is free to the public, with a beef luncheon available for $6.
Attendees should meet at 8 a.m. at the south end of the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site for light refreshments and tour instructions. Departure is scheduled for 9 a.m.
Wyoming Statehood Celebration set for July 10
The Wyoming Statehood Celebration is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 10 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Free hot dogs will be available to the first 800 people, according to a news release. There are set to be children’s activities, stagecoach rides, entertainment and more. Contact Deborah Amend at deborah.amend@wyo.gov or 745-3733 or go to www.wyoparks.state.wy.us/index.php/places-to-go/wyoming-territorial-prison for more information.
