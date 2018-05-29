How to submit to Local Briefs
Public invited to workshop
The public is invited to join Catie Ballard and Ron Frost to explore Pema Chodron’s book “When Things Fall Apart” from 5:30-7:30 p.m. every Friday in June at the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Laramie, 1402 Gibbon St. Participants should get the book, read it and be ready to go Friday, according to a news release. The event is free to the public. Contact Ballard at 399-9153 or cdonbdoc@bresnan.net for more information.
UW budget committee to meet today
The Biennium Budget Committee of the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet from 9-11 a.m. today via teleconference, according to a news release.
Those wishing to attend the meeting can do so in the Old Main boardroom.
The meeting follows budget hearings hosted by the committee earlier this month in preparation for action on the university’s budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The full Board of Trustees is scheduled to consider the budget during its regular monthly meeting June 13.
City councilors to meet in 3 wards
The community is invited to join Laramie City Council members for fifth Tuesday ward meetings from 6-7:30 p.m. today in their respective wards, according to a news release.
Mayor Andi Summerville and councilors Charles McKinney and Phoebe Stoner will meet in Ward 1 at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 3, 2374 Jefferson St.
Vice Mayor Jayne Pearce and Councilors Joe Shumway and Dave Paulekas will meet in Ward 2 in the Council Chambers in Laramie City Hall, 406 Ivinson Ave.
Councilors Klaus Hanson, Bryan Shuster and Pat Gabriel will meet in Ward 3 in Laramie Fire Department Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St.
Call the Office of the City Clerk at 721-5220 or go to www.cityoflaramie.org.
Bike safety event set for Indian Paintbrush Elementary
Laramie BikeNet is hosting a bike safety clinic from 3-4:30 p.m. today at Indian Paintbrush Elementary School, 1653 N. 28th St. The event will include safety checks by local bike mechanics for children in elementary grades, with tools on hand for minor repairs. Go to www.facebook.com/LaramieBikeNet for more information.
Common Outdoor Ground seeking volunteers for Schoolyard work day
Common Outdoor Ground, a community group that aims to support land managers in southeast Wyoming, is seeking volunteers for a work session at the Schoolyard trails next week. The work day is scheduled for 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, with volunteers planning to meet at the corner of 45th Street and Crow Drive. The Schoolyard multi-use trails are on a section of state land just east of town. The work will include using hand tools to remove the top layer of vegetation for a new stretch of trail. Volunteers should wear long pants, closed-toe shoes and work gloves and bring water but not dogs. Common Outdoor Ground will provide pizza for volunteers, so reservations are requested. Email commonoutdoorground@gmail.com or find the group on Facebook for more information.
Wear a poppy with pride
Veterans, loved ones, families and friends come together to wear the red poppy in memory of the sacrifices made during times of war and conflict, according to a news release. The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 14 has placed cans of poppies at numerous businesses around Laramie for the month of May. The community is invited to wear a poppy proudly to remember veterans and their sacrifices, made on behalf of the American people. Poppies are made by disabled and hospitalized veterans, and all donation proceeds are used in support of Wyoming veterans and their families.
Call Cindy Olson at 761-2030 for more information.
UW to host symposium on drone technologies
Experts in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, are set to discuss recent developments in the industry, along with the future of drone technology, during a symposium Wednesday-Thursday at the University of Wyoming, according to a news release.
The 2018 Wyoming UAV Symposium will take place at the UW Conference Center, 2229 Grand Ave. This is the second such symposium hosted at UW — the first took place in 2016.
Drone specialists from government agencies, private companies and academia in Wyoming, Colorado and beyond will provide insights about drone data acquisition and processing. Additionally, Hexagon Geospatial Inc., Aerial Solutions of Wyoming and other companies will showcase their products and services.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/wygisc/uav_symposium/uav_2018.html for more information or to register.
Email sivan@uwyo.edu or phodza@uwyo.edu for more information.
Eppson Center enchilada sale kicks off
The 2018 Enchilada Sale at the Eppson Center for Seniors is underway. This is the second annual sale. Customers have three types of enchiladas to choose from. The House Specials are enchiladas stuffed with beef, cheese, peas, onions and potatoes. Customers can also order enchiladas filled only with beef and cheese or an enchilada filled with cheese and onions.
The recipes used for the enchiladas come from Charlotte Barella, according to a news release. The recipes were used by St. Laurence School for its famous annual Enchilada Sale. No partial orders will be taken, and only full dozen orders will be accepted. The price per dozen is $25. The enchiladas freeze well, the release states.
Orders can be placed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Eppson Center, 1560 N. Third St. Wednesday is the last day to place an order, and pick up will be June 9.
