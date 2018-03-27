How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or peterb@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
Japanese speaker to discuss ‘Trump’s America on World Stage’ at UW
A well-known Japanese professor, author and columnist plans to discuss “How Japan is Adapting to Trump’s America on the World Stage” at the University of Wyoming, according to a news release.
Toshihiro Nakayama will present his free public talk on U.S.-Japan relations from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday in the Wyoming Union Ballroom, followed by a question-and-answer session. A reception follows.
His talk is supported by the Domestic and Foreign Expert Dispatch Project, the Office of Global Communications and Japan’s Prime Minister’s Office, and hosted by the UW Global Engagement Office.
Nakayama is a professor of American politics and foreign policy at the Faculty of Policy Management at Keio University in Minato, Tokyo, Japan.
Contact Shawn Bunning at 766-3019 or shawnb@uwyo.edu for more information.
Red Cross to host training series
The Red Cross training series is set to start from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Laramie Plains Civic Center Conference Room 208, 710 Garfield St. Different training sessions will be hosted during the course of four Wednesday evenings from 6-8 p.m. at the Laramie Plains Civic Center. These courses are free to anyone who is interested in the work of the Red Cross.
— Wednesday: Disaster Action Team. Learn how you can respond to local disasters and work firsthand with clients to provide basic needs
— April 4: Sheltering Fundamentals. Learn how to open, operate and close a Red Cross shelter in the wake of an emergency or disaster
— April 18: Response On Call. Serve as a dispatch for Disaster Action Teams. Time commitment is flexible and you can do it from your home
— April 25: Emergency Response Vehicle Orientation. Learn about the vehicles and how the drivers assist communities following an emergency or disaster
Contact Lauren Kenney at 307-214-1856 or lauren.kenney@redcross.org to RSVP or for more information.
UW to host Business After Hours
The University of Wyoming’s Business After Hours hosted by UW College of Business is from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday. There will be beverages, food and prizes at the College of Business Atrium, according to a news release.
The public can meet UW President Laurie Nichols and College of Business administrators and faculty. There will be free parking available in the Wyoming Union Parking lot off 15th Street. Parking is also available in the parking lot on the corner of Ivinson Avenue and 14th Street.
Archaeological Society to feature Dr. Spencer R. Pelton
The June Frison Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society is set to host its April meeting from 7-9 p.m. April 10 in Room 150 of the University of Wyoming Anthropology Building, 12th and Lewis streets. The speaker for this month is Dr. Spencer R. Pelton, a recent graduate of the UW Anthropology Ph.D. program, according to a news release. Spencer will be delivering a lecture titled “Much Ado About Carbon: An Occupational Chronology for the Hell Gap Site and some Implications for Paleoindian Prehistory” after a short business meeting. The meeting is open to the public. Email Rachael Shimek at rshimek@uwyo.edu or go to www.facebook.com/events/1804279922957808 for more information.
Garden club to host meeting
The Laramie Garden Club meeting is set for 7 p.m. today at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St.
The meeting is open to the public. Brian Sebade, of University of Wyoming Extension, will present “Growing Fruit in Laramie.” Go to www.laramiegardenclub.org for more information.
Genealogical Society to host meeting
The public can learn more about writing their personal and family memoirs at the April meeting of the Albany County Genealogical Society at 7 p.m. April 10 in the Relief Society Room at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3311 Hayward Ave.
Colorado author Jean Messinger hopes to inspire and motivate people to write their memoirs, according to a news release. People tend to think that their lives were ordinary and not worth the attention, but “ordinary” people meet extraordinary challenges of “ordinary” life — illness, loss, change and adversity, as well as accomplishments and positive rewards. Messinger was born and raised in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, graduated from Lawrence College in Appleton, Wisconsin, and has lived in Colorado since 1952. After teaching school for several years, she earned a master’s degree in art and architectural history from Denver University, the release states.
The society meetings are free to the public. Contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 307-399-3881 for more information.
Albany County Bereaved Parents meeting planned today
Albany County Bereaved Parents plan to host a meeting at 5:30 p.m. today at 100 S. Sixth St. in the Jacobs Polidora, LLC Office. The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age. The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. The group’s members have experienced a wide range of loss including those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide.
Call Jennifer Curran at 760-8670 or send a private message to the Facebook group at www.facebook.com/albanycountybereavedparents for more information.
Wade’s Mobile Manor fundraiser set for today
The UW American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences (AAFCS) invites the public to join them as they partner with a community business to raise funds for those who lost their homes in the Wade Mobile Manor fire March 6. The event is from 5-9 p.m. today at Huckleberry’s Sweet Cream Café, 3236 Grand Ave. Suite A. Participants are asked to mention the Wade Trailer Park Fundraiser when making their purchases. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Interfaith-Good Samaritan and United Way.
Historic trial set for today
The University of Wyoming College of Law is set to host the fourth annual Spence Law Firm Historic Trial at 6-8 p.m. today in the College of Law Large Moot Court Room.
The College of Law, with collaboration from the Spence Law Firm, created the annual Historical Trial as a fun and interesting way to learn about important historical events through a legal lens, while also providing law students a way to simulate a trial of a high profile case, according to a news release.
The Spence Law Firm Historic Trial is a fictional mock trial that is created from the facts of a chronicled historic event. Prior historic trials have included putting John Wilkes Booth on trial for the assassination of President Lincoln, trying Wyoming Governor Amos Barber for his involvement in the Johnson County Cattle War, and a civil libel case revolving around the “no-no boys” at the Japanese internment camp at Heart Mountain during World War II. This year’s trial will put Captain Meriwether Lewis and his expedition subordinate, Private Silas Goodrich, on trial for the theft of a canoe from the Clatsop Tribe during the famed Lewis & Clark Expedition.
The cast of the trial will once again be filled with stand-out UW law students, alumni and professors, as well as prominent figures from around the state. Keeping in the spirit of the event, the cast will be in full costumes, and will try to be as historically accurate as possible. The trial itself, will utilize modern legal rules, procedures and technology, but is a fun application of the law in a historical context, the release states. The mock trial is free to the public. An overflow room with a live stream of the trial will be provided in the event of high occupancy. Refreshments will be provided at the break. Email Christine Reed at the College of Law at christine.reed@uwyo.edu for more information.
Laramie Audubon Society to meet
Laramie Audubon Society meeting with an update on local restoration projects is at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center Auditorium, 10th and Lewis streets. Bird chat with refreshments begins at 6:30 p.m. and the talk begins at 7 p.m.
The talk will feature Tony Hoch, director of the Laramie Rivers Conservation District. Originally dedicated to curbing soil erosion in agriculture, the district’s mission expanded to include projects that range from enhancing wildlife habitat and conserving endangered species to school gardens and xeriscaping in the city limits.
Hoch will talk about the district’s recent 3-mile-long Laramie River habitat restoration project along the greenbelt and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-supported reclamation/cleanup of the old Midwest Refinery Property on the Laramie’s West Side. He will also preview a few major projects on the horizon including the Pilot Hill Land Purchase and watershed planning for listed streams in Albany County, the release states.
Hoch received his Ph.D. in geology from the University of Wyoming and worked as a water quality researcher at the U.S. Geological Survey in Boulder, Colorado, and was an assistant professor at Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin, where he helped launch the Environmental Studies Program.
He has been the director at the district for more than 15 years.
Go to www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com or email laramie.audubon@gmail.com for more information.
Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.