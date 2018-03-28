How to submit to Local Briefs
Japanese speaker to discuss ‘Trump’s America on World Stage’ at UW
A well-known Japanese professor, author and columnist plans to discuss “How Japan is Adapting to Trump’s America on the World Stage” at the University of Wyoming, according to a news release.
Toshihiro Nakayama will present his free public talk on U.S.-Japan relations from 1-2 p.m. today in the Wyoming Union Ballroom, followed by a question-and-answer session. A reception follows.
His talk is supported by the Domestic and Foreign Expert Dispatch Project, the Office of Global Communications and Japan’s Prime Minister’s Office, and hosted by the UW Global Engagement Office.
Nakayama is a professor of American politics and foreign policy at the Faculty of Policy Management at Keio University in Minato, Tokyo, Japan.
Contact Shawn Bunning at 766-3019 or shawnb@uwyo.edu for more information.
Red Cross to host training series
The Red Cross training series is set to start from 6-8 p.m. today in the Laramie Plains Civic Center Conference Room 208, 710 Garfield St. Different training sessions will be hosted during the course of four Wednesday evenings from 6-8 p.m. at the Laramie Plains Civic Center. These courses are free to anyone who is interested in the work of the Red Cross.
— today: Disaster Action Team. Learn how you can respond to local disasters and work firsthand with clients to provide basic needs
— April 4: Sheltering Fundamentals. Learn how to open, operate and close a Red Cross shelter in the wake of an emergency or disaster
— April 18: Response On Call. Serve as a dispatch for Disaster Action Teams. Time commitment is flexible and you can do it from your home
— April 25: Emergency Response Vehicle Orientation. Learn about the vehicles and how the drivers assist communities following an emergency or disaster
Contact Lauren Kenney at 307-214-1856 or lauren.kenney@redcross.org to RSVP or for more information.
Laramie Audubon Society to meet
Laramie Audubon Society meeting with an update on local restoration projects is at 7 p.m. today in the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center Auditorium, 10th and Lewis streets. Bird chat with refreshments begins at 6:30 p.m. and the talk begins at 7 p.m.
The talk will feature Tony Hoch, director of the Laramie Rivers Conservation District. Originally dedicated to curbing soil erosion in agriculture, the district’s mission expanded to include projects that range from enhancing wildlife habitat and conserving endangered species to school gardens and xeriscaping in the city limits.
Hoch will talk about the district’s recent 3-mile-long Laramie River habitat restoration project along the greenbelt and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-supported reclamation/cleanup of the old Midwest Refinery Property on the Laramie’s West Side. He will also preview a few major projects on the horizon including the Pilot Hill Land Purchase and watershed planning for listed streams in Albany County, the release states.
Hoch received his Ph.D. in geology from the University of Wyoming and worked as a water quality researcher at the U.S. Geological Survey in Boulder, Colorado, and was an assistant professor at Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin, where he helped launch the Environmental Studies Program.
He has been the director at the district for more than 15 years.
Go to www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com or email laramie.audubon@gmail.com for more information.
Reception planned for UW exhibit
“Art in the Museum: Inspired by Life,” an art exhibition inspired by work in natural history collections, is scheduled to be displayed through April 27 in the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center. A reception is set from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Berry Center, according to a news release.
The UW Museum of Vertebrates, in conjunction with the Biodiversity Institute, sponsors the event. Associated students and researchers of the UW Museum of Vertebrates will produce all of the exhibition pieces. The Berry Center is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Call 766-6227 or email ewommack@uwyo.edu for more information.
‘The Arsonists’ staged reading set for Thursday
Relative Theatrics is set to present a free staged reading with music of “The Arsonists” by Jacqueline Goldfinger, featuring Jay Shogren and Annie Osburn, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom, Room 271, 710 Garfield St., according to a news release. The discussion will be proctored by Dr. Laura De Lozier.
Set deep in a Florida swamp, “The Arsonists” is a father-daughter tale of grief, loss and redemption, the release states. Inspired by the Greek tragedy “Electra,” this play with music is a contemporary American myth that explores the relationship between parent and child in that small space between death and life, the last breath before the awakening. It is was nominated for the Blackburn Prize and Weissberger Award, and is currently receiving its rolling world premiere with the National New Play Network.
The reading is funded in part by the University of Wyoming Goode Family Fund and the Classics Section and UW Department of Modern and Classical Languages. The program is modeled after Read, Rant, Relate: Inspiring Conversation Through Theatre, a free play-reading program funded in part by the Wyoming Humanities. Participants can experience a new piece of contemporary dramatic literature with Relative Theatrics. Participants will engage directly with modern plays by listening to actor led readings of the texts, then joining discussions breaking down the thematic elements of the works and their relevance to today’s society, the release states.
Author David Grann to give public lecture
Best-selling author David Grann is set to deliver a public lecture on his latest book “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” at the University of Wyoming.
The presentation is at noon Thursday in Room 178 of the College of Law, followed by a question-and-answer session and book signing. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event from the University Store.
Refreshments will be provided, and admission is free.
Grann’s appearance is hosted by UW’s College of Law, in conjunction with the 10th Circuit Historical Society.
Grann is a writer for The New Yorker and a best-selling author, according to a news release. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” is a true crime tale that unravels one of the most sinister crimes and racial injustices in American history. With more than 30 weeks on The New York Times nonfiction best-seller list, it was a finalist for the National Book Award and ranked No. 1 on both Shelf Awareness and Amazon’s Best Books of the Year in any category.
His first book, “The Lost City of Z: A Tale of Deadly Obsession in the Amazon,” was published in 2009 and was adapted into a feature film of the same name in 2017.
WYDOT schedules meeting for future bridge replacement
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is scheduled to host a public meeting this month to receive input on a future project to replace the Curtis Street Bridge over Interstate 80.
The meeting is from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 3, 2374 Jefferson St.
Current plans call for WYDOT to replace the Curtis Street Bridge in 2023. The new bridge is expected to be wider than the current structure and will better accommodate pedestrians and bicycles, according to a news release. When construction begins, it is possible that traffic will not be able to cross over I-80 at Curtis Street. In that case, WYDOT would establish detours to access either side of the interchange. Design work has not yet taken place on this project, but WYDOT will be seeking input from local residents and businesses at the meeting. Examples of such input could include the effect construction will have on commutes or pedestrian and bicycle accommodation.
WYDOT engineers will be on-hand to answer any questions about the project. Comments will also be accepted for other WYDOT-related issues. Written comments can also be emailed to matthew.murphy@wyo.gov or mailed to WYDOT, Attn: Matt Murphy, 3411 S. Third St., Laramie, WY 82070.
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral offers Holy Week services
The Laramie community is invited to join the people of St. Matthew’s, on the corner of Third Street and Ivinson Avenue, for services during Holy Week, beginning Sunday on Palm Sunday. The schedule is as follows:
Maundy Thursday — Thursday
7 p.m.: Holy Eucharist, Washing of Feet and Stripping of the Altar
Good Friday
12:15 p.m. and 7 p.m.: The Good Friday Liturgy
Holy Saturday
7 p.m.: The Great Vigil of Easter
Easter Sunday
8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.: Holy Eucharist and Renewal of Vows/Confirmation
9:15 a.m.: Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt
Call 742-6608 or go to www.stmattslaramie.com for more information.
