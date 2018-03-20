How to submit to Local Briefs
Town meeting set for Wednesday
At a town meeting to be hosted Wednesday, Albany County Clerk Jackie Gonzales and her election team will meet with the public and government officials to discuss the future of voting in Albany County, according to a news release. Across the state, voting equipment and processes are aging. As counties face a lack of funding and resources to make the necessary updates, various options to lower costs are being explored. The meeting will provide information about a number of voting options including mail ballots, vote centers and polling place consolidation. A survey will also be made available in person as well as online at https://goo.gl/forms/7X83mXB54dC9ViTy2 to gather public opinion about the direction people in the community would like to see voting go. Similar meetings have already been hosted in a number of Wyoming counties as a solution is sought. The Clerk’s Office hopes the meeting will serve as an opportunity to open a dialogue about possible changes and welcomes any member of the public to attend and provide input. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the District Courtroom of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave.
Manufacturing-Works to host event at UW
Manufacturing-Works plans to host a free Kata in the Classroom event from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Wyoming College of Business. Kata is a basic routine of habit development. Toyota Kata is a methodology of learning and teaching scientific thinking to develop problem solving cultures in companies or students.
Kata in the Classroom is focused on helping K-12 educators learn how to use this tool in their classroom, but the event is open to all and the skills learned are applicable in any environment for supporting continuous improvement, according to a news release.
The event will be in Room BU123 in the College of Business and participants can register for free by going to www.manufacturing-works.com/kata. A full two-day Kata workshop is also being offered Thursday-Friday. Go to www.manufacturing-works.com/toyota-kata to register.
Laramie Audubon Society to meet
The Laramie Auduobon Society plans to meet at 6 a.m. Saturday at the Eppson Center for Seniors parking lot, 1560 N. Third St., to carpool to a Greater Sage-Grouse lek outside of Laramie, according to a news release.
Participants can come and watch these iconic birds strut their stuff, calling and dancing on their display ground. In case of inclement weather or poor road conditions, the event will be rescheduled. Participants should dress warmly and bring binoculars or spotting scopes if possible. This trip will return to town in time to attend the 9 a.m. LAS field trip to the Plains Lakes.
The society will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at Coal Creek Coffee, 110 Grand Ave., and travel to various lakes in the Laramie Valley, with the goal of spotting migrant waterfowl and marsh birds. This trip will take place after the sage-grouse lek trip and will return to Laramie by approximately 1 p.m.
Participants should dress warmly and bring binoculars or spotting scopes if possible.
Laramie Audubon Society meeting with an update on local restoration projects is at 7 p.m. March 28 in the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center Auditorium, 10th and Lewis streets. Bird chat with refreshments begins at 6:30 p.m. and the talk begins at 7 p.m.
The talk will feature Tony Hoch, director of the Laramie Rivers Conservation District. Originally dedicated to curbing soil erosion in agriculture, the district’s mission expanded to include projects that range from enhancing wildlife habitat and conserving endangered species to school gardens and xeriscaping in the city limits.
Hoch will talk about the district’s recent 3-mile-long Laramie River habitat restoration project along the greenbelt and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-supported reclamation/cleanup of the old Midwest Refinery Property on the Laramie’s West Side. He will also preview a few major projects on the horizon including the Pilot Hill Land Purchase and watershed planning for listed streams in Albany County, the release states.
Hoch received his Ph.D. in geology from the University of Wyoming and worked as a water quality researcher at the U.S. Geological Survey in Boulder, Colorado, and was an assistant professor at Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin, where he helped launch the Environmental Studies Program.
He has been the director at the district for more than 15 years.
Go to www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com or email laramie.audubon@gmail.com for more information.
Federal Appeals Judge McKeown to lecture at UW
Judge M. Margaret McKeown of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals plans to deliver a public lecture Monday at the University of Wyoming during a visit to the UW campus, according to a news release.
She will speak at 4 p.m. Monday at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. Her topic is “Do Trees Still Have Standing? The Environmental Legacy of Justice William O. Douglas and the Wyoming Muries.”
McKeown was appointed to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals by President Clinton and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 1998. Previously, she was the first woman partner in the Seattle and Washington, D.C., offices of the law firm Perkins Coie. She was a White House fellow from 1980 until 1981, serving as special assistant to the Secretary of the Interior and as special assistant at the White House.
Historic trial set for March 27
The University of Wyoming College of Law is set to host the fourth annual Spence Law Firm Historic Trial at 6 p.m. March 27 in the College of Law Large Moot Court Room.
The College of Law, with collaboration from the Spence Law Firm, created the annual Historical Trial as a fun and interesting way to learn about important historical events through a legal lens, while also providing law students a way to simulate a trial of a high profile case, according to a news release.
The Spence Law Firm Historic Trial is a fictional mock trial that is created from the facts of a chronicled historic event. Prior historic trials have included putting John Wilkes Booth on trial for the assassination of President Lincoln, trying Wyoming Governor Amos Barber for his involvement in the Johnson County Cattle War, and a civil libel case revolving around the “no-no boys” at the Japanese internment camp at Heart Mountain during World War II. This year’s trial will put Captain Meriwether Lewis and his expedition subordinate, Private Silas Goodrich, on trial for the theft of a canoe from the Clatsop Tribe during the famed Lewis & Clark Expedition.
The cast of the trial will once again be filled with stand-out UW law students, alumni and professors, as well as prominent figures from around the state. Keeping in the spirit of the event, the cast will be in full costumes, and will try to be as historically accurate as possible. The trial itself, will utilize modern legal rules, procedures and technology, but is a fun application of the law in a historical context, the release states. The mock trial is free to the public. An overflow room with a live stream of the trial will be provided in the event of high occupancy. Refreshments will be provided at the break. Email Christine Reed at the College of Law at christine.reed@uwyo.edu for more information.
Osteoporosis seminar set for today
The “Beyond Calcium and Vitamin D: Three Secrets to Help You Have Better Bones” seminar is from 5:30-7 p.m. today at Aspen Creek Naturopathic Clinic, 1277 N. 15th St. This event is free to the public.
Do you worry about breaking a bone as you get older? Do you see people who are hunched over with age and want to prevent that for you? Osteoporosis affects a fourth of women in the U.S. and more than 2 million men, according to the news release. Osteoporosis is a major contributor to broken bones as people age and can greatly increase the risk of a hip fracture, which is a significant cause of death for seniors. Unfortunately, the main advice many people are given in their 40s, 50s, and 60s is to just exercise and take vitamin D and calcium for bone health. In truth, there are many more nutrients needed for healthy bones.
Seminar attendees will learn:
— Why calcium and vitamin D alone are not good enough for strong bones
— The key nutrients most doctors won’t tell patients about that can reduce their risk of breaking a bone and help prevent them from becoming hunched over
— The hidden factors patients probably don’t know could be increasing their osteoporosis risk
Call Shawn Palmer at 742-6275, email aspencreeknaturopathicclinic@yahoo.com or go to www.wyomingnaturedoctor.com for more information.
Historical Society to meet today
The Albany County Historical Society plans to meet today at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot, First and Kearney streets. A social hour with snacks and drinks begins at 7 p.m. and the meeting begins promptly at 7:30 p.m. The public is welcome. The speaker is Wyoming State Historical Association President Douglas Cubbison, according to a news release. Doug will first speak on the history of the Medal of Honor and the establishment of the “Pyramid of Honor,” which is still used by the U.S. Armed Forces to represent valor. He will include a discussion of the Wyoming Medal of Honor winners. Doug will then talk about the two major initiatives of the Wyoming State Historical Society, which are support of future and emerging historians and development and support of heritage tourism. Call Jane Nelson at 399-9438 for more information.
MBA informational meeting planned at UW
An informational meeting to learn more about the University of Wyoming’s Master of Business Administration Program is today.
The session, free to the public, is at 5:30 p.m. in Room 123 of the College of Business. The meeting will include discussion of how to earn an MBA and how to apply for admission, along with other information about the program, MBA Program Coordinator Tanner Parmely says in a news release.
RSVPs are requested and can be made by contacting Parmely at 766-2449 or emailing tparmely@uwyo.edu.
The UW MBA Program is currently accepting applications for the 2018 fall semester and will admit qualified students on a rolling basis until the cohort group is filled or June 30, whichever comes first, Parmely says.
Laramie Main Street to host discussion
A Coffee and Conversation event is planned from 8-9 a.m. today at the Curiosity Shoppe, 206 S. Second St. The event, hosted by Laramie Main Street Alliance, is an event for downtown businesses to discuss strategies to keep customers shopping downtown longer, according to a news release. Coffee will be provided by Laramie Main Street. Conversation will kick off with insight from staff at the Curiosity Shoppe. Email downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Mobile Vet Center planned in Laramie
The Mobile Vet Center plans to be in Laramie to provide any veteran, service member, service provider or veteran family member with information on Vet Center services and VA programs and benefits. Staff will be available to answer questions and assist with enrollment in readjustment counseling services, VA health care and other VA and veteran specific programs, according to a news release.
Services will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today, as well as April 3, April 10, May 1 and May 8 in the Walmart parking lot, 4308 Grand Ave. Weather and maintenance can delay or cancel travel on short notice. Call the Fort Collins Vet Center at 970-221-5176 for updates when planning a visit.
Nutrition class planned
A Cent$ible Nutrition class for WIC clients are scheduled for noon Wednesday at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for scheduling or more information. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Car club to meet Wednesday
The Christian Cruisers Car Club is set to meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the ASM classroom at the WyoTech Specialties Building, 1767 Venture Drive. The meeting is open to the public. The movie “Hot Rod” will be screening. Email christiancruisers@outlook.com for more information about the club and meeting location.
Wyoming Promise-Albany County meeting set for Wednesday
The Albany County chapter of Wyoming Promise plans to meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the UU Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St. Wyoming Promise is a statewide, non-partisan movement to get big money out of politics and bring back free and fair elections, according to a news release. The Supreme Court’s 2010 decision Citizens United vs. Federal Election Commission gave free speech rights to corporations, opening the floodgates for unlimited campaign funding to influence elections. Wyoming Promise’s goal is to place an initiative on the state’s 2020 ballot to call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which would roll back Citizens United and bring voting power back to the people, the release states. Call Manda Still at 307-221-5122 for more information.
UW Trustees set agenda for meeting
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees is scheduled to consider student tuition and fees and a wide range of other issues during its regular meeting Wednesday-Friday in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. Meetings are open to the public, except for executive sessions.
Various committees of the board are scheduled to meet beginning at 5 p.m. today and continuing through 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The regular board meeting begins at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Public testimony will be accepted at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The business meeting, in which trustees take formal action on agenda items, is scheduled at 11:15 a.m. Friday.
The board will consider a recommendation from the UW administration to make no changes in tuition levels for the 2018-2019 academic year, according to a news release. Trustees in January heard findings from Huron Consulting Group that included the possibility of reducing tuition rates for out-of-state students, but the administration recommends studying the idea further before bringing a proposal for 2019-20 tuition levels to the board in September. The tuition discussion is scheduled at 8 a.m. Thursday.
The administration does recommend increasing mandatory student fees by $10 per semester for UW athletics and $6.06 per semester for consolidated student services in the 2018-2019 academic year. No fee increases are sought by UW Residence Life and Dining Services for student board, room or rent, the release states.
Also on the board’s agenda are a proposal to conduct a Wyoming Union visioning study, a proposed employee salary distribution policy for the next fiscal year, establishment of an Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship and a proposed new degree in outdoor recreation and tourism management.
The complete agenda, along with a report that includes background information on agenda items, is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2018-meeting-materials/march_21-23_2018_meeting.html.
Public sessions of the full board will be streamed at https://zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.
Public input sought for vegetation project
The U.S. Forest Service is seeking public input on the proposed Fox Creek Vegetation Management Project. The project area is about 20 miles southwest of Laramie in the Lower Douglas Creek Geographic Area near Foxpark, where a high number of mature lodge pole pine were killed by the mountain pine beetle epidemic. The purpose of the project is to treat up to 3,000 acres to restore forest health and reduce fuels. The project is separate from the proposed Medicine Bow Landscape Vegetation Analysis. A public meeting is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 3, 2374 W. Jefferson St. Public comments would be most helpful if received by Friday, according to a news release. Go to www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=53419 for more information.
