Business executive to meet with UW MBA students today
Kurt James, president of East Balt Japan and Korea Corp., plans to speak with University of Wyoming Master of Business Administration students today in the College of Business.
James will share his extensive knowledge of global supply chain management with the UW MBA students as part of the MBA Executive Speaker Series, according to a news release. James oversees the distribution of East Balt’s baked goods to McDonald’s and other restaurant chains in Asian markets. He also was instrumental in restructuring the company’s South Africa division, which included rebuilding the human resources structure, operations and sales divisions.
Contact Tanner Parmely at 766-2449 or tparmely@uwyo.edu for more information.
Food distribution planned for Thursday
The next USDA Food Commodity distribution is set from 2-5 p.m. Thursday in the South Gym of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.. This month’s commodities include beef stew, canned mixed fruit and cranberry juice concentrate, according to a news release
Individuals and families unable to pick up their commodities can have someone else pickup their commodities if they provide a dated signed note granting permission to the person picking up their commodities, the release states.
Additional dates are planned for May 3 and May 31.
Call 742-4240 for more information.
School Board seeking input on graduation requirements
The Albany County School District No. 1 School Board is seeking community input on high school graduation requirements for students who will graduate from Laramie High School in 2022, according to a news release. ACSD No. 1 recently approved a strategic plan. In addition to the strategic plan initiatives, the Wyoming Legislature recently passed a requirement for all students to take a computer science course. The current policy can be found at www.boarddocs.com/wy/acsd1/board.nsf/vpublic?open under policies, then policy number 4030 (in Section 4).
The public can provide input at www.k12insight.com/lets-talk/embed.aspx?L=PY8K66Y4F2LT&cm=MY3D8RXRLT. All of the comments will be shared with the school board at its next meeting April 11, the release states. Go to www.acsd1.org for more information.
PFLAG meeting set for April 12
The April meeting of PFLAG is set for 6:30 p.m. April 12 at the Rainbow Resource Center Room 106 in the University of Wyoming Union. The group is moving the meeting this month to enable people attending the annual UW Shephard Symposium on Social Justice to join in, according to a news release. The meeting features a symposium keynote address by Judy Shephard from 4-6 p.m. in the Wyoming Union Ballroom. Go to www.shepardsymposium.org, email pflaglaramie@gmail.com or go to www.facebook.com/pflag.laramie for more information.
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral offers Holy Week services
The Laramie community is invited to join the people of St. Matthew’s, on the corner of Third Street and Ivinson Avenue, for services during Holy Week. The schedule is as follows:
GOOD FRIDAY
12:15 p.m. and 7 p.m.: The Good Friday Liturgy
HOLY SATURDAY
7 p.m.: The Great Vigil of Easter
EASTER SUNDAY
8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.: Holy Eucharist and Renewal of Vows/Confirmation
9:15 a.m.: Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt
Call 742-6608 or go to www.stmattslaramie.com for more information.
Harvest Church to host events today
Harvest Church is set to host its annual Stations of the Cross event from 4:30-7:30 p.m. today for Good Friday at the church, 2535 Harvest Drive. This is a self-guided tour for the community and families of all faiths to recount Jesus’ journey of love in His final days leading to the Cross, according to a news release. The tour through these nine stations takes approximately 30 minutes. Harvest’s HCKids Ministry will be hosting an age-appropriate stations experience. Call 745-9494 or go to www.weareharvest.com for more information.
CrossFit Laramie Healthy Hunt set for Saturday
Join CrossFit Laramie for an egg-cellent workout 8 a.m. Saturday at 1404 Skyline Road. The free Annual Healthy Hunt is a version of the traditional Easter egg hunt but with a fitness theme, according to a news release. Participants should be prepared to hop, skip and jump their way through an Easter egg scavenger hunt and activities. This event is suitable for ages 8 and older.
Contact Rachel Carr at 307-223-4372 or crossfitlaramie.com@gmail.com for more information.
Kiwanis Easter Egg hunt set for Saturday
The annual Easter egg hunt sponsored by the LHS Key Club and the Laramie Kiwanis Club starts at 9 a.m. Saturday in Kiwanis Park, between Wyoming Highway 130 and Wyoming Street, according to a news release. Games and activities for children will start at 9 a.m. The hunt will begin promptly at 10 a.m. There will be hunts for three age groups: 0-3 years old, 4-6 years old and 6 years and older, in three separate areas. All the activities will be centered around the playground and picnic shelter on the east side of the park. This event is free to the public and there are no costs for any of the activities.
