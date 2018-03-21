How to submit to Local Briefs
Gordon meet and greet set for today
Wyoming Treasurer Mark Gordon plans to host an event today for his campaign for governor. The meet and greet is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. today at Roxie’s on Grand, 221 Grand Ave. Go to www.facebook.com/markgordon4wyoming for more information.
Gardening workshop aims to educate about pollinators
Gardening for Pollinators, a workshop organized by Barnyards and Backyards, is set for 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday at the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center, 10th and Lewis streets. The workshop will provide information about local pollinators, how to plan a garden with plants that bloom from spring to fall, flowering plants that grow in Laramie, tips for seeding with flowers and updates on pollinator research at UW. There will also be booths offering resources for gardeners. Registration is free. Go to www.laramiegardeningpollinators.eventbrite.com to RSVP or for more information.
Garden club to host meeting
The Laramie Garden Club meeting is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. The meeting is open to the public. Brian Sebade, of University of Wyoming Extension, will present “Growing Fruit in Laramie.” Go to www.laramiegardenclub.org for more information.
Albany County Bereaved Parents meeting planned Tuesday
Albany County Bereaved Parents plan to host a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 100 S. Sixth St. in the Jacobs Polidora, LLC Office. The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age. The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. The group’s members have experienced a wide range of loss including those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide.
Call Jennifer Curran at 760-8670 or send a private message to the Facebook group at www.facebook.com/albanycountybereavedparents for more information.
Harvest Church to host events March 30
Harvest Church is set to host its annual Stations of the Cross event from 4:30-7:30 p.m. March 30 for Good Friday at the church, 2535 Harvest Drive. This is a self-guided tour for the community and families of all faiths to recount Jesus’ journey of love in His final days leading to the Cross, according to a news release. The tour through these nine stations takes approximately 30 minutes. Harvest’s HCKids Ministry will be hosting an age-appropriate stations experience.
Call 745-9494 or go to www.weareharvest.com for more information.
Veterans assistance planned in Albany County
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission is scheduled to conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities, according to a news release.
Vicki Osman is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA health care.
She can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request health care. The schedule is as follows:
From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 3 and April 19 at the Workforce Center, 3817 Beech St.
From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 23 at University of Wyoming Knight Hall, Room 243
During periods of inclement weather, check with staff at the outreach locations to ensure the veterans service officer will be available.
Call Osman at 307-214-2112 to schedule an appointment or for more information.
Alert system test set for April 13
April is a month designated as 911 Awareness Month, and in support of the communications partners that support Albany County and the city of Laramie in keeping residents informed and aware of situations that can impact their safety, travel and property, there will be a test of the IPAWS and Albany County Alerts system at 10 a.m. April 13, according to a news release.
The alerts will come across the normal IPAWS system to include WEA, cable interrupt, text, mobile app and EAS dissemination.
Email ema@co.albany.wy.us for more information.
Ark Regional Services to host casino night
Ark Regional Services plans to host its fifth annual event and casino night from 6-10 p.m. April 21 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. The event will feature dinner, raffles, a live and silent auction, and new for 2018, casino games, according to a news release. Beer and wine will be available. Tickets are $50 each or $75 for two.
Proceeds from this event will help Ark fulfill its mission, the release states. Tickets are available at www.arkregionalservices.org or at 1150 N. Third St. Contact Mindy Krause-Hoopes at mindy@arkrs.org or 399-2901 for more information.
Town meeting set for today
At a town meeting to be hosted today, Albany County Clerk Jackie Gonzales and her election team will meet with the public and government officials to discuss the future of voting in Albany County, according to a news release. Across the state, voting equipment and processes are aging. As counties face a lack of funding and resources to make the necessary updates, various options to lower costs are being explored. The meeting will provide information about a number of voting options including mail ballots, vote centers and polling place consolidation. A survey will also be made available in person as well as online at https://goo.gl/forms/7X83mXB54dC9ViTy2 to gather public opinion about the direction people in the community would like to see voting go. Similar meetings have already been hosted in a number of Wyoming counties as a solution is sought. The Clerk’s Office hopes the meeting will serve as an opportunity to open a dialogue about possible changes and welcomes any member of the public to attend and provide input. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. today in the District Courtroom of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave.
Manufacturing-Works to host event at UW
Manufacturing-Works plans to host a free Kata in the Classroom event from 4-6 p.m. today at the University of Wyoming College of Business. Kata is a basic routine of habit development. Toyota Kata is a methodology of learning and teaching scientific thinking to develop problem solving cultures in companies or students.
Kata in the Classroom is focused on helping K-12 educators learn how to use this tool in their classroom, but the event is open to all and the skills learned are applicable in any environment for supporting continuous improvement, according to a news release.
The event will be in Room BU123 in the College of Business and participants can register for free by going to www.manufacturing-works.com/kata. A full two-day Kata workshop is also being offered Thursday-Friday. Go to www.manufacturing-works.com/toyota-kata to register.
Nutrition class planned
A Cent$ible Nutrition class for WIC clients are scheduled for noon today at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for scheduling or more information. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Car club to meet today
The Christian Cruisers Car Club is set to meet at 6 p.m. today in the ASM classroom at the WyoTech Specialties Building, 1767 Venture Drive. The meeting is open to the public. The movie “Hot Rod” will be screening. Email christiancruisers@outlook.com for more information about the club and meeting location.
Wyoming Promise-Albany County Meeting set for today
The Albany County chapter of Wyoming Promise plans to meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St. Wyoming Promise is a statewide, non-partisan movement to get big money out of politics and bring back free and fair elections, according to a news release. The Supreme Court’s 2010 decision Citizens United vs. Federal Election Commission gave free speech rights to corporations, opening the floodgates for unlimited campaign funding to influence elections. Wyoming Promise’s goal is to place an initiative on the state’s 2020 ballot to call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which would roll back Citizens United and bring voting power back to the people, the release states. Call Manda Still at 307-221-5122 for more information.
UW Trustees set agenda for meeting
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees is scheduled to consider student tuition and fees and a wide range of other issues during its regular meeting today-Friday in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. Meetings are open to the public, except for executive sessions.
Various committees of the board were scheduled to meet beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday and continuing through 2:30 p.m. today. The regular board meeting begins at 3:30 p.m. today. Public testimony will be accepted at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The business meeting, in which trustees take formal action on agenda items, is scheduled at 11:15 a.m. Friday.
The board will consider a recommendation from the UW administration to make no changes in tuition levels for the 2018-2019 academic year, according to a news release. Trustees in January heard findings from Huron Consulting Group that included the possibility of reducing tuition rates for out-of-state students, but the administration recommends studying the idea further before bringing a proposal for 2019-20 tuition levels to the board in September. The tuition discussion is scheduled at 8 a.m. Thursday.
The administration does recommend increasing mandatory student fees by $10 per semester for UW athletics and $6.06 per semester for consolidated student services in the 2018-2019 academic year. No fee increases are sought by UW Residence Life and Dining Services for student board, room or rent, the release states.
Also on the board’s agenda are a proposal to conduct a Wyoming Union visioning study, a proposed employee salary distribution policy for the next fiscal year, establishment of an Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship and a proposed new degree in outdoor recreation and tourism management.
The complete agenda, along with a report that includes background information on agenda items, is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2018-meeting-materials/march_21-23_2018_meeting.html.
Public sessions of the full board will be streamed at https://zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.
Public input sought for vegetation project
The U.S. Forest Service is seeking public input on the proposed Fox Creek Vegetation Management Project. The project area is about 20 miles southwest of Laramie in the Lower Douglas Creek Geographic Area near Foxpark, where a high number of mature lodge pole pine were killed by the mountain pine beetle epidemic. The purpose of the project is to treat up to 3,000 acres to restore forest health and reduce fuels. The project is separate from the proposed Medicine Bow Landscape Vegetation Analysis. A public meeting is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. today at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 3, 2374 W. Jefferson St. Public comments would be most helpful if received by Friday, according to a news release. Go to www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=53419 for more information.
Public meeting set for Pilot Hill Project
A public meeting has been scheduled to answer questions and seek input about the Pilot Hill Project. The meeting is set for Thursday at the Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand Ave. Two sessions are scheduled from 5-7 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. The sessions will be facilitated by the University of Wyoming Ruckelshaus Institute of Environment and Natural Resources. In September, the Albany County Commission signed an agreement approving the purchase of about 5,500 acres of private land east of Laramie for $10.5 million, which would connect the city with the Medicine Bow National Forest. The parcel would be open for recreation and covers a portion of the Casper Aquifer. During the sessions, members of the committee working on the purchase will discuss their progress raising money and developing a management plan, and the public will have the chance to share their thoughts about the potential purchase. Go to www.pilothill.org or email pilothillproject@gmail.com for more information.
Ecologist to discuss white bark pine management
Daniel Reinhart, a vegetation ecologist for Grand Teton National Park, is scheduled to talk about white bark pine management from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center, 10th and Lewis streets. The talk is sponsored by the Biodiversity Institute and Rocky Mountain Herbarium. Reinhart will address the ecological value of white bark pine, including its role as forage for birds, squirrels and bears, according to a news release. A reception will follow the talk. Go to www.wyobiodiversity.org for more information.
The Bad Plus to perform Thursday
The Bad Plus, famous for covering rock and pop tunes in a jazz style, plans to present its musical skill at the University of Wyoming, according to a news release.
The trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. UW Presents, formerly UW Cultural Programs, along with the UW Department of Music’s Jazz Studies, sponsor the event.
Tickets are $17 for the public, $14 for UW faculty, staff and senior citizens and $10 for UW students. Tickets are available at the Wyoming Union Information Desk and the Performing Arts Box Office, by calling 766-6666, or going to www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
Based in New York City, the trio has searched for rules to break and boundaries to cross, bridging genres and techniques while exploring the possibilities of three musicians working in sync, according to the group’s biography.
The band’s last four albums focused almost exclusively on original compositions, with the exception of its interpretation of Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring.” The album “It’s Hard” marks the band’s return to the aspect of its roots that first made it famous — the deconstruction of songs from the pop/rock and R&B worlds, the release states.
Go to www.thebadplus.com for more information on the trio. Go to www.uwyo.edu/uwpresents for a schedule of events. Call 766-5139 or email janelle@uwyo.edu for more information.
Dual-Language Immersion registration now available
Albany County School District No. 1 is offering a Spanish/English-language immersion program for students entering kindergarten in the fall, according to a news release. DLI students are taught grade-level academic content in two languages.
Through dual-immersion programs, students develop bilingual and biliteracy skills that promote academic achievement and cross-cultural competence. Go to www.acsd1.org or call 721-4410 or 721-4490 for more information and to access the application form. Applications are due before Thursday in order to be included in the program lottery.
