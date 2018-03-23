How to submit to Local Briefs
Mobile pantry food distribution planned for April 6
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies and its sponsor, Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation, is set to host a mobile pantry food distribution from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 6 at First United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St. The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation is planning to have enough food for 150 families and will be distributing approximately 20,000 pounds of food equivalent to 16,667 meals to Albany County families in need, according to a news release.
Democratic Convention set for April 21
The public is invited to the 2018 Albany County Democratic Convention on April 21 at the Lincoln Community Center, 365 West Grand Ave. The convention starts at 9 a.m. and participant registration begins at 8 a.m. Free child care will be provided. Lunch will be available for $10 a plate.
Individual must be registered Democrat by April 6 in order to vote at the convention, according to a news release. Call the County Clerk’s Office at 721-2541 for assistance registering.
Email albanycounty@wyodems.org or call 460-4878 to RSVP for the convention. Go to www.facebook.com/events/126847064818261 for an agenda and more information.
Legerski to speak at Boy Scout dinner
Tickets are on sale for the annual dinner and fundraiser for the High Altitude District of the Boy Scouts of America. Joe Legerski, the University of Wyoming Cowgirls basketball head coach, will be the featured speaker, according to a news release.
The buffet dinner with BBQ chicken and beef brisket is set for April 26 at the Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St. No-host cocktails and a silent auction will begin at 6 p.m. and the buffet dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 each.
Door prizes are three guns — a Ruger LC9 9mm pistol, a Ruger .308 bolt action rifle and a Henry U.S. Survival AR-7 .22 rifle. The ticket holder does not have to be present to win.
The silent auction will include a fly rod, other outdoors gear and gift certificates for play at Jacoby and Fox Run golf courses.
Tickets are available at the Western States Bank, 3430 Grand Ave., Dr. Brad Walgren’s dental office, 3421 Garfield St., and at the West Laramie Fly Store, 1657 Snowy Range Road. Call Adam Lindstrom at 721-9100 for more information.
All proceeds will be used to support local Boy Scout activities.
Eppson Center to host sock hop event
The inaugural ’50s and ’60s Community Sock Hop is set for April 28 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. The event is a fundraiser for the Rock Steady Boxing Program at the Eppson Center. This program is an opportunity for Parkinson’s patients to fight against the disease through supervised physical activities, according to a news release.
The event will bring back the Twist, the Swing and the Jitterbug, to name a few, of the fun dances from the ’50s and ’60s.
The evening starts at 5 p.m. with hamburgers, French fries and root beer floats. The dancing and activities starts at 6 p.m. Cost for the food and dancing is $15 for one person or $25 for a couple. Tickets are for sale at the Eppson Center or at First Interstate Bank, 221 Ivinson Ave., after April 1. Call 745-1534 for more information.
UW Trustees meetings to conclude
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees is scheduled to conclude three days of meetings today in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. Meetings are open to the public, except for executive sessions.
The business meeting, in which trustees take formal action on agenda items, is scheduled at 11:15 a.m. today.
The complete agenda, along with a report that includes background information on agenda items, is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2018-meeting-materials/march_21-23_2018_meeting.html.
Public sessions of the full board will be streamed at https://zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.
Fundraiser to benefit those affected by fire
The Albany County 4-H Fire Relief Dinner is from 5-8 p.m. today in the Albany County Fairgrounds Activities Building on South Third Street. Admission is $10 per adult and $5 per child 5 and younger.
The event will feature a potato bar dinner and silent auction. The evening is dedicated to raising money for the 11 families who fell victim to recent fires in Albany County, according to a news release. Proceeds will go to Interfaith-Good Samaritan’s fire fund, which directly assists families. Presale tickets can be purchased at the 4-H Extension Office at the fairgrounds.
Businesses or individuals interested in donating auction items can contact Meaghan Stinson at 760-8245 or mjstinson@gmail.com.
Contact Penny Strain at 760-1685 or pennystrain@gmail.com or go to the Albany County 4-H Facebook page for general inquiries about the event.
UW Energy Resources Council to meet today
The University of Wyoming Energy Resources Council plans to meet at 8 a.m. today, at the BP Collaboration Center in the Energy Innovation Center on the University of Wyoming campus.
Council members will discuss budget preparations for the 2019 fiscal year, hear division updates and a legislative update and review the School of Energy Resources’ collaborations with UW colleges and programs, according to a news release.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/ser for more information.
Cat adoption event set for Saturday
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society is planning to host a “Caturday” adoption event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the 1104 S. Second St. There will be adult cats available for adoption for a $45 fee and kittens available for adoption for a $60 fee, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home, according to a news release. Cash, checks or PayPal (via phone) payments are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications. Call 460-3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety/ for more information.
Shears of Hope fundraiser set for Saturday
Shears of Hope Cuts to Cure Alzheimer’s fundraiser asks the public for help as Luna Salon & Spa, 205 Grand Ave., cuts as many heads of hair as possible in three hours at noon Saturday, according to a release. Raffle tickets for additional prizes are also available. All haircut sales will be matched by LuLaRoe with Andrea V. and all proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Association.
