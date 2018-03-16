How to submit to Local Briefs
ANB Bank collecting donations for victims of fire
To help the United Way supply victims of the Wade Trailer Park fire with critical necessities such as shelter, food, monetary donations and other assistance, ANB Bank will be collecting donations today at the bank, 3908 Grand Ave. For all community donations collected in the branch, the bank and its employees will match donations up to $1,500, according to a news release. The bank will be collecting during normal business hours 9 a.m.–5 p.m. through today.
American Legion to host dinner
An American Legion birthday dinner is from 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday at the legion, 417 Ivinson Ave. Reuben sandwiches and corned beef and cabbage will be served, according to a news release. This dinner is for members and guests only.
Laramie Moose Lodge to host bingo
The Laramie Moose Lodge is set to host a bingo game Saturday at the lodge, 409 S. Third St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and games will begin at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for dinner and snacks. Packets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door, and additional packets are $15. A $500 jackpot will be given away if a minimum of 100 packets are sold, according to a news release. Anyone bringing in individually packaged food items to donate for the Backpack Program will get an additional game paper. Packet tickets can be purchased at the lodge, 409 S. Third St., from a member or by emailing shutton@uwyo.edu prior to Saturday.
