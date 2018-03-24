How to submit to Local Briefs
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral offers Holy Week services
The Laramie community is invited to join the people of St. Matthew’s, on the corner of Third Street and Ivinson Avenue, for services during Holy Week, beginning Sunday on Palm Sunday. The schedule is as follows:
Palm Sunday — Sunday
8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.: Liturgy of Palms, Reading of Passion and Holy Eucharist
Maundy Thursday — Thursday
7 p.m.: Holy Eucharist, Washing of Feet and Stripping of the Altar
Good Friday — Friday
12:15 p.m. and 7 p.m.: The Good Friday Liturgy
Holy Saturday — March 31
7 p.m.: The Great Vigil of Easter
Easter Sunday — April 1
8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.: Holy Eucharist and Renewal of Vows/Confirmation
9:15 a.m.: Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt
Call 742-6608 or go to www.stmattslaramie.com for more information.
March for Our Lives event set for today
Laramie High School students are set to host a March for Our Lives event at 10:30 a.m. today at the First Street Plaza, First and Kearney streets.
The students are hosting this march after seeing how students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, were able to make changes in their state after a mass shooting occurred in February at their high school. Go to www.facebook.com/events/198650754227868 for more information.
Committee invites community to take part in 150th Laramie anniversary
May 5 marks the 150th anniversary of the Union Pacific “rolling into town,” thus establishing Laramie as an “end of tracks” town. With the establishment of law and order, the commercial core district, local government, the Wyoming Territorial Prison and University of Wyoming, the town began to flourish, according to a news release.
To celebrate 150 years in the Gem City, Laramie’s 150th anniversary committee, made up of museums, historic sites, libraries and archives, the Albany County Tourism Board, Laramie Main Street, the Laramie Boomerang and the City of Laramie, invites the community to be part of this yearlong celebrations.
From a kick off weekend May 4-6 with events at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site and Laramie Railroad to new exhibits at local museums, a fall lecture series at the American Heritage Center, historic walking tours downtown, family friendly activities and custom memorabilia, the committee is excited to celebrate 150 years of history on “The Gem City of the Plains.”
To host a successful series of events and produce 150th-themed merchandise, the anniversary committee has identified the need to raise $30,000 from individuals, businesses, foundations and grants. The committee is currently one-third of the way to its fundraising goal and is inviting the community to contribute. The committee is challenging 150 individuals to give $150 dollars by visiting www.visitlaramie.org/laramie150 or taking a check made to “Albany County Tourism Board” with “150” in the memo line to First Interstate Bank.
Businesses wishing to sponsor should contact the fundraising committee for more information about donor levels and opportunities for recognition:
Devin Stalder, 399-0967, djstalder@cityoflaramie.org
Todd Feezer, 721-5260, tfeezer@cityoflaramie.org
Trey Sherwood, 760-3355, downtownlaramie@gmail.com
Mike Gray, 745-4195, admin@visitlaramie.org
Go to www.visitlaramie.org/laramie150 for more information about events scheduled for the 150th anniversary.
Cat adoption event set for today
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society is planning to host a “Caturday” adoption event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today at the 1104 S. Second St. There will be adult cats available for adoption for a $45 fee and kittens available for adoption for a $60 fee, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home, according to a news release. Cash, checks or PayPal (via phone) payments are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications. Call 460-3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety/ for more information.
Shears of Hope fundraiser set for today
Shears of Hope Cuts to Cure Alzheimer’s fundraiser asks the public for help as Luna Salon & Spa, 205 Grand Ave., cuts as many heads of hair as possible in three hours at noon today, according to a release. Raffle tickets for additional prizes are also available.
All haircut sales will be matched by LuLaRoe with Andrea V. and all proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Laramie Audubon Society to meet
The Laramie Auduobon Society plans to meet at 6 a.m. today at the Eppson Center for Seniors parking lot, 1560 N. Third St., to carpool to a Greater Sage-Grouse lek outside of Laramie, according to a news release.
Participants can come and watch these iconic birds strut their stuff, calling and dancing on their display ground. In case of inclement weather or poor road conditions, the event will be rescheduled. Participants should dress warmly and bring binoculars or spotting scopes if possible. This trip will return to town in time to attend the 9 a.m. LAS field trip to the Plains Lakes.
The society will meet at 9 a.m. today at Coal Creek Coffee, 110 Grand Ave., and travel to various lakes in the Laramie Valley, with the goal of spotting migrant waterfowl and marsh birds. This trip will take place after the sage-grouse lek trip and will return to Laramie by approximately 1 p.m.
Participants should dress warmly and bring binoculars or spotting scopes if possible.
Laramie Audubon Society meeting with an update on local restoration projects is at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center Auditorium, 10th and Lewis streets. Bird chat with refreshments begins at 6:30 p.m. and the talk begins at 7 p.m. The talk will feature Tony Hoch, director of the Laramie Rivers Conservation District.
Go to www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com or email laramie.audubon@gmail.com for more information.
Albany County 4-H to host spring bazaar
Albany County 4-H plans to host a spring bazaar from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. today at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Tables are still available. Call 721-2571 or email mwood8@uwyo.edu to reserve a space.
Laramie Fiber Guild to showcase fiber
The Laramie Fiber Guild is hosting The March Fiber Frenzy in conjunction with Cowgirl Yarn to showcase the many methods of using and preparing fiber for handcrafts as well as demonstrate how to use these fibers in those various hand crafts.
From knitting to crocheting to weaving to spinning yarn, experts will be available from noon-4 p.m. today at Cowgirl Yarn, 119 Ivinson Ave., to answer questions about the fiber arts, according to a news release.
Bridge-learning event offered at Eppson Center
The Laramie Duplicate Bridge Club plans to offer a Learn Bridge in a Day event from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. For those who are a beginner or returning to bridge, Learn Bridge in a Day covers the basics of bridge in a concise, fun way, according to a news release. The cost is $15 and includes a light lunch and lesson materials.
Contact Linda Melcher at 760-2071 or lindamelcher1211@gmail.com to register or for more information.
Glass recycling planned through April
The Wyoming Conservation Corps is set to host glass recycling events through April. Those dropping off glass are asked to sort clear and colored glass and drop them off from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the following dates:
— Today-Sunday: Walmart parking lot
— April 20: University of Wyoming campus
— April 21-22: Walmart parking lot
Contact Jim Fried at 766-3048 or jfried@uwyo.edu for more information.
Moose Lodge hosting spring bazaar
The Women of the Moose are sponsoring its Moose Spring Bazaar from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. today at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. The group hopes to have lots of goodies for Easter, according to a news release. There will also be concessions available for lunch or snacks. Those interested in vendor information ($20 for an 8-foot table) or with any questions can e-mail shutton@uwyo.edu or call 760-0860 or 745-3039 and leave a message.
