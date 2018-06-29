How to submit to Local Briefs
Fireworks shoot-off site available to public
Wholesale Fireworks is inviting the public to shoot off fireworks bought from the store from 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Monday-Wednesday at 1348 U.S. Highway 287. Tie Siding Fire Department and Albany County Sheriff’s Office will be on site to ensure everyone’s safety, according to a news release. There will also be live music from Thunder & Rain. Call 742-3067 for more information.
Genealogical Society to host meeting
“Go Back to School: Utilizing University Resources” by Jen Baldwin is the topic of the July meeting of the Albany County Genealogical Society at 7 p.m. July 10 in the LDS Church Relief Society Room, 3311 Hayford Ave.
Baldwin is a genealogy professional residing in Fort Collins, Colorado. She is affiliated with the Association of Professional Genealogists and several Colorado genealogical societies. She will share what university libraries offer, how they are interconnected and how to access their information, according to a news release.
Genealogical Society meetings are free to the public. Contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881 for more information.
Class reunion set for July
The Laramie High School and University of Wyoming Prep Classes of 1968 are set to host their 50th class reunion ice breaker at 6 p.m. July 13 at the Veterans of Foreign War Post 2221, 2142 Garfield St. A dinner and celebration will be July 14 at Fox Run Golf Course, 489 Wyoming Highway 230. Class pictures will be taken at 5:30 p.m. at Fox Run, followed by a social hour and dinner. The registration for deadline for dinner is Tuesday. Find the Laramie High School Class of 1968 Reunion News on Facebook or email jeatencio816@gmail.com for more information.
Laramie PrideFest grows in 2nd year
The second annual Laramie PrideFest is slated for its return through Sunday. Based on the outpouring of community support from 2017, organizers expanded the series of events across four days and created an even bigger celebration for this year, according to a news release.
Highlights of this year’s PrideFest include Drag Story Hour at the Albany County Public Library, Pride Open Mic Night, two Pride Drag Shows featuring the Laramie Dragonettes, the Stilettos and Laramie Burlesque, Laramie’s first Pride March, Pride in the Park and a Matthew Shepard Candlelight Vigil.
All events are open to the public, but Laramie PrideFest asks non-LGBTQ folk to remember Pride is a time for the LGBTQ community to come together in a safe, inclusive and welcoming environment to openly celebrate their existence while also honoring their history. Attendees should show their support for the LGBTQ community by respecting this.
Laramie PrideFest extends special thanks to Wyoming Equality, the Matthew Shepard Foundation, the Shepard Symposium on Social Justice, University of Wyoming Spectrum, the Laramie Dragonettes, the Stilettos, Wyoming Art Party and the Albany County Public Library for sponsoring and co-hosting these events, the release states.
A full list of events can be found on the Laramie PrideFest Facebook page. Find Laramie PrideFest on Facebook or Instagram or contact Robert West at westrob3@gmail.com or 307-220-1894 for more information.
Pints for Pledges to raise money for Pilot Hill Project
Pints for Pledges, a fundraiser for the Pilot Hill Project, is scheduled for 6:30-9 p.m. today at the Pedal House, 207 S. First St. People are invited to enjoy a free beverage while signing a pledge or making a donation toward the Pilot Hill Project, an effort to purchase more than 5,500 acres of land on the east side of Laramie. The purchase would create a corridor of public open space to the Medicine Bow National Forest. The parcel, which is currently private land, also sits atop the Casper Aquifer recharge zone. Go to www.pilothill.org for more information.
Sailors statue unveiling set for today
A Kenny Sailors statue unveiling is set for 1 p.m. Friday at the Washington Park Basketball Court. Light refreshments will follow the dedication.
Free film to screen at Laramie’s Basecamp
Laramie’s Basecamp and the Sierra Club Wyoming Chapter plan to host a free screening and discussion of the 2018 documentary film “Reinventing Power” at 7 p.m. today at Laramie’s Basecamp, 222 S. Second St. The film screening is free to the public.
“Reinventing Power” showcases inspiring success stories from across America about communities and people who are achieving our clean energy future, demonstrating how clean renewable energy is moving us beyond coal and other dirty fuels and showing firsthand how real people throughout America are benefiting, according to a news release. People in these communities are working together to rebuild what’s broken and discover what’s possible.
Supporting a clean energy future means building a better, more prosperous future for everyone — across the country and here in Wyoming, the release states.
A guided discussion will follow the film, and light refreshments will be served.
Monster truck to stop in Laramie
Legendary monster truck Raminator is set to make a pitstop from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Snowy Range Dodge, 1565 N. Pierce St. Attendees can watch as cars crumble beneath the Raminator’s wheels during the car crush at 2 p.m., according to a news release. Fans are invited to take photos and meet the members of the Hall Brothers Racing Team that operate the truck.
Dollar-A-Month Club to host lunch event
The Dollar-A-Month Club is set to sponsor a Lunch with the Guys event from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. The public is welcome to invite fathers, sons and male friends and will be treated to a free lunch and homemade treats. Call Dicksie May at 760-1753 for more information.
Annual duck race coming up
The 14th annual Big Laramie Duck Race takes to the water with up to 2,500 rubber ducks Saturday at Optimist Park.
The event kicks off at 9 a.m. with a free pancake breakfast, live music and a community social hour. Ducks will be in the water at 10 a.m., and winners will be announced after the last duck has crossed the finish line.
Tickets can be purchased from any rotarian for $10 per duck or $25 for three. With more than 30 prizes available, the top three prizes are $2,500 provided by Premier Bone & Joint, $1,000 from Toyota of Laramie and $500 from Quality Inn & Suites University. The race is conducted by the Laramie Rotary Club and supports the club’s local initiatives, including programs for the Cathedral Home for Children and support for the Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline, according to a news release. Call Rotarian Becky Maddox at 760-6379 for tickets or more information.
Photography lessons offered to veterans, families
Veterans and their families are invited to take an outdoor photography class at 6 p.m. Saturday at Laramie’s Basecamp, 222 S. Second St. All participants need are their cellphones to learn from a professional photographer about capturing nature’s beauty, according to a news release. The program is free.
Meredith Brose at mabrose25@gmail.com or 650-290-2068 for more information.
Gary Beach memorial scholarship available
The Wyoming Natural Resource Foundation will be awarding the annual Gary Beach Memorial Scholarship. This $1,200 scholarship for the 2018-2019 school year is available to University of Wyoming students enrolled at the junior level or higher.
The Gary Beach Scholarship was created in 2006 in honor of Gary Beach, a longtime Department of Environmental Quality employee, according to a news release. Beach served for several years as the administrator of the water quality division and was instrumental in working with local conservation districts to establish the local watershed planning approach to address Wyoming’s impaired water bodies.
UW students focusing on natural resource management are encouraged to apply. The applicant must be enrolled at UW in one of the following academic majors: environment and natural resources, water resources, rangeland ecology and watershed management or a related field, the release states. Applications and scholarship criteria can be obtained by calling the Wyoming Natural Resource Foundation at 307-632-5716 or at www.wynaturalresourcefoundation.com.
Applications, a copy of official transcripts from all colleges or universities attended and one letter of recommendation should be submitted no later than Saturday to the Wyoming Natural Resource Foundation or Executive Director Bobbie Frank, 517 E. 19th St., Cheyenne, WY 82001 or bobbie.frank@conservewy.com.
Cat adoption event set for Saturday
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society is planning to host a “Caturday” adoption event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at 1104 S. Second St. There will be kittens available for adoption for a $85 fee and adult cats will be available for $60, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home, according to a news release. Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications. Call 460-3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
