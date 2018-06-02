How to submit to Local Briefs
Aerial mosquito control planned
City of Laramie Mosquito Control scheduled the aerial application of Bacillus thuringensis israelensis for Sunday. A back-up date of Monday was set if conditions do not allow for the application to take place Sunday. This application of biological larvicide is targeted to control nuisance mosquito larvae in irrigated areas and floodwater southwest and northwest of Laramie. Areas to be treated include acreages along the Big Laramie River from City limits to approximately 3 miles southwest of Laramie and acreages from the northwest edge of city limits to approximately 1.5 miles northwest of city limits, according to a news release.
The bacteria is environmentally friendly and does not harm birds, fish, amphibians, mammals or other aquatic insects. The application is scheduled to begin at daylight and should conclude by early afternoon. No application will be made within the city limits.
Presently, no cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed in Albany County and the City of Laramie currently rates the risk of infection at level 1 (low eisk). Mosquito control application schedules will be available on the Mosquito Control and Integrated Pest Management Hotline at 721-5056. Daily information is also available on the city website. Look for the tab on the upper left hand corner to see the planned applications for that evening and the following day. The hotline is updated daily at 4 p.m. and will also list any chemical application made by Parks Division crews. Contact Mosquito Control Crew Supervisor Tyler Shevling at 721-5258 or tshevling@cityoflaramie.org for more information.
Wyoming Promise to host meeting Thursday
The Albany County chapter of Wyoming Promise is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St.
Wyoming Promise is a statewide, non-partisan movement to get big money out of politics and bring back free and fair elections, according to a news release. The Supreme Court’s 2010 decision Citizens United vs. Federal Election Commission gave free speech rights to corporations, opening the floodgates for unlimited campaign funding to influence elections. Wyoming Promise’s goal is to place an initiative on the state’s 2020 ballot to call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which would roll back Citizens United and bring voting power back to the people.
Call Sara Saulcy at 307-247-2911 for more information.
Laramie Plains Civic Center Joint Powers Board to host meeting
The Laramie Plains Civic Center Joint Powers Board will host a public hearing for the FY 2019 budget at 5 p.m. June 13 in Room 208 in the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. The monthly board meeting is at 5:15 p.m.
Laramie Municipal Band Concert Series planned throughout summer
The Municipal Band Concert Series is back Wednesday evenings during the summer.
The first concert of the 2018 season, presented by the Laramie Municipal Band, will be at 7:30 p.m. June 27 at the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell at Washington Park.
Sponsored by the Laramie Parks and Recreation Department, the band will continue concerts every Wednesday evening through Aug. 1, plus the annual Freedom Has a Birthday celebration July 4. The concerts are free to the public.
Members of the band include community members from Laramie and Albany County, as well as select UW musicians and high school performers, covering the gamut of almost seven decades of band geeks sharing their talent with the audiences and having fun, according to a news release. Director of the band is Robert Belser, UW Director of Bands. Contact Parks and Recreation Director Todd Feezer at tfeezer@cityoflaramie.org or call 721-5260.
Women of the Moose planning wellness fair
The Women of the Moose plan to host a Spring into Wellness Resource Fair, along with a Wellness Dinner, from 3-6 p.m. today at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. There will be a variety of information available and the fair will include Eppson Center for Seniors, Wyoming Aging Center, Albany County Public Library, Women’s League of Voters, NADA, a massage chair (for an additional $10), Planet Fitness and Safe Kids. A dinner of soup and salad (including dessert and a beverage) will be available for a suggested donation of $10. Net proceeds will be donated to the Wellness Program at the Eppson Center for Seniors, according to a news release. Contact pmtzflo@hotmail.com or 619-647-4345 for more information.
Lions Clubs of Wyoming to host diabetes awareness walk
Members of the Lions Clubs of Wyoming, along with friends and families, will walk in the Strides: Lions for Diabetes Awareness event today, according to a news release. The public is invited to join in the walk. This is a way for the community to join together in the fight against diabetes.
Registration for the event starts at 7 a.m. today at the Hilton Garden Inn Convention Center, 2229 Grand Ave.
The walk will begin at 7:30 a.m. There will be two routes, a 3-mile route or a short 1-mile route.
The Diabetes Clinic of the Ivinson Hospital is supporting the event. They will be available to answer questions about diabetes and will conduct diabetic health screening for the first 100 people at the finish line at the convention center.
There is no cost to join the walk. However, a Lions Club Strides Lapel pPin will be available for purchase for the first 150 participants for $3. This price covers the cost of the pin and makes a $1 donation to Camp Hope on Casper Mountain, Wyoming’s summer camp for children with diabetes. Also, donations in any amount would be appreciated.
Vegetable sale to benefit education
An heirloom vegetable plant sale is slated for 9 a.m.-noon today in the garage at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. The sale is sponsored by PEO Chapter AX, and proceeds support educational projects for women, according to a news release.
Laramie Garden Club to host plant sale
The Laramie Garden Club is planning its annual plant sale for 8 a.m. today until plants are sold out in the rabbit barn at the Albany County Fairgrounds. This popular event is an opportunity for Laramie residents to purchase plants grown locally that can survive in their own gardens, according to a news release. Club members will be in attendance to share their experience and answer gardening questions.
The proceeds from the sale will fund the club’s work to beautify Laramie in many ways, the release states. Most evident are the public gardens the club supports. Ongoing gardens include the Laramie Plains Museum, Albany County Courthouse (south), Albany County Public Library (entrances) and Danny’s Garden. Money from the sale is also distributed as grants for local projects.
Cat adoption event set for today
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society is planning to host a “Caturday” adoption event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today at 1104 S. Second St. There will be kittens available for adoption for a $85 fee and adult cats will be available for $60, which includes spay/neuter.
Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home, according to a news release. Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications. Call 460-3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
Community workout set for today
A community workout is set for 8 a.m. today at CrossFit Laramie, 1404 Skyline Road. The event is free to all experience levels.
CrossFit Laramie hosts a free community workout at 8 a.m. the first Saturday of each month, according to a news release. Contact Rachel Carr at crossfitlaramie.com@gmail.com or 307-223-4372 for more information.
Cooper Center to present ‘Alice in Wonderland’
The Cooper Center for Creative Arts is set to host a performance of “Alice in Wonderland” at 7:30 p.m. today at the center, 1174 N. Fourth St. Doors open at 7 p.m. There will be a cash bar of beer and wine. Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door. Call 742-3996 and leave a message for tickets.
Walk with a Doc set for Sunday
The next Walk With a Doc event is from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday at Washington Park by the bandshell. This event will feature Kim Taylor, OT, speaking about the role occupational therapy plays in the rehabilitation process, according to a news release.
Walk with a Doc is a national organization focused on encouraging health physical activity while reversing the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle. Ivinson Memorial Hospital will provide coffee and healthy snacks. This event is free to the public.
