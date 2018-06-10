How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or peterb@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
Historic homesteads presentation set for today
The Albany County Historic Society is sponsoring a presentation about Early Homesteads of North Albany County at 2 p.m. today at the Rock River School Auditorium, according to a news release. Jay Harman will talk about the rich history of some of the early settlers of Northern Albany County. He has done extensive research on that area and his talk will go back in time and tell some stories. There will be other Northern Albany County ranchers joining him in the presentation with some of their “old time” stories. Call Jane Nelson or Dicksie May at 760-1753 for more information.
Local bird-watchers planning field trip
The Laramie Audubon Society plans to host a field trip to the bird banding station near Centennial today. The group will meet at 8 a.m. at Coal Creek Coffee Co.’s downtown location, 110 Grand Ave., to coordinate carpools. The banding station is run by Audubon Rockies as part of the North American Monitoring Avian Productivity and Survival banding network, according to a news release. The goal of the program is to monitor survival and reproduction of breeding birds. The group will learn how birds are banded, what is learned from banded birds and how banders determine bird age by looking feathers. Birds commonly seen at this station include Yellow Warblers, Black-capped Chickadees, Northern Waterthrushes, Veeries, Swainson’s Thrushes and a variety of sparrows and flycatchers, the release states.
This trip provides an opportunity to get up close to birds and is suitable for families and children, but is not appropriate for dogs. Participants should dress for the Wyoming weather and mosquitoes. Tall rubber boots are useful for accessing portions of the site, but they are not required. Go to www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information.
Essay contest to honor Laramie’s anniversary
To celebrate Laramie’s Sesquicentennial, local youth 12 or younger are invited to reflect on Laramie’s past while looking ahead at the next 150 years. In an essay, they can tell a story of what they think Laramie will look like in the next 150 years.
Stories can reflect their vision of Laramie’s progress in the future and what they hope the community will look like, according to a news release. Entries should be submitted by June 23 to the Laramie Boomerang, 320 Grand Ave., Laramie, WY, 82070, or via email to news@laramieboomerang.com.
A committee will select the top 10 essays, which will be published in the Laramie Boomerang during Laramie Jubilee Days. The top essayist will receive a trip on a steam engine from Cheyenne to Denver for themselves and a parent or guardian during Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Essay contest ends Aug. 15
The Higher Ground Fair is hosting its second annual essay contest for students in grades 3-12. Cash prizes, free tickets and more are offered to winners in each category. Spanish submissions are also encouraged. All entries must be postmarked or emailed prior to 11:59 p.m. MST Aug. 15 in order to be considered.
Go to www.highergroundfair.org/contests for grade level categories and essay questions.
The Higher Ground Fair is a weekend-long event celebrating and highlighting life in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a news release. It is set for Sept. 22-23 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Contact Celeste at 307-223-4399 or celeste@highergroundfair.org for questions.
Public invited to donate fabric
The public is invited to donate a piece of fabric, clothing or scrap that tells their story of Laramie at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St., for a community quilt, according to a news release. Safety paper, pens and safety pins are provided to attach a story to the fabric donation. The Act & Action Project and WPR reporter Melodie Edwards of the “I Respectfully Disagree” series are setting off to create a community quilt telling the story of Laramie. The goal of the communal quilt is to initiate conversation and civic dialogue surrounding the issues facing the community.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
Vacation Bible school to feature speakers
The annual Cooperative Vacation Bible School is planned for 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday at First Baptist Church, 15th and Canby streets. Sponsoring churches include First Baptist Church, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral, St. Paul’s Newman Center, St. Paul’s United Church of Christ and United Methodist Church. Children who are 4 by Sept. 15, 2018, can register. The Bible School is for children ages 4 through those entering sixth grade.
The theme for 2018 is “God Needs YOU . . . to help others!” The five days will feature outside speakers who have visited another country in a serving capacity, according to a news release. The speakers are Billie Romieseer, volunteering at an orphanage in Zambia, Linda Johnson, accompanying UW student nurses to a UW clinic in Honduras, Chris Walrath, dental hygienist, to Padros Island, Bahamas, Jeffrey Bell, building houses in Peru, and Morley and Jane Langdon, teaching high school in Thailand.
There will be Bible stories, Bible memory work, crafts, community service activities, music, outdoor recreation, snacks and more. On Thursday, the children will visit Spring Wind Assisted Living to sing and visit with the residents. Registration is available online for $5 per child for the week.
Call phone 745-4106, visit the church office in the mornings or go to www.laramiefbc.org and click on Vacation Bible School to register and pay online, if desired. Early registration is encouraged so adequate preparations can be made. Summer visitors and summer school student families are especially welcome.
Church hosting Vacation Bible School
Trinity Baptist Church is putting on its annual Vacation Bible School from 6-8:30 pm. June 11-15 at the church, 1270 N. Ninth St. This free event is open to 3-year-old potty-trained children to those just completing the sixth grade. Call Tamara Pratt at 361-290-0945 for more information.
Free lunch program to begin Monday
Feeding Laramie Valley’s Kids Out to Lunch Program serves healthy free lunches to children ages 0-18 on a daily basis, according to a news release. The 2018 summer program is set for June 11-Aug. 10. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., and the activity starts at 12:30 p.m. at the Feeding Laramie Valley building in LaBonte Park, 968 N. Ninth St. A donation of $1.50 for parents and guardians accompanying children is suggested.
Call 307-223-4399 or email info@feedinglaramievalley.org for more information.
Opening for 15th Street Bridge planned for this week
The 15th Street Bridge over Interstate 80 is expected to remain closed until early this week as work wraps up on the structure.
The bridge is expected to open on or around Tuesday, weather permitting, according to a news release.
Crews with Reiman Corp. have been repairing the bridge deck.
This work follows the 2017 damage repair that happened after a tractor trailer hit the bridge.
Follow District 1 on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wydot1 and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/wydot1.
Snowy Range Summer Theatre to begin with musical
The Snowy Range Summer Theatre 2018 season is set to kick off its 65th consecutive season, according to a news release.
Three shows, “The Marvelous Wondrettes,” “Baby with the Bath Water” and “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” are scheduled for five performances each.
“The Marvelous Wondrettes” will hit the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theatre. This musical is written and created by Roger Bean, with musical arrangements by Brian William Baker, orchestrations by Michael Borth, vocal arrangements by Roger Bean and Brian William Baker, directed by Leigh Selting, musical direction by Seán Stone and choreography by Blair Bybee. An off-Broadway hit, the show takes the audience to the 1958 Springfield High School prom to learn about Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy, four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts. Act II follows the girls at their 10-year reunion.
“Baby with the Bath Water” is set for 7:30 p.m. June 26-30 in the Thrust Theatre. The comedy is by Christopher Durang and directed by Patrick Konesko. In this show, Helen and John Dingleberry are woefully unprepared for parenthood. Rearing their child in a wildly unorthodox way, this naive young couple creates a lifetime of cosmic and comic confusions in this razor-sharp satire lampooning the pitfalls of parenthood.
“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. July 10-14 in the Thrust Theatre. The musical comedy is written by Joe DiPietro (book and lyrics), with music by Jimmy Roberts and direction, music direction and choreography by Seán Stone. A nominee for the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical, this show celebrates love in all its glory — from dating and waiting to love and marriage and on through the agonies and triumphs of in-laws and newborns, trips in the family car and pick-up techniques of the geriatric set.
Tickets are $10 for the general public and $7 for University of Wyoming students, senior citizens and children older than 5. There is a 50-cent handling fee per ticket, and group sales of 10 or more tickets are always 10 percent off, the release states.
Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
Genealogical society to meet Tuesday
Those who want tips for researching family history on a limited budget without breaking the bank are encouraged to attend the next Albany County Genealogical Society meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Relief Society Room of the LDS Church, 3311 Hayford Ave.
Carol Stetser will present “Cheapskate Genealogy.” Stetser is a former teacher and avid genealogist whose love for genealogy is a natural outgrowth of her background in English and history, according to a news release. She is a popular speaker who has served in various capacities for several Colorado genealogical societies, including teaching Introductory and Intermediate Genealogy classes.
Meetings are free to the public. Contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881 for more information.
Laramie Plains Civic Center Joint Powers Board to host meeting
The Laramie Plains Civic Center Joint Powers Board will host a public hearing for the FY 2019 budget at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Room 208 in the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. The monthly board meeting is at 5:15 p.m.
UW trustees plan teleconference meeting Wednesday
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will consider a number of issues during a meeting at 8 a.m. Wednesday via teleconference, according to a news release.
Those wishing to attend the meeting can do so in the Old Main Boardroom. The meeting will begin with an executive session.
Agenda items include consideration of the university’s operating budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year, the process for setting tuition levels and a site clearing and demolition contract in preparation for the Science Initiative building project.
The complete agenda for the meeting is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2018-meeting-materials/june_13_2018_meeting.html.
Alzheimer’s Support Group set to meet Wednesday
The Laramie Area Alzheimer’s Support Group is set to meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Eppson Center for Seniors in the Activities Office, 1560 N. Third St. The meeting is for people touched by Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders and convenes on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a place to come together to learn about helpful resources and to help others who are going where we have been. Come and learn how this disease impacts lives and pick up some good caregiving ideas from those who have been there. Call Patty Butler at 760-4527 for more information.
Flag Day event scheduled
The American Legion is hosting its annual Flag Day ceremony at 7 p.m. Thursday at Post 14, 417 Ivinson Ave. This ceremony shows the proper disposal of unserviceable flags, according to a news release. The public is welcome to attend.
Book group to meet
Second Story Book Group is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “Stories from Nature’s Great Connectors” by David George Haskell.
Haskell takes readers to trees in cities, forests and areas on the front lines of environmental change. In each place he shows how human history, ecology and well-being are intimately intertwined with the lives of trees, according to a news release.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for July is “The Other Alcott” by Elise Hooper.
Laramie’s anniversary events continue
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer. The following events are scheduled:
— Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. June 28, as well as Aug. 3, Aug. 24 and Sept. 14 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Architectural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Aug. 17 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Laramie Monuments Tour by Bike at 5:30 p.m. June 22 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Dedication of Laramie PrideFest Mural at 5:30 p.m. June 28 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Greenhill Cemetery Tours at 5:30 p.m. July 6 and Sept. 7 (meet at Greenhill Cemetery, 455 N. 15th St.)
— Laramie (Former) Brothels Tour at 5:30 p.m. July 20 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Laramie and Albany County History Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. July 27 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— West Side Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release. Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather. Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Fire department to host fundraiser
The Centennial Valley Fire Department is set to host an annual open house and fundraiser from noon-3 p.m. Saturday in Centennial. The event will include a free lunch with pig roast, engine rides, helicopter rides, a silent auction and raffles, according to a news release. Donations will be accepted.
5k to help victims of sex trafficking
The Cupcake Chase 5k is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., and the run/walk starts at 9:30 a.m. from the bandshell in Washington Park. Registration is $25, with all proceeds going to help rescued victims of sex trafficking in Cambodia, according to a news release. All participants will receive a T-shirt and gourmet cupcake from the Sugar Mouse Cupcake House.
Fundraiser to benefit local cancer patients
The 47th annual Big Laramie Valley Cancer Benefit Supper and Auction is slated for 6 p.m. Saturday at Harmony School, 19 miles west of Laramie on Wyoming Highway 230. The event is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children 11 and younger and includes a light meal.
There will be a short welcoming ceremony at 7 p.m., followed by the auction at 7:15 p.m. This is an informal and fun event, according to a news release.
Donations of items for the auction are welcome and typically vary from homemade baked goods to gift certificates and items donated by Laramie businesses. Donations can be dropped off at Century 21 Real Estate, 2900 Grand Ave., or brought to the event.
All proceeds benefit local cancer patients through Gifts for Living, the release states. Call 307-343-0089 or 745-5958 for more information.
‘The Great American Read’ premiere screening planned for Saturday
The Albany County Public Library will receive a grant from the American Library Association (ALA) and PBS to host programs around “The Great American Read,” according to a news release.
More than 220 public libraries applied for the $2,000 grants, which will support public programs around the series. Albany County Public Library was selected as one of 50 libraries nationwide to participate in the Great American Read.
Through a national survey, 100 novels were selected by Americans with the purpose of investigating how and why writers create their fictional works, how we as readers are affected by these stories, and what these 100 books have to say about our diverse nation and our shared human experience. The eight-part television series will feature entertaining and informative documentary segments featuring appearances by celebrities, athletes, experts, authors and everyday Americans advocating for their favorite book, culminating with a finale that reveals America’s best-loved novel as chosen by the American public, the release states.
The library’s programming for “The Great American Read” will kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday, at the library, 310 S. Eighth St., with a screening of the season premiere of Great American Read. The names of the top 100 books will be announced and voting will begin. Refreshments will be served. Events and community book clubs will continue through October 2018. Go to www.facebook.com/pg/acpls/events for more information.
Tourism Board to meet
The monthly Albany County Tourism Board meeting is set for 4 p.m. June 18 in the Tourism Board offices, 210 Custer St. The public is welcome. Questions can be directed to staff at 745-4195.
Veterans assistance planned in Laramie
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities throughout June.
Vicki Osman is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims, or VA healthcare, according to a news release. Osman can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare. Her office is located at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne, and she will also be available at the following location:
— 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 19 at the Workforce Center, 3817 Beech St.
During periods of inclement weather, please check with the staff at the outreach locations to ensure the veterans service officer will be available. Call Osman at 307-214-2112 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Meeting to feature mosquito control
Members of the public are invited to attend the annual Mosquito Control Along the Big Laramie River meeting at 7 p.m. June 20 at Harmony School to find out if their properties are included in the spray program scheduled for early July.
The private mosquito control program is only partially covered by local tax dollars and must depend on the voluntary financial support of all residents and landowners within the spray area, according to a news release.
The business meeting will include a detailed financial report as well as educational information on West Nile and Zika viruses and protection from their respective vector carriers, the release states.
Call John Wetstein at 742-8734 or Dave Whitman at 760-3501 for more information.
The Gala of The Royal Horses slated for June 21
Following in the family footsteps of seven generations, René Gasser has recreated a show, only previously seen at the famous riding schools in Vienna and Spain. The Royal Horses of Europe are some of the most celebrated in history, favored for centuries by royalty, equestrian riders and this performance celebrates the tradition, athleticism and grace of these revered creatures.
A local show is planned for 7 p.m. June 21 at the Albany County Fairgrounds Grandstand Arena, 3510 S. Third St.
There are a limited number of VIP seats, which include a post-show meet and greet, for $50 per adult and $25 per child 4-12 years old. No discounts apply to VIP seats.
General tickets are $40 per adult, $30 per senior citizen 60 or older and $15 per child 4-12 years old.
Tickets are available at www.monumentaltix.com or by calling 800-626-8497. Tickets will also be available at the door one hour prior to the event. Additional facility fees, service charges and/or taxes could be included in or added to ticket prices.
Call 352-208-2244 or go to www.galaoftheroyalhorses.com for more information.
Touch-A-Truck event returning
The city of Laramie, in conjunction with Laramie GM Auto Center, Dirt-Tech Excavation, Pete Lien & Sons, Inc. and Mountain Cement and combined with all of its generous sponsors, recently announced the second annual Touch-A-Truck Event is planned for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 23 at the Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
This event is geared around the concept of providing children of all ages an opportunity to experience their favorite trucks and vehicles up close, according to a news release. Free Touch-A-Truck shirts and truck-related books made possible by sponsors will be distributed throughout the day. Children will be able to visit and explore the vehicles on display, ask questions of the operators and collect Touch-A-Truck trading cards. Food will be available for purchase throughout the day.
An AirLife helicopter is also scheduled for display.
This event is free for all attending. Donations are encouraged, with all proceeds benefiting the Parks & Recreation Department Scholarship Fund.
Go to www.cityoflaramie.org or call 721-5269 for more information.
Vets at the Nets slated for June 23
Vets at the Nets is a tennis workshop and time to play tennis for veterans and veterans with disabilities, according to a news release. It is set for 9 a.m. June 23 at the University of Wyoming Tennis Center on Armory Road. This is an all-day event, with a barbecue and beverages as well. The community is encouraged to participate.
Contact Meredith Brose at mabrose25@gmail.com or 650-290-2068.
Annual duck race coming up
The 14th annual Big Laramie Duck Race takes to the water with up to 2,500 rubber ducks June 30 at Optimist Park.
The event kicks off at 9 a.m. with a free pancake breakfast, live music and a community social hour. Ducks will be in the water at 10 a.m., and winners will be announced after the last duck has crossed the finish line.
Tickets can be purchased from any rotarian for $10 per duck or $25 for three. With more than 30 prizes available, the top three prizes are $2,500 provided by Premier Bone & Joint, $1,000 from Toyota of Laramie and $500 from Quality Inn & Suites University. The race is conducted by the Laramie Rotary Club and supports the club’s local initiatives, including programs for the Cathedral Home for Children and support for the Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline, according to a news release. Call Rotarian Becky Maddox at 760-6379 for tickets or more information.
Albany County Cattlewomen Ranch Tour coming up
The Albany County CattleWomen Ranch tour will be July 21 and visit ranches in the Sand Creek area, according to a news release.
Parking is extremely limited, therefore participants are strongly urged to reserve space on one of two buses available at a cost of $15/person. Call Bonnie at the Eppson Center for Seniors at 745-5116 or Sandra Eike at 760-5590 by July 10 for bus reservations. Those in private vehicles should expect to walk some distance to tour the ranch buildings.
The tour is free to the public, with a beef luncheon available for $6.
Attendees should meet at 8 a.m. at the south end of the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site for light refreshments and tour instructions. Departure is scheduled for 9 a.m.
Wyoming Statehood Celebration set for July 10
The Wyoming Statehood Celebration is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 10 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Free hot dogs will be available to the first 800 people, according to a news release. There are set to be children’s activities, stagecoach rides, entertainment and more. Contact Deborah Amend at deborah.amend@wyo.gov or 745-3733 or go to www.wyoparks.state.wy.us/index.php/places-to-go/wyoming-territorial-prison for more information.
UW’s ‘What in the World?’ summer program scheduled in Centennial
University of Wyoming students and faculty members are set to give three presentations during the sixth annual “What in the World?” summer program at the Albany County Public Library branch at 25 Second St. in Centennial. All discussions are free to the public.
A faculty discussion is planned for July 11, and a guest lecture Aug. 15. All sessions are at 5:30 p.m. The program, moderated by Jean Garrison, UW Center for Global Studies director, highlights the work that recent UW graduates completed for their international research projects and the innovative research of UW-affiliated faculty.
Contact Garrison at 766-6119 or email garrison@uwyo.edu or got to www.uwyo.edu/globalcenter for more information.
Class of ’78 reunion coming up
The Laramie High School Class of 1978 is planning a two-day reunion event for July 13-14, according to a news release.
The schedule is as follows:
— A Friday night mixer is from 7-10 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 126 Lyons St. The event will include food and music.
— Friday Night Bowling is at 9 p.m. at Laramie Lanes, 1270 N. Third St. The bowling alley is offering free bowling to reunion attendees.
— Attendees can ride on a Laramie Jubilee Days Parade float. Participants meet at 7 a.m. at LaBonte Park, and the parade starts at 9:30 a.m.
— A class photo is planned for 11 a.m. after the parade at the LaBonte Skate Park. Pictures will be delivered Saturday night at the Eagles.
— A tour of the new Laramie High School is at 2 p.m. at 1710 Boulder Drive.
— A golf tournament is at 1 p.m. if enough people are interested.
— A Saturday night event is planned for 7-10 p.m. at the Eagles Club and will include food from McAlister’s Deli and a DJ.
Go to www.comtekpc.com/class78 to register, to find a memory book, for hotel and Laramie information and for more details about the event.
UW Horse Show Series to continue July 22
The University of Wyoming Horse Show Series is slated to continue July 22 and Sept. 8 at the Martha Hansen Teaching Arena off Wyoming Highway 230. The shows start at 9 a.m., and Western classes will start no earlier than 10:30 a.m.
There are four age divisions (Small Fry, 13 and younger, 14-18 and 19 and older), and classes include halter, showmanship, hunter under saddles, hunt seat equitation, Western pleasure, Western horsemanship and ranch riding. Additionally, a jackpot ranch trail class is planned for Sept. 8 only.
Classes are $5 each or $30 per day, and pattern packets are $5 each. All proceeds help support the UW Horse Judging Team, the release states.
Contact Lacey Lindsay at 760-3519 or Jenny at jingwers@uwyo.edu for more information.
Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
