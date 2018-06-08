Correction
In Thursday’s edition of the Laramie Boomerang, the author of the article “The music rolls at Biscuits & Jam” was incorrectly listed. The author was Colin Keeney.
Herbicide application planned at LaBonte Park
City of Laramie Integrated Pest Management crew members will be applying herbicides to the LaBonte West Playground today. The herbicides will target Canadian thistle growing along the west boarder of the play area, adjacent to the swing set. The application will begin at 6 a.m. and the area will be safe to enter by noon, according to a news release. Staff will remove the signage and caution tape at that time. Contact Parks Manager Scott A. Hunter at 721-5257 or shunter@cityoflaramie.org for more information.
Road work begins on Wyoming Highway 130
Crews with Simon Contractors started work to resurface a 10-mile section of Wyoming Highway 130 in Albany County, according to a news release.
The work area will be from the highway’s 130-230 intersection in West Laramie and extend west from that point.
Work will take place during daylight hours on weekdays and some Saturdays. A pilot car will guide traffic through the project.
Drivers should expect delays during working hours and should plan accordingly. Laramie Regional Airport passengers should also keep the project in mind when traveling to the airport.
The $2.5 million job is expected to be complete in mid-August. In addition to the resurfacing work, ADA upgrades will be made to sidewalks within city limits.
Centennial Valley Fire Department to host fundraiser
The Centennial Valley Fire Department is set to host an annual open house and fundraiser from noon-3 p.m. June 16 in Centennial. The event will include a free lunch with pig roast, engine rides, helicopter rides, a silent auction and raffles, according to a news release. Donations will be accepted.
Laramie’s anniversary events continue
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer. The following events are scheduled:
— Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. today, as well as June 28, Aug. 3, Aug. 24 and Sept. 14 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Architectural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. June 15 and Aug. 17 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Laramie Monuments Tour by Bike at 5:30 p.m. June 22 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Dedication of Laramie PrideFest Mural at 5:30 p.m. June 28 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Greenhill Cemetery Tours at 5:30 p.m. July 6 and Sept. 7 (meet at Greenhill Cemetery, 455 N. 15th St.)
— Laramie (Former) Brothels Tour at 5:30 p.m. July 20 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Laramie and Albany County History Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. July 27 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— West Side Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release. Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather. Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Laramie Elks Scramble set for Sunday
The Laramie Elks invites members and guests to participate in a four-person golf scramble Sunday at Jacoby Golf Course. Shotgun starts at 8 a.m. Admission is $55 for Jacoby members (includes entry fee and cart) and $95 for non-members. Calcutta and steaks are $12 per person at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. A portion of the fees go to charity, according to a news release. Attendees need to sign up by tonight. Call the Lodge at 742-2024 for more information.
Light of Day event coming up Saturday
The second annual Light of Day community event is slated for Saturday in the Moose Lodge parking lot at the corner of Third and Custer streets. A motorcycle rally is at 9 a.m., and the public event is from noon-4 p.m. The free event will include live music, food trucks, speakers and information booths.
Laramie Local Foods to host Sustainable Saturday
Laramie Local Foods is set to host its June Sustainable Saturday event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Solstice Acre Breads, 5418 Pilot Peak Road. The topic will be sourdough baking. Registration is very limited so participants should sign up early. Find the event at www.eventbrite.com for tickets or more information. The registration fee is $10.
