Mosquito control planned along Big Laramie River
Big Laramie Mosquito Control Corporation Chairman Ron Blake announced that aerial application for mosquitoes along the Big Laramie River will take place Friday morning, weather permitting, according to a news release.
The spray area encompasses acreage along either side of Wyoming Highway 230 from about the 5-mile marker to Woods Landing, including Pahlow Lane, Lake Hattie and the Harmony area, as well as integrated meadows near Sand Creek and along the Laramie River.
Beekeepers are advised to cover their beehives during the times that planes are in the air. Residents and homeowners that could have health concerns related to the aerial application of Malathion should stay indoors while the planes are in the air. Call John Wetstein at 742-8734 or Dave Whiteman at 760-3501 for more information.
ArtConnect Gallery to host free exhibition
ArtConnect Gallery is set to present a free exhibition of Wyoming artists Alison Arnold, Joe Arnold, Jerry Glass, Kirby Hornbeck and Wayne Pinch through today at the gallery, 302 S. Second St. The gallery is a project of the nonprofit Wyoming Women’s Business Center, according to a news release. Gallery hours are noon-6 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays.
Laramie PrideFest grows in 2nd year
The second annual Laramie PrideFest is slated for its return through Sunday. Based on the outpouring of community support from 2017, organizers expanded the series of events across four days and created an even bigger celebration for this year, according to a news release.
Highlights of this year’s PrideFest include Drag Story Hour at the Albany County Public Library, Pride Open Mic Night, two Pride Drag Shows featuring the Laramie Dragonettes, the Stilettos and Laramie Burlesque, Laramie’s first Pride March, Pride in the Park and a Matthew Shepard Candlelight Vigil.
All events are open to the public, but Laramie PrideFest asks non-LGBTQ folk to remember Pride is a time for the LGBTQ community to come together in a safe, inclusive and welcoming environment to openly celebrate their existence while also honoring their history. Attendees should show their support for the LGBTQ community by respecting this.
Laramie PrideFest extends special thanks to Wyoming Equality, the Matthew Shepard Foundation, the Shepard Symposium on Social Justice, University of Wyoming Spectrum, the Laramie Dragonettes, the Stilettos, Wyoming Art Party and the Albany County Public Library for sponsoring and co-hosting these events, the release states.
A full list of events can be found on the Laramie PrideFest Facebook page. Find Laramie PrideFest on Facebook or Instagram or contact Robert West at westrob3@gmail.com or 307-220-1894 for more information.
Monster truck to stop in Laramie
Legendary monster truck Raminator is set to make a pitstop from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today at Snowy Range Dodge, 1565 N. Pierce St. Attendees can watch as cars crumble beneath the Raminator’s wheels during the car crush at 2 p.m., according to a news release. Fans are invited to take photos and meet the members of the Hall Brothers Racing Team that operate the truck.
Dollar-A-Month Club to host lunch event
The Dollar-A-Month Club is set to sponsor a Lunch with the Guys event from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. today at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. The public is welcome to invite fathers, sons and male friends and will be treated to a free lunch and homemade treats. Call Dicksie May at 760-1753 for more information.
Annual duck race set for today
The 14th annual Big Laramie Duck Race takes to the water with up to 2,500 rubber ducks today at Optimist Park.
The event kicks off at 9 a.m. with a free pancake breakfast, live music and a community social hour. Ducks will be in the water at 10 a.m., and winners will be announced after the last duck has crossed the finish line.
Tickets can be purchased from any rotarian for $10 per duck or $25 for three. With more than 30 prizes available, the top three prizes are $2,500 provided by Premier Bone & Joint, $1,000 from Toyota of Laramie and $500 from Quality Inn & Suites University. The race is conducted by the Laramie Rotary Club and supports the club’s local initiatives, including programs for the Cathedral Home for Children and support for the Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline, according to a news release. Call Rotarian Becky Maddox at 760-6379 for tickets or more information.
Photography lessons offered to veterans, families
Veterans and their families are invited to take an outdoor photography class at 6 p.m. today at Laramie’s Basecamp, 222 S. Second St. All participants need are their cellphones to learn from a professional photographer about capturing nature’s beauty, according to a news release. The program is free.
Meredith Brose at mabrose25@gmail.com or 650-290-2068 for more information.
Snowy Range Summer Theater to continue
The Snowy Range Summer Theatre 2018 season is set to continue its 65th consecutive season, according to a news release.
Two remaining shows, “Baby with the Bath Water” and “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” are scheduled for five performances each.
“Baby with the Bath Water” is set for 7:30 p.m. today in the Thrust Theatre. The comedy is by Christopher Durang and directed by Patrick Konesko. In this show, Helen and John Dingleberry are woefully unprepared for parenthood. Rearing their child in a wildly unorthodox way, this naive young couple creates a lifetime of cosmic and comic confusions in this razor-sharp satire lampooning the pitfalls of parenthood.
Tickets are $10 for the general public and $7 for University of Wyoming students, senior citizens and children older than 5. There is a 50-cent handling fee per ticket, and group sales of 10 or more tickets are always 10 percent off, the release states.
Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
Gary Beach memorial scholarship available
The Wyoming Natural Resource Foundation will be awarding the annual Gary Beach Memorial Scholarship. This $1,200 scholarship for the 2018-2019 school year is available to University of Wyoming students enrolled at the junior level or higher.
The Gary Beach Scholarship was created in 2006 in honor of Gary Beach, a longtime Department of Environmental Quality employee, according to a news release. Beach served for several years as the administrator of the water quality division and was instrumental in working with local conservation districts to establish the local watershed planning approach to address Wyoming’s impaired water bodies.
UW students focusing on natural resource management are encouraged to apply. The applicant must be enrolled at UW in one of the following academic majors: environment and natural resources, water resources, rangeland ecology and watershed management or a related field, the release states.
Applications and scholarship criteria can be obtained by calling the Wyoming Natural Resource Foundation at 307-632-5716 or at www.wynaturalresourcefoundation.com.
Applications, a copy of official transcripts from all colleges or universities attended and one letter of recommendation should be submitted no later than today to the Wyoming Natural Resource Foundation or Executive Director Bobbie Frank, 517 E. 19th St., Cheyenne, WY 82001 or bobbie.frank@conservewy.com.
Cat adoption event set for today
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society is planning to host a “Caturday” adoption event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today at 1104 S. Second St. There will be kittens available for adoption for a $85 fee and adult cats will be available for $60, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home, according to a news release. Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications. Call 460-3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
St. Paul’s planning 2 events
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ has two events planned for July.
The church’s youth group will be serving breakfast from 8:30-9:45 a.m. Sunday at the church, 602 Garfield St. This is a fundraiser for the youth group, and donations are accepted. Breakfast will include juice, eggs, hash browns, sausage and pancakes. Following breakfast is the Laramie PrideFest interfaith worship service.
The youth singers from Countryside Community Church in Omaha, Nebraska, will be performing a concert at 6:30 p.m. July 7 at the church. The public is invited, and the youth group will accept free-will donations.
Walk with a Doc set for Sunday
Ivinson Memorial Hospital is set to continue hosting Walk with a Doc every first and third Sunday of the month at Washington Park, near the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell. From 1:30–2:30 p.m. Sunday, Catherine Carrico, Ph.D. from the Wyoming Center on Aging, will speak on financial protection and fraud prevention, according to a news release.
Walk with a Doc is a national organization focused on encouraging healthy physical activity while reversing the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle. Ivinson will provide healthy snacks and participants should just bring walking shoes and a friend, if they would like. The event is sponsored by Exercise is Medicine (UW Registered Student organization) and Ivinson Medical Group.
