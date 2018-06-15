How to submit to Local Briefs
Family Promise looks to help those affected by fire
Family Promise of Albany County is set to serve those affected by the fire. The group is ready and able to provide housing, delicious meals showers, laundry facilities, computers, phones and office space, according to a news release. Contact Ava O’Hollearn at 742-6480 or ava.familypromise82070@gmail.com for more information.
Residential fogging set for this weekend
Because of the unusually high nuisance mosquito densities in all locations in the city, mosquito control fogging crews are set to apply Zenivex E4 ULV in residential areas, parks and recreation areas beginning at 8 p.m. instead of the normal 9 p.m. start time, according to a news release. This change is designed to allow operations to complete work before cold temperatures preclude the application. Temperatures next week look to be on the cool side and will limit the amount of time crews will have to make treatments in the evening. Ambient air temperature must be above 50 degrees (preferably 55 degrees) and wind speeds must be below 10 mph to effectively control mosquitoes.
Additionally, mosquito control crews planned fogging operations tonight and Saturday night to take advantage of warmer predicted evening temperatures before the city experiences a significant cool down next week, which will limit treatments, the release states. Today and Saturday, the start time will return to 9 p.m. to allow weekend events to conclude and to minimize any conflicts. Fogging trucks will operate with a continuous amber strobe light on the cab as a caution device for motorists and pedestrians.
Presently, no cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed in Albany County and the city of Laramie currently rates the risk of infection at level 1 (low risk). This risk assessment is based on low numbers of vector mosquitoes and no reported West Nile virus activity in birds or mosquitoes.
Mosquito control application schedules will be available at 4 p.m. daily on the Mosquito Control and Integrated Pest Management Hotline at 721-5056. The hotline is updated daily and will also list any chemical application made by city of Laramie Parks Division crews. Hotline information is also available on the city of Laramie webpage. Look for the hotline tab at the center left of the home page. Contact Mosquito Control Crew Supervisor Tyler Shevling at 721-5258 or tshevling@cityoflaramie.org or Parks and Recreation Director Todd Feezer at 721-5264 or tfeezer@cityoflaramie.org for more information.
VFW to host Father’s Day breakfast
The VFW is hosting a Father’s Day breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Sunday at Laramie VFW Post 2221, 2142 Garfield St. Dads can eat for free. All others eat for $8 a plate.
Clean Water Advocates annual meeting set for Tuesday
The Albany County Clean Water Advocates annual meeting is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St. Elections will be hosted at this meeting.
All those interested in water protection in the Laramie and Albany County area are invited and encouraged to attend and become members, according to a news release.
Wyoming Community Foundation Grant deadline today
The Wyoming Community Foundation announced the deadline for submitting applications for grants is today.
Any nonprofit focused on making positive changes in Wyoming communities should consider requesting funds before time runs out, according to a news release.
WYCF accepts a wide range of applications, and all applications will be accepted for review. Grant applications will be given priority if they clearly work toward fulfilling a community need, the release states.
WYCF is a statewide nonprofit that has funds to support nonprofit organizations working to make their communities, and Wyoming, stronger. Each year, the Wyoming Community Foundation distributes hundreds of grants. In 2017, grants totaled $6.3 million, affecting nearly every corner of the state, the release states.
Go to www.wycf.org or call the main office at 721-8300 for more information about the Wyoming Community Foundation and its current grant cycle, including instructions on submitting grant applications.
Laramie’s anniversary events continue
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer.
The following events are scheduled:
— Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. June 28, as well as Aug. 3, Aug. 24 and Sept. 14 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Architectural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. today and Aug. 17 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Laramie Monuments Tour by Bike at 5:30 p.m. June 22 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Dedication of Laramie PrideFest Mural at 5:30 p.m. June 28 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Greenhill Cemetery Tours at 5:30 p.m. July 6 and Sept. 7 (meet at Greenhill Cemetery, 455 N. 15th St.)
— Laramie (Former) Brothels Tour at 5:30 p.m. July 20 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Laramie and Albany County History Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. July 27 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— West Side Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release.
Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather.
Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Wyoming Native Plant Walk slated for today
The public is invited to learn about fascinating native plants of Wyoming, according to a news release. The Wyoming Native Plant Walk is scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. today.
Attendees will get a chance to identify a wide variety of plants in the Laramie Mountain range, the release states. Walkers need to bring their own food, water and clothing for being outside and take Wyoming Highway 210 from Interstate 80 to get to the meeting location. The walk will take place on Forest Service Road 703 across from the Tie City parking lot.
The event is possible because of a collaboration between Barnyards & Backyards, the Laramie Rivers Conservation District, the United States Forest Service, Rocky Mountain Herbarium, the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute and the UW Extension.
Call the Extension Office at 721-2571 or go to www.pilothillplantwalklaramie.eventbrite.com to RSVP or for more information.
Cat adoption event set for Saturday
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society is planning to host a “Caturday” adoption event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at 1104 S. Second St. There will be kittens available for adoption for a $85 fee and adult cats will be available for $60, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home, according to a news release. Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications. Call 460-3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
Centennial Valley Fire Department to host fundraiser
The Centennial Valley Fire Department is set to host an annual open house and fundraiser from noon-3 p.m. Saturday in Centennial. The event will include a free lunch with pig roast, engine rides, helicopter rides, a silent auction and raffles, according to a news release. Donations will be accepted.
Local 5k to help victims of sex trafficking
The Cupcake Chase 5k is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., and the run/walk starts at 9:30 a.m. from the bandshell in Washington Park. Registration is $25, with all proceeds going to help rescued victims of sex trafficking in Cambodia, according to a news release. All participants will receive a T-shirt and gourmet cupcake from the Sugar Mouse Cupcake House.
‘The Great American Read’ premiere screening planned for Saturday
The Albany County Public Library will receive a grant from the American Library Association and PBS to host programs around “The Great American Read,” according to a news release.
More than 220 public libraries applied for the $2,000 grants, which will support public programs around the series. Albany County Public Library was selected as one of 50 libraries nationwide to participate in the Great American Read.
Through a national survey, 100 novels were selected by Americans with the purpose of investigating how and why writers create their fictional works, how readers are affected by these stories and what these 100 books have to say about the diverse nation and shared human experience. The eight-part television series will feature entertaining and informative documentary segments featuring appearances by celebrities, athletes, experts, authors and everyday Americans advocating for their favorite book, culminating with a finale that reveals America’s best-loved novel as chosen by the American public, the release states.
The library’s programming for “The Great American Read” will kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday at the library, 310 S. Eighth St., with a screening of the season premiere of “Great American Read.” The names of the top 100 books will be announced and voting will begin. Refreshments will be served. Events and community book clubs will continue through October. Go to www.facebook.com/pg/acpls/events for more information.
