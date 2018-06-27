How to submit to Local Briefs
Aerial granular larvicide planned for today
City of Laramie Mosquito Control scheduled the application of granular larvicide to control larval mosquitoes in rural areas adjacent to the city. The application is scheduled for today beginning at daylight. The product is a granular form of Bacillus thuringensis israelensis designed to penetrate heavy grasses and brushy foliage to reach water sources where larvae are present, especially in maturing hay fields, according to a news release. The product is environmentally friendly and will not harm fish, amphibians, livestock or other aquatic invertebrates. If weather conditions are not favorable for the application, it will be postponed until weather conditions allow for the application.
Treatment areas include irrigated acreages along the Big Laramie River southwest of the city, flooded riparian zones in the Big Laramie flood plain southwest and north of the city, acreages north and west of the city that are irrigated by the North Canal and the Pioneer Canal.
Schedules regarding Mosquito Control and Parks and Cemetery chemical applications for control of weeds and insect pests are available daily on the Mosquito Control and Integrated Pest Management Hotline at 721-5056. The schedule is available at approximately 4 p.m. daily. Spraying information is also available on the city website. Look for the daily mosquito and chemical application hotline tab on the home page at www.cityoflaramie.org. Contact Mosquito Control Crew Supervisor Tyler Shevling at 721-5258 or tshevling@cityoflaramie.org or Parks and Recreation Director Todd Feezer at 721-5264 or tfeezer@cityoflaramie.org for more information.
Monster truck to stop in Laramie
Legendary monster truck Raminator is set to make a pitstop from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Snowy Range Dodge, 1565 N. Pierce St. Attendees can watch as cars crumble beneath the Raminator’s wheels during the car crush at 2 p.m., according to a news release. Fans are invited to take photos and meet the members of the Hall Brothers Racing Team that operate the truck.
City of Laramie, Albany County offices to close for July 4
The city of Laramie administrative offices will be closed in observance of the Independence Day holiday July 4. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org for information on office hours for solid waste, recycling and the Laramie Community Recreation Center. Albany County offices will be closed July 4. Staff will resume regular work hours July 5.
League of Women Voters to register voters
The League of Women Voters of Laramie is set to have a booth from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 4 at Freedom Has a Birthday at Washington Park and will have election staff from the County Clerk’s office at the booth to register voters, according to a news release.
— Voters must be at least 18 years of age on Election Day
— Voters must be a citizen of the United States
— Voters must have a photo ID (such as driver’s license, government issued ID, student ID, military ID and passport)
— Voters must be residents of Albany County and the precinct in which they register Residence is defined as “the place where a person has a current habitation and to which, whenever he/she is absent, he/she has the intention of returning.”
— Voters must not be a convicted felon unless their voting rights have been restored
— Voters must not be currently adjudicated mentally incompetent
Candidate forums planned for public
The League of Women Voters of Laramie, in partnership with the Albany County Public Library, scheduled candidate forums for Laramie and Albany County candidates in contested primary races, according to a news release. The forums below are all from 7-9 p.m. at ACPL, 310 S. Eighth St.
July 5: Albany County commissioner candidates
July 12: Laramie City Council Ward 1 candidates
July 19: Laramie City Council Ward 3 candidates
Aug. 2: Wyoming House District 14 Democratic candidates
Arrangements are pending for a Wyoming House District 47 Republican candidate forum in Rock River in mid-July.
Mega Sports Camp VBS to continue through Thursday
New Life Church is planning its free Mega Sports Camp-themed vacation Bible school for children ages 4-12 from 5:30-8 p.m. daily through Thursday at 4835 Fort Sanders Road.
This is an exciting program where children will learn sports skills and technique as well as character and Bible values, according to a news release. There is no cost for this event but space is limited to 50 children, so early registration is encouraged.
Contact New Life Church at info@newlifelaramie.org or 460-3351 or go to www.newlifelaramie.org/events/mega-sports-camp-vbs to register or for more information.
Snowy Range Summer Theater to continue
The Snowy Range Summer Theatre 2018 season is set to continue its 65th consecutive season, according to a news release.
Two remaining shows, “Baby with the Bath Water” and “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” are scheduled for five performances each.
“Baby with the Bath Water” is set for 7:30 p.m. through Saturday in the Thrust Theatre. The comedy is by Christopher Durang and directed by Patrick Konesko. In this show, Helen and John Dingleberry are woefully unprepared for parenthood. Rearing their child in a wildly unorthodox way, this naive young couple creates a lifetime of cosmic and comic confusions in this razor-sharp satire lampooning the pitfalls of parenthood.
“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. July 10-14 in the Thrust Theatre. The musical comedy is written by Joe DiPietro (book and lyrics), with music by Jimmy Roberts and direction, music direction and choreography by Seán Stone. A nominee for the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical, this show celebrates love in all its glory — from dating and waiting to love and marriage and on through the agonies and triumphs of in-laws and newborns, trips in the family car and pick-up techniques of the geriatric set.
Tickets are $10 for the general public and $7 for University of Wyoming students, senior citizens and children older than 5. There is a 50-cent handling fee per ticket, and group sales of 10 or more tickets are always 10 percent off, the release states.
Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
Summer institute to host benefit 5k
Participants in the University of Wyoming High School Summer Institute are organizing the HSI 5k Color Run as part of a project to encourage random acts of kindness. The race is set for 1:30 p.m. today at UW. Proceeds will benefit a charity to be chosen by the scholars. Registration is $10. Go to www.facebook.com/uwyohsi for more information.
Section of Snowy Range Road to close
Traffic on Snowy Range Road (Wyoming highways 130 and 230) will be detoured onto Garfield and Cedar streets so crews can add the last layer of pavement to the new section of Snowy Range Road, according to a news release.
The detour will begin today and continue for up to 10 days.
Westbound traffic coming over the Clark Street bridge from downtown Laramie will be diverted to Cedar Street, then to Garfield Street to rejoin Snowy Range Road west of the Laramie River.
Eastbound traffic toward downtown Laramie will have the same detour in the opposite direction. The work is part of the $23.5 million Snowy Range Road Bridge project. The project remains on schedule with a tentative completion and opening date in July, the release states.
Email WYDOT resident engineer Steve Cook at steve.cook@wyo.gov for more information.
Essay contest ends Aug. 15
The Higher Ground Fair is hosting its second annual essay contest for students in grades 3-12. Cash prizes, free tickets and more are offered to winners in each category. Spanish submissions are also encouraged. All entries must be postmarked or emailed prior to 11:59 p.m. MST Aug. 15 in order to be considered.
Go to www.highergroundfair.org/contests for grade level categories and essay questions.
The Higher Ground Fair is a weekend-long event celebrating and highlighting life in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a news release. It is set for Sept. 22-23 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Contact Celeste at 307-223-4399 or celeste@highergroundfair.org for questions.
Bikes, Brats & Beers event returns
Blue Federal Credit Union, Ivinson Memorial Hospital, Altitude Chophouse & Brewery and the Laramie Main Street Alliance are hosting the second annual Bikes, Brats & Beers community event Thursday to help celebrate Bike Week and Laramie’s 150th anniversary.
The 2017 inaugural event drew in close to 300 bike riders and is expected to be successful again this year, according to a news release.
Thursday morning, Blue will also be hosting Bike to Work Day from 6:30-8:30 a.m. at the First Street Plaza and will feature a continental-style breakfast for cyclists and a chance to win $100. Bikes, Brats & Beers will be from 4:30-7 p.m. in a new location, the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot Park, First and Kearney streets. Parents can bring children earlier at 4 p.m. for free ice cream provided by IMH. Cyclists are encouraged to ride their bike home from work, stop at the park, enjoy a free beer and, of course, a free bratwurst dinner served by IMH staff.
Altitude will be featuring its Pedal House Pilsner available in honor of the event.
Attendees will receive one free ticket at the evening event, which will get them a beer and bratwurst, the release states. Blue wants to remind community members to ride safely and obey bike traffic laws
Attendees must be 21 or older to consume alcohol at the event.
Go to www.bluefcu.com/bike for more information.
Wyoming Promise meeting set for Thursday
The Albany County chapter of Wyoming Promise plans to meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St.
Wyoming Promise is a statewide, non-partisan movement to get big money out of politics and bring back free and fair elections, according to a news release.
The Supreme Court’s 2010 decision Citizens United vs Federal Election Commission gave free speech rights to corporations, opening the floodgates for unlimited campaign funding to influence elections. Wyoming Promises goal is to place an initiative on the state’s 2020 ballot to call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution which would roll back Citizens United and bring voting power back to the people.
Call Sara Saulcy at 307-247-2911 or Sandra Voelker at 907-229-1172 for more information.
IMH to host ice cream social
Ivinson Memorial Hospital is set to host an ice cream social and introduce IMH’s Pediatric and Family Care and Women’s Health Clinic providers.
The social is from 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot, First and Kearney streets.
Go to www.ivinsonhospital.org for more information.
Laramie PrideFest grows in 2nd year
The second annual Laramie PrideFest is slated for its return Thursday-Sunday. Based on the outpouring of community support from 2017, organizers expanded the series of events across four days and created an even bigger celebration for this year, according to a news release.
Highlights of this year’s PrideFest include Drag Story Hour at the Albany County Public Library, Pride Open Mic Night, two Pride Drag Shows featuring the Laramie Dragonettes, the Stilettos and Laramie Burlesque, Laramie’s first Pride March, Pride in the Park and a Matthew Shepard Candlelight Vigil.
All events are open to the public, but Laramie PrideFest asks non-LGBTQ folk to remember Pride is a time for the LGBTQ community to come together in a safe, inclusive and welcoming environment to openly celebrate their existence while also honoring their history. Attendees should show their support for the LGBTQ community by respecting this.
Laramie PrideFest extends special thanks to Wyoming Equality, the Matthew Shepard Foundation, the Shepard Symposium on Social Justice, University of Wyoming Spectrum, the Laramie Dragonettes, the Stilettos, Wyoming Art Party and the Albany County Public Library for sponsoring and co-hosting these events, the release states.
A full list of events can be found on the Laramie PrideFest Facebook page. Find Laramie PrideFest on Facebook or Instagram or contact Robert West at westrob3@gmail.com or 307-220-1894 for more information.
