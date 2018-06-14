How to submit to Local Briefs
Dollar-A-Month Club to host lunch event
The Dollar-A-Month Club is set to sponsor a Lunch With The Guys event from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. June 30 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. The public is welcome to invite fathers, sons and male friends and will be treated to a free lunch and homemade treats. Call Dicksie May at 760-1753 for more information.
Cathedral Home for Children to host golf fundraiser
Cathedral Home for Children is set to host its annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser on July 20 at Jacoby Golf Course. The shotgun start is 8 a.m. and check-in begins at 7 a.m. Lunch will be provided at 1 p.m. The fundraiser consists of an 18-hole scramble with hole games including longest drive, longest putt and closest to the pin with raffle and awards ceremony to follow. Sponsorship opportunities include Birdie Sponsor ($600), Hole Sponsor ($300) and Raffle Sponsors. Go to www.cathedralhome.org to register a team or to become a sponsor. Call 721-1535 for more information.
Snowy Range Summer Theatre to begin with musical
The Snowy Range Summer Theatre 2018 season is set to continue its 65th consecutive season, according to a news release.
Three shows, “The Marvelous Wondrettes,” “Baby with the Bath Water” and “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” are scheduled for five performances each.
“The Marvelous Wondrettes” will hit the stage at 7:30 p.m. through Saturday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theatre. This musical is written and created by Roger Bean, with musical arrangements by Brian William Baker, orchestrations by Michael Borth, vocal arrangements by Roger Bean and Brian William Baker, directed by Leigh Selting, musical direction by Seán Stone and choreography by Blair Bybee. An off-Broadway hit, the show takes the audience to the 1958 Springfield High School prom to learn about Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy, four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts. Act II follows the girls at their 10-year reunion.
“Baby with the Bath Water” is set for 7:30 p.m. June 26-30 in the Thrust Theatre. The comedy is by Christopher Durang and directed by Patrick Konesko. In this show, Helen and John Dingleberry are woefully unprepared for parenthood. Rearing their child in a wildly unorthodox way, this naive young couple creates a lifetime of cosmic and comic confusions in this razor-sharp satire lampooning the pitfalls of parenthood.
“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. July 10-14 in the Thrust Theatre. The musical comedy is written by Joe DiPietro (book and lyrics), with music by Jimmy Roberts and direction, music direction and choreography by Seán Stone. A nominee for the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical, this show celebrates love in all its glory — from dating and waiting to love and marriage and on through the agonies and triumphs of in-laws and newborns, trips in the family car and pick-up techniques of the geriatric set.
Tickets are $10 for the general public and $7 for University of Wyoming students, senior citizens and children older than 5. There is a 50-cent handling fee per ticket, and group sales of 10 or more tickets are always 10 percent off, the release states.
Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
Book group to discuss ‘Stories from Nature’s Great Connectors’
Second Story Book Group is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. today at Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “Stories from Nature’s Great Connectors” by David George Haskell.
Haskell takes readers to trees in cities, forests and areas on the front lines of environmental change. In each place he shows how human history, ecology and well-being are intimately intertwined with the lives of trees, according to a news release.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for July is “The Other Alcott” by Elise Hooper.
Webinar to feature side hustles
Ever wondered if your part-time business idea could turn into a lucrative side business? “Side hustle entrepreneur” and designer Bria Hammock has spent the last two years turning her graphic design sketches into a successful clothing brand called Go Slo Wyo. Registered attendees can join the webinar online, from 2-3 p.m. today to learn how Bria found a niche for her brand, how she was able to get her marketing noticed, and a behind-the-scenes look at how she manages a full-time job, family, and her side hustle. Fee for this webinar is $15, and attendees can register at www.wyomingsbdc.org. Bria Hammock founded Go Slo Wyo, a premium apparel and accessories brand that celebrates her love of the outdoors and everything unique and wonderful about Wyoming, according to a news release.
For those unable to attend live, the program will be recorded, and registered attendees will receive a link to the recorded session. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made, if requested at least two weeks in advance. Language assistance services for clients with limited English proficiency will be provided. Call the SBDC at 307-382-0947 or go to www.wyomingsbdc.org to obtain further information.
Wyoming Community Foundation Grant deadline Friday
The Wyoming Community Foundation announced the deadline for submitting applications for grants is Friday. Any nonprofit focused on making positive changes in Wyoming communities should consider requesting funds before time runs out, according to a news release.
WYCF accepts a wide range of applications, and all applications will be accepted for review. Grant applications will be given priority if they clearly work toward fulfilling a community need, the release states.
WYCF is a statewide nonprofit that has funds to support nonprofit organizations working to make their communities, and Wyoming, stronger. Each year, the Wyoming Community Foundation distributes hundreds of grants. In 2017, grants totaled $6.3 million, affecting nearly every corner of the state, the release states.
Go to www.wycf.org or call the main office at 721-8300 for more information about the Wyoming Community Foundation and its current grant cycle, including instructions on submitting grant applications.
Flag Day event scheduled
The American Legion is hosting its annual Flag Day ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday at Post 14, 417 Ivinson Ave. This ceremony shows the proper disposal of unserviceable flags, according to a news release. The public is welcome to attend.
Laramie’s anniversary events continue
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer. The following events are scheduled:
— Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. June 28, as well as Aug. 3, Aug. 24 and Sept. 14 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Architectural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Aug. 17 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Laramie Monuments Tour by Bike at 5:30 p.m. June 22 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Dedication of Laramie PrideFest Mural at 5:30 p.m. June 28 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Greenhill Cemetery Tours at 5:30 p.m. July 6 and Sept. 7 (meet at Greenhill Cemetery, 455 N. 15th St.)
— Laramie (Former) Brothels Tour at 5:30 p.m. July 20 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Laramie and Albany County History Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. July 27 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— West Side Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release. Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather. Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Wyoming Native Plant Walk slated for Friday
The public is invited to learn about fascinating native plants of Wyoming, according to a news release. The Wyoming Native Plant Walk is scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday.
Attendees will get a chance to identify a wide variety of plants in the Laramie Mountain range, the release states. Walkers need to bring their own food, water and clothing for being outside and take Wyoming Highway 210 from Interstate 80 to get to the meeting location. The walk will take place on Forest Service Road 703 across from the Tie City parking lot.
The event is possible because of a collaboration between Barnyards & Backyards, the Laramie Rivers Conservation District, the United States Forest Service, Rocky Mountain Herbarium, the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute and the UW Extension.
Call the Extension Office at 721-2571 or go to www.pilothillplantwalklaramie.eventbrite.com to RSVP or for more information.
