Tibetan Lama to speak Wednesday evening
Drupon Thinley Ningpo, a highly regarded Tibetan Lama, is set to give a teaching on “The Tibetan View of Life and Death” from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday at Canterbury House, 110 S. Ninth St. The event is free to the public.
Fire in the Pines event returns
The Fire in the Pines event is back from 8-11 p.m. Wednesday at The Great Untamed, 209 S. Third St. Fire in the Pines of San Marcos, Texas, seamlessly combines the emotional and the elemental, according to a news release. On their sophomore release of “Wind Through the Barbwire,” frontman Ben Worley’s honest and sharp writing is suffused with natural imagery, accompanied by folk instrumentation that flows from rustic and rock, to horn driven avant-garde and lush string arrangements.
The event is free to the public, but donations will be accepted. Email Jacob Peirce at jacob@jwppromotions.com or go to www.facebook.com/fireinthepines for more information.
Open house BBQ set for Thursday
A free open house is set from 3-5 p.m. Thursday at Quadra Dangle Dance Hall, 3905 Grays Gable Road. A BBQ is planned from 5-6:30 p.m. Call 399-5135 to RSVP for the BBQ.
Movie series to feature ‘Coco’
Wyoming athletics is set to host The Cowboy Summer Movie Series with the movie “Coco” at 8 p.m. Friday at War Memorial Stadium’s Southeast Gate 3. The gate opens at 7:30 p.m.
The public can bring blankets and pillows but no outside food, drink or chairs should be brought in, according to a news release. There will be free popcorn and water, along with prizes.
The event is presented by UniWyo Federal Credit Union.
IMH to host ice cream social
Ivinson Memorial Hospital is set to host an ice cream social and introduce IMH’s Pediatric and Family Care and Women’s Health Clinic providers.
The social is from 4-5:30 p.m. June 28 at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot, First and Kearney streets.
Go to www.ivinsonhospital.org for more information.
Clean Water Advocates annual meeting set for today
The Albany County Clean Water Advocates annual meeting is set for 7 p.m. today at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St. Elections will be hosted at this meeting.
All those interested in water protection in the Laramie and Albany County area are invited and encouraged to attend and become members, according to a news release.
Veterans assistance planned in Laramie
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the
Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities throughout June.
Vicki Osman is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims, or VA healthcare, according to a news release. Osman can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare. Her office is located at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne, and she will also be available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today at the Workforce Center, 3817 Beech St.
During periods of inclement weather, please check with the staff at the outreach locations to ensure the veterans service officer will be available. Call Osman at 307-214-2112 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Laramie Mountain Bike Series
The first race of the Laramie Mountain Bike Series is scheduled for 6 p.m. today at the Happy Jack Trailhead on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest.
Registration is $40 for the four-race series through today or $15 per race on race day. Children race for free. The race includes divisions for children, juniors and beginner, intermediate, advanced and open adults. Courses will be new for each race. Go to www.laramieracing.com for more information.
Francis Chester to speak at Cowgirl Yarn
Nationally known shepherd and fiber farmer Francis Chester, of Cestari Sheep & Wool, is set to visit Cowgirl Yarn to give a talk about his farming practices and talk about his yarn and fiber business, according to a news release. His event is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. today at 119 Ivinson Ave.
Email howdy@cowgirlyarn.com or call 755-9276 for more information.
Candidate Hageman to speak Wednesday
The public is invited to join Gubernatorial candidate Harriet Hageman for a meet-and-greet event from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Women’s History House, 317 S. Second St. She will be addressing the attendees at about 6:45 p.m. about her vision for the state of Wyoming, according to a news release.
Call Rachel Rubino at 761-1203 or 742-5446 for more information.
