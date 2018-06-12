Corrections
In Saturday’s edition of the Laramie Boomerang, Landon Hubert’s name was spelled incorrectly in the Municipal Court. Log. Hubert, 19 at the time of the offense, was fined $332 for minor in possession of alcohol/under the influence of alcohol.
In Sunday’s edition in the story titled “Mystery bird collection finds permanent home at vertebrate museum,” Dave Tyndall’s last name was spelled incorrectly.
Snowy Range Summer Theatre to begin with musical
The Snowy Range Summer Theatre 2018 season is set to kick off its 65th consecutive season, according to a news release.
Three shows, “The Marvelous Wondrettes,” “Baby with the Bath Water” and “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” are scheduled for five performances each.
“The Marvelous Wondrettes” will hit the stage at 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theatre. This musical is written and created by Roger Bean, with musical arrangements by Brian William Baker, orchestrations by Michael Borth, vocal arrangements by Roger Bean and Brian William Baker, directed by Leigh Selting, musical direction by Seán Stone and choreography by Blair Bybee. An off-Broadway hit, the show takes the audience to the 1958 Springfield High School prom to learn about Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy, four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts. Act II follows the girls at their 10-year reunion.
“Baby with the Bath Water” is set for 7:30 p.m. June 26-30 in the Thrust Theatre. The comedy is by Christopher Durang and directed by Patrick Konesko. In this show, Helen and John Dingleberry are woefully unprepared for parenthood. Rearing their child in a wildly unorthodox way, this naive young couple creates a lifetime of cosmic and comic confusions in this razor-sharp satire lampooning the pitfalls of parenthood.
“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. July 10-14 in the Thrust Theatre. The musical comedy is written by Joe DiPietro (book and lyrics), with music by Jimmy Roberts and direction, music direction and choreography by Seán Stone. A nominee for the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical, this show celebrates love in all its glory — from dating and waiting to love and marriage and on through the agonies and triumphs of in-laws and newborns, trips in the family car and pick-up techniques of the geriatric set.
Tickets are $10 for the general public and $7 for University of Wyoming students, senior citizens and children older than 5. There is a 50-cent handling fee per ticket, and group sales of 10 or more tickets are always 10 percent off, the release states.
Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
Opening for 15th Street Bridge planned for today
The 15th Street Bridge over Interstate 80 is expected to open on or around today, weather permitting, according to a news release.
Crews with Reiman Corp. have been repairing the bridge deck.
This work follows the 2017 damage repair that happened after a tractor trailer hit the bridge.
Follow District 1 on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wydot1 and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/wydot1.
Genealogical society to meet today
Those who want tips for researching family history on a limited budget without breaking the bank are encouraged to attend the next Albany County Genealogical Society meeting at 7 p.m. today in the Relief Society Room of the LDS Church, 3311 Hayford Ave.
Carol Stetser will present “Cheapskate Genealogy.” Stetser is a former teacher and avid genealogist whose love for genealogy is a natural outgrowth of her background in English and history, according to a news release. She is a popular speaker who has served in various capacities for several Colorado genealogical societies, including teaching Introductory and Intermediate Genealogy classes.
Meetings are free to the public. Contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881 for more information.
UW trustees plan teleconference meeting Wednesday
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will consider a number of issues during a meeting at 8 a.m. Wednesday via teleconference, according to a news release. Those wishing to attend the meeting can do so in the Old Main Boardroom. The meeting will begin with an executive session.
Agenda items include consideration of the university’s operating budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year, the process for setting tuition levels and a site clearing and demolition contract in preparation for the Science Initiative building project.
The complete agenda for the meeting is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2018-meeting-materials/june_13_2018_meeting.html.
Laramie Plains Civic Center Joint Powers Board to host meeting
The Laramie Plains Civic Center Joint Powers Board will host a public hearing for the FY 2019 budget at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Room 208 in the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. The monthly board meeting is at 5:15 p.m.
Alzheimer’s Support Group set to meet Wednesday
The Laramie Area Alzheimer’s Support Group is set to meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Eppson Center for Seniors in the Activities Office, 1560 N. Third St.
The meeting is for people touched by Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders and convenes on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a place to come together to learn about helpful resources and to help others who are going where we have been. Come and learn how this disease impacts lives and pick up some good caregiving ideas from those who have been there.
Call Patty Butler at 760-4527 for more information.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or peterb@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
