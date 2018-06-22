How to submit to Local Briefs
Interfaith places donation boxes at grocery stores
Interfaith-Good Samaritan recently placed blue donation boxes near the customer service desks at both Safeway and Ridley’s Family Market. Customers can drop in any non-perishable items as they exit the store.
All donations go directly to Interfaith and are used in its food pantry to help feed hungry Laramie residents, according to a news release.
The pantry has 800-1,000 visitors every month, the release states.
Albany County Bereaved Parents to meet Tuesday
Albany County Bereaved Parents is set to meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jacobs Polidora, LLC Office, 100 S. Sixth St. The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age.
The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. Members have experienced a wide range of loss including those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide, according to a news release.
Call Jennifer Curran at 760-8670 or send a private message to our Facebook group at www.facebook.com/albanycountybereavedparents for more information.
Laramie’s anniversary events continue
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer. The following events are scheduled:
— Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Aug. 24 and Sept. 14 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Architectural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Laramie Monuments Tour by Bike at 5:30 p.m. today (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— “Wild West Social Justice” by Adrienne Vetter mural dedication at 5:30 p.m. June 28 in the alley between Second and Third streets and Grand and Ivinson avenues.
— Greenhill Cemetery Tours at 5:30 p.m. July 6 and Sept. 7 (meet at Greenhill Cemetery, 455 N. 15th St.)
— Laramie (Former) Brothels Tour at 5:30 p.m. July 20 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Laramie and Albany County History Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. July 27 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— West Side Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release. Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather. Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Fort Collins author to speak at Basecamp
Fort Collins, Colorado, author Chris Kalman is set to present from 7-8 p.m. today at Laramie’s Basecamp, 222 S. Second St.
Kalman is author of “As Above, So Below. A Climbing Story.”
The book is a short fictional story about a tragic mountain climbing accident, according to a news release. Set in Argentine Patagonia, much of the drama of the story actually takes place within the mind of the story’s protagonist.
Finding himself alone on the mountain with no ropes or equipment to safely descend, the emotionally distraught climber is forced to face his inner demons by continuing upward in hopes of finding help on the summit to get safely back down. Along the way, he toes the inevitable line between not just life and death, but the temptation of the void itself in the aftermath of the horrific tragedy.
The event is free to the public, and refreshments will be served. Attendees can enter a drawing for a $35 gift card to Basecamp.
Call Basecamp at 307-703-0172 for more information.
One board seat available
Albany County recently announced an opening for one board or commission seat, according to a news release.
There is one seat available on the Albany County Public Library Board.
Applications close at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Applications are available in the Albany County Clerk’s Office, 525 Grand Avenue, Suite 202, or at www.co.albany.wy.us
Call 721-5533 for more information.
Amateur Radio Field Day demonstrates science, skill, service
Members of the University Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise Saturday-Sunday at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot. Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of Amateur Radio, according to a news release. This event is open to the public.
For more than 100 years, amateur radio (sometimes called ham radio) has allowed people from all walks of life to experiment with electronics and communications techniques, as well as provide a free public service to their communities during a disaster, all without needing a cellphone or the internet, the release states. Field Day demonstrates ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent communications network. Over 35,000 people from thousands of locations participated in Field Day in 2017.
Field Day runs from Saturday through midday Sunday. Set up begins Saturday morning with operating stations at noon, the official start of the event, with noon Sunday being the official close of the operating period, the release states. The goal is to contact as many other amateur radio operators as possible in 24 hours. Email John M. Harrison at johnmh@uwyo.edu or go to www.arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio for more information about Field Day.
Touch-A-Truck event returning
The city of Laramie, in conjunction with Laramie GM Auto Center, Dirt-Tech Excavation, Pete Lien & Sons, Inc. and Mountain Cement and combined with all of its generous sponsors, recently announced the second annual Touch-A-Truck Event is planned for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
This event is geared around the concept of providing children of all ages an opportunity to experience their favorite trucks and vehicles up close, according to a news release. Free Touch-A-Truck shirts and truck-related books made possible by sponsors will be distributed throughout the day. Children will be able to visit and explore the vehicles on display, ask questions of the operators and collect Touch-A-Truck trading cards. Food will be available for purchase throughout the day.
An AirLife helicopter is also scheduled for display.
This event is free for all attending. Donations are encouraged, with all proceeds benefiting the Parks & Recreation Department Scholarship Fund.
Go to www.cityoflaramie.org or call 721-5269 for more information.
Sanctioned disc golf tournament set for LaPrele Park
Laramie’s first sanctioned disc golf tournament, the JackalOpen presented by UniWyo Federal Credit Union, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday at LaPrele Park. The one-day event, sanctioned by the Professional Disc Golf Association, features two rounds of 18 holes on the park’s new disc golf course, completed in the fall. The event includes divisions for professionals and amateurs, and registration includes a T-shirt and after-party. Go to www.discgolfscene.com for more information or to register.
Race to benefit track teams
The TRACC Booster 5k, a new race this year, is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday at Snowy Range Evangelical Free Church, 2552 N. 15th St. Proceeds will benefit the Laramie High School cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track teams.
The first 50 finishers will receive medals, and there will be awards for the top male and female finishers.
Race-day registration opens at 7 a.m. June 23. Contact Shanna Dahl at 760-4428 or jsdahl@vcn.com for more information.
Essay contest to honor Laramie’s anniversary
To celebrate Laramie’s Sesquicentennial, local youth 12 or younger are invited to reflect on Laramie’s past while looking ahead at the next 150 years. In an essay, they can tell a story of what they think Laramie will look like in the next 150 years.
Stories can reflect their vision of Laramie’s progress in the future and what they hope the community will look like, according to a news release. Entries should be submitted by Saturday to the Laramie Boomerang, 320 Grand Ave., Laramie, WY, 82070, or via email to news@laramieboomerang.com.
A committee will select the top 10 essays, which will be published in the Laramie Boomerang during Laramie Jubilee Days. The top essayist will receive a trip on a steam engine from Cheyenne to Denver for themselves and a parent or guardian during Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Animal sanctuary selling raffle tickets
Tickets for the second annual Summer Fun Raffle for Home on the Range Animal Haven are still available for various prizes, including two Yeti coolers, a Chillin’ & Grillin’ package and gift certificates from downtown businesses, according to a news release.
Tickets are $10 each or six for $50, and they are available at The Still at 1602 Spring Creek Drive, Java Java at 2208 Grand Ave. and www.laramiehomeontherange.org.
Additionally, Pam Brekken will be selling tickets from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply at 3322 Grand Ave. and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 7 at Ace Hardware & Paint at 611 Grand Ave. The drawing follows at 3 p.m.
HORAH is a nonprofit animal sanctuary providing forever homes to more than 40 animals and offering a place for the community members to learn about and interact with the animals, the release states. Call 760-4753 or go to www.laramiehomeontherange.org for more information.
