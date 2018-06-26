How to submit to Local Briefs
Pints for Pledges to raise money for Pilot Hill Project
Pints for Pledges, a fundraiser for the Pilot Hill Project, is scheduled for 6:30-9 p.m. Friday at the Pedal House, 207 S. First St. People are invited to enjoy a free beverage while signing a pledge or making a donation toward the Pilot Hill Project, an effort to purchase more than 5,500 acres of land on the east side of Laramie. The purchase would create a corridor of public open space to the Medicine Bow National Forest. The parcel, which is currently private land, also sits atop the Casper Aquifer recharge zone. Go to www.pilothill.org for more information.
Sailors statue unveiling set for Friday
A Kenny Sailors statue unveiling is set for 1 p.m. Friday at the Washington Park Basketball Court. Light refreshments will follow the dedication.
Fundraiser to benefit Interfaith-Good Samaritan, Laramie Soup Kitchen
Members of the community are invited to feed their sweet tooth at the Thrivent Action Team Bake sale booth during Freedom Has a Birthday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 4 at Washington Park.
Baked items will be offered for a suggested donation. All proceeds will be given to Interfaith-Good Samaritan and the Laramie Soup Kitchen, according to a news release. Thrivent Financial supports this project by furnishing funds to buy baking ingredients. Visitors should look for the Thrivent Action Team booth sign.
Contact Lydia Kercher at 742-6467 or kercher@uwyo.edu for more information.
Clay Camp set for July
7th Street Studio, a pottery program under the Laramie Plains Civic Center, is set to host a summer children’s Clay Camp in the entrance of Seventh Street through the red doors at the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. The dates are July 10-11 and July 17-18. There will be two separate sessions, an hour long each during the course of the four days. The first is from 9-10 a.m. and the second from 1-2 p.m. The camp is $20 per child. Call the office at 745-8000 or email admin@lpccwy.org to sign up or for more information.
Veterans assistance planned for July
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities throughout July. Vicki Osman is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA healthcare, according to a news release.
Osman can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare. Her office is located at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne, and she will also be available from 2-4 p.m. July 13 and July 24 at the Workforce Center, 3817 Beech St.
During periods of inclement weather, please check with the staff at the outreach locations to ensure the veterans service officer will be available.
Call Osman at 307-214-2112 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Mega Sports Camp VBS to continue through Thursday
New Life Church is planning its free Mega Sports Camp-themed vacation Bible school for children ages 4-12 from 5:30-8 p.m. daily through Thursday at 4835 Fort Sanders Road.
This is an exciting program where children will learn sports skills and technique as well as character and Bible values, according to a news release. There is no cost for this event but space is limited to 50 children, so early registration is encouraged.
Contact New Life Church at info@newlifelaramie.org or 460-3351 or go to www.newlifelaramie.org/events/mega-sports-camp-vbs to register or for more information.
Laramie Mountain Bike Series
The second race of the Laramie Mountain Bike Series is scheduled for 6 p.m. today at the Happy Jack Trailhead on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest.
Registration is $15 per race. Children race for free.
The race includes divisions for children, juniors and beginner, intermediate, advanced and open adults. Courses will be new for each race. Go to www.laramieracing.com for more information.
Snowy Range Summer Theatre to continue
The Snowy Range Summer Theatre 2018 season is set to continue its 65th consecutive season, according to a news release.
Two remaining shows, “Baby with the Bath Water” and “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” are scheduled for five performances each.
“Baby with the Bath Water” is set for 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday in the Thrust Theatre. The comedy is by Christopher Durang and directed by Patrick Konesko. In this show, Helen and John Dingleberry are woefully unprepared for parenthood. Rearing their child in a wildly unorthodox way, this naive young couple creates a lifetime of cosmic and comic confusions in this razor-sharp satire lampooning the pitfalls of parenthood.
“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. July 10-14 in the Thrust Theatre. The musical comedy is written by Joe DiPietro (book and lyrics), with music by Jimmy Roberts and direction, music direction and choreography by Seán Stone.
A nominee for the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical, this show celebrates love in all its glory — from dating and waiting to love and marriage and on through the agonies and triumphs of in-laws and newborns, trips in the family car and pick-up techniques of the geriatric set.
Tickets are $10 for the general public and $7 for University of Wyoming students, senior citizens and children older than 5. There is a 50-cent handling fee per ticket, and group sales of 10 or more tickets are always 10 percent off, the release states.
Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
Albany County Bereaved Parents to meet today
Albany County Bereaved Parents is set to meet at 5:30 p.m. today at Jacobs Polidora, LLC Office, 100 S. Sixth St. The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age.
The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. Members have experienced a wide range of loss including those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide, according to a news release.
Call Jennifer Curran at 760-8670 or send a private message to our Facebook group at www.facebook.com/albanycountybereavedparents for more information.
One board seat available
Albany County recently announced an opening for one board or commission seat, according to a news release.
There is one seat available on the Albany County Public Library Board.
Applications close at 5 p.m. Thursday
Applications are available in the Albany County Clerk’s Office, 525 Grand Avenue, Suite 202, or at www.co.albany.wy.us
Call 721-5533 for more information.
Summer institute to host benefit 5k
Participants in the University of Wyoming High School Summer Institute are organizing the HSI 5k Color Run as part of a project to encourage random acts of kindness. The race is set for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at UW. Proceeds will benefit a charity to be chosen by the scholars. Registration is $10.
Go to www.facebook.com/uwyohsi for more information.
Section of Snowy Range Road to close, detour to take effect
Traffic on Snowy Range Road (Wyoming highways 130 and 230) will be detoured onto Garfield and Cedar streets so crews can add the last layer of pavement to the new section of Snowy Range Road, according to a news release.
The detour will begin Wednesday and continue for up to 10 days.
Westbound traffic coming over the Clark Street bridge from downtown Laramie will be diverted to Cedar Street, then to Garfield Street to rejoin Snowy Range Road west of the Laramie River.
Eastbound traffic toward downtown Laramie will have the same detour in the opposite direction.
The work is part of the $23.5 million Snowy Range Road Bridge project. The project remains on schedule with a tentative completion and opening date in July, the release states.
Email WYDOT resident engineer Steve Cook at steve.cook@wyo.gov for more information.
Correction
