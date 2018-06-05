Correction
Because of reporter error, the Laramie Boomerang incorrectly identified Tracy Fletcher as the incumbent candidate for Albany County treasurer. While Fletcher is running unopposed for the position, she is not the incumbent. Linda Simpson is the current treasurer, and Simpson said Monday she is not running for office again.
Jacoby Ladies Golf Scramble set for today
Jacoby Ladies Golf Association invites members and guests to its monthly Scramble at 5 p.m. today at Jacoby Golf Course.
Participants can sign up via Golf Genius or email jacobyladiesclub@gmail.com. Four-person teams will be assigned in the clubhouse prior to a 5:15 shotgun start. $15 covers play, dinner and a drink in the clubhouse after.
WYDOT presentation planned for today
The public is invited to the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s annual presentation of the State Transportation Improvement Program for Albany County.
This presentation includes WYDOT’s planned transportation projects for the coming years, as well as updates from WYDOT that cover both statewide and local topics, according to a news release.
This year, WYDOT will cover project plans from 2018-2024.
The presentation will be at the Albany County Commission meeting today, then at 5:30 p.m. at the WYDOT District No. 1 office, 3411 S. Third St.
Bereavement support group to meet beginning today
Hospice of Laramie plans to offer a 12-week Bereavement Support Group starting today. This group is open to the public and will meet from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays at 1754 Centennial Drive. There is a $50 fee for the book and journal, which will be provided. Call Jeanne at 745-9254 to register or for more information.
Wild turkey group plans information meeting
The National Wild Turkey Federation is hosting an information night from 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Library Sports Grille and Brewery, 201 Custer St.
The meeting is intended to inform the public about what the federation is doing around Wyoming and the rest of the country, as well as ways that people can get involved.
The National Wild Turkey Federation is dedicated to conserving wild turkey and preserving the country’s hunting heritage.
Find the group on Facebook for more information.
Free event to feature retirement resources
A retirement readiness seminar is scheduled for noon Wednesday in the Spruce Conference Room at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, 255 N. 30th St. The event is free to the public.
Josh Weller, from the Social Security Administration, will be sharing information on Social Security and Medicare benefits for those preparing for retirement, according to a news release.
During the live webinar, Josh will be sharing information about how to become eligible for SSA retirement benefits, how retirement benefits are calculated, filing strategies to draw retirement benefits, how work can affect benefits, the eligibility factors for a spousal, survivor and child benefits, eligibility to Social Security Disability, Medicare enrollment and an overview of www.socialsecurity.gov and the online services available to the public.
Author to visit Centennial
A free public program featuring author Julianne Couch is slated for 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Centennial branch of the Albany County Public Library.
The program will include a book discussion, reading, signing and sale, according to a news release. Couch will discuss and read from her new novel, “Along the Sylvan Trail,” about a loose collection of friends in locations from Iowa to Wyoming. Author of “The Small Town Midwest” and “Jukeboxes & Jackalopes,” a photo companion to Wyoming bars, Couch poignantly portrays the trials, longings, and triumphs of small-town living, the release states.
This program is part of the summer presentations at the library. Light refreshments will be available at 5 p.m.
Contact Celeste Colgan at celestecolgan@gmail.com or 742-2968 for more information.
How to submit to Local Briefs
