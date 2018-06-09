How to submit to Local Briefs
Opening for 15th Street Bridge planned for next week
The 15th Street Bridge over Interstate 80 is expected to remain closed until early next week as work wraps up on the structure.
The bridge is expected to open on or around Tuesday, weather permitting, according to a news release.
Crews with Reiman Corp. have been repairing the bridge deck.
This work follows the 2017 damage repair that happened after a tractor trailer hit the bridge.
UW trustees plan teleconference meeting Wednesday
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will consider a number of issues during a meeting at 8 a.m. Wednesday via teleconference, according to a news release.
Those wishing to attend the meeting can do so in the Old Main Boardroom. The meeting will begin with an executive session.
Agenda items include consideration of the university’s operating budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year, the process for setting tuition levels and a site clearing and demolition contract in preparation for the Science Initiative building project.
The complete agenda for the meeting is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2018-meeting-materials/june_13_2018_meeting.html.
Naughty Pines Derby Dames to kick off season today
The Naughty Pines Derby Dames will be playing in their roller derby home opener today at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St. The Pines are facing off against the Denver Wreckin’ Roller Rebels, and a portion of the proceeds are supporting Home on the Range Animal Haven. This is a fun, family-friendly event, according to a news release.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the bout starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and free for children 12 and younger. Go to www.facebook.com/events/226337554793382 for more information.
Light of Day event coming up today
The second annual Light of Day community event is slated for today in the Moose Lodge parking lot at the corner of Third and Custer streets. A motorcycle rally is at 9 a.m., and the public event is from noon-4 p.m. The free event will include live music, food trucks, speakers and information booths.
Historic homesteads presentation set for Sunday
The Albany County Historic Society is sponsoring a presentation about Early Homesteads of North Albany County at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Rock River School Auditorium, according to a news release. Jay Harman will talk about the rich history of some of the early settlers of Northern Albany County. He has done extensive research on that area and his talk will go back in time and tell some stories. There will be other Northern Albany County ranchers joining him in the presentation with some of their “old time” stories. Call Jane Nelson or Dicksie May at 760-1753 for more information.
