Laramie Quilts of Valor hosts quilt show through July
Laramie Quilts of Valor is set to host a quilt show July 1-30 at Quilt Essentials in downtown Laramie. Quilts will be on display during business hours 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays. The store will have members on hand Saturday to answer any questions. These quilts will be awarded to service members who have touched by war. Email laramieqov@gmail.com for more information.
Church set to celebrate birthday
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ is celebrating its congregation’s birthday at noon Sunday. The cornerstone for the historic building was laid July 13, 1890. The public can enjoy a lunch of hot dogs and ice cream out on the lawn and look inside at the building that is on the historic registry. The public is invited to join the church for some food, conversation and a few yard games.
Historic bike ride set for Sunday
Veterans and families are invited to ride their bikes on a beautiful, paved trail system with a guide showing the historical sites from 9-11 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release. The group hosting the Veterans and Families’ Historic Bike Ride will meet at 9 a.m. at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot Park, First and Custer streets. Contact Meredith Brose at mabrose25@gmail.com 650-290-2068 for more information.
Candidate forums planned for public
The League of Women Voters of Laramie, in partnership with the Albany County Public Library, scheduled candidate forums for Laramie and Albany County candidates in contested primary races, according to a news release. The forums below are all from 7-9 p.m. at ACPL, 310 S. Eighth St. unless otherwise noted.
THURSDAY: Laramie City Council Ward 1 candidates
5-7 P.M. MONDAY: Wyoming House District 47 Republican candidate forum at the Rock River Town Hall Community Meeting Room, 321 Ave. D, Rock River
JULY 19: Laramie City Council Ward 3 candidates
AUG. 2: Wyoming House District 14 Democratic candidates
Meeting to feature project study
There is set to be a project scoping meeting at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St., regarding the Big Laramie River Oasis Ditch Diversion Rehabilitation Level II Study, according to a news release. This study is being funded by the Wyoming Water Development Commission and is sponsored by the Laramie Valley Municipal Irrigation District. Presentations regarding the project work will be made and public discussion is invited.
Contact Chace Tavelli at 777-7626 or Jennifer Russell at 307-316-1233 or jrussell@sehinc.com for more information.
Vacation Bible school planned at Snowy Range Baptist Church
Snowy Range Baptist Church is set to host Shipwrecked! Free Vacation Bible School, where participants can learn about how Jesus rescues us when we are shipwrecked in life, according to a news release. The event is from 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 16-20 at the church, 721 Wyoming Highway 230. There will have fun games, delicious snacks, interesting Bible stories and much more, the release states. Parents can register their potty-trained preschoolers to children in eighth grade at www.vbspro.events/p/events/snowyrangebaptist. Go to www.snowyrangebaptist.wordpress.com or contact Christy White at greatwhite1036@hotmail.com or 307-631-1486 for more information.
Snowy Range Summer Theater to continue
The Snowy Range Summer Theatre 2018 season is set to continue its 65th consecutive season, according to a news release.
The final show is scheduled for five performances.
“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday in the Thrust Theatre. The musical comedy is written by Joe DiPietro (book and lyrics), with music by Jimmy Roberts and direction, music direction and choreography by Seán Stone. Tickets are $10 for the general public and $7 for University of Wyoming students, senior citizens and children older than 5. There is a 50-cent handling fee per ticket, and group sales of 10 or more tickets are always 10 percent off, the release states.
Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
UW Board of Trustees to meet in Cody
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees is set to hear a report on implementation of UW’s strategic plan and receive updates on a number of other matters during a meeting today-Friday in Cody.
Public sessions of the full board are streamed at zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.
The complete agenda, along with a report that includes background information on agenda items, is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2018-meeting-materials/july_10-13_2018_meeting.html.
Laramie Young Professionals to host meeting
The Laramie Young Professionals are set to host Laramie Rivers Conservation District Director Tony Hoch at its next meeting from noon-1 p.m. today at The Library Sports Grill & Brewery, 201 Custer St. Since 2003, Hoch has directed the Laramie Rivers Conservation District where he also serves as the water quality specialist, according to a news release.
He has been the lead on projects like the Laramie River Restoration and the old Midwest Refinery reclamation. He also collaborates with numerous agencies and organizations on a variety of diverse projects. Email laramieyoungprofessionals@gmail.com for more information.
Retirement readiness seminar set for today
A retirement readiness seminar is planned at noon today in the Ivinson Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 255 N. 30th St.
Josh Weller, from the Social Security Administration, will be sharing information on Social Security and Medicare benefits for those preparing for retirement, according to a news release. During the live webinar, Weller will be sharing information about how to become eligible for SSA retirement benefits, how retirement benefits are calculated, filing strategies to draw your retirement benefits, how work might affect your benefits, the eligibility factors for a spousal, survivor and child benefits, eligibility to Social Security Disability, Medicare enrollment and an overview of SocialSecurity.gov and the online services available to the public. The seminar is free to the public but space is limited.
Genealogical Society to host meeting
“Go Back to School: Utilizing University Resources” by Jen Baldwin is the topic of the July meeting of the Albany County Genealogical Society at 7 p.m. today in the LDS Church Relief Society Room, 3311 Hayford Ave.
Baldwin is a genealogy professional residing in Fort Collins, Colorado. She is affiliated with the Association of Professional Genealogists and several Colorado genealogical societies. She will share what university libraries offer, how they are interconnected and how to access their information, according to a news release.
Genealogical Society meetings are free to the public. Contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881 for more information.
Albany County Cattlewomen Ranch Tour coming up
The Albany County CattleWomen Ranch tour will be July 21 and visit ranches in the Sand Creek area, according to a news release.
Parking is extremely limited, therefore participants are strongly urged to reserve space on one of two buses available at a cost of $15/person. Call Bonnie at the Eppson Center for Seniors at 745-5116 or Sandra Eike at 760-5590 by today for bus reservations. Those in private vehicles should expect to walk some distance to tour the ranch buildings.
The tour is free to the public, with a beef luncheon available for $6.
Attendees should meet at 8 a.m. at the south end of the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site for light refreshments and tour instructions. Departure is scheduled for 9 a.m.
Wyoming Statehood Celebration set for today
The Wyoming Statehood Celebration is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. today at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Free hot dogs will be available to the first 800 people, according to a news release. There are set to be children’s activities, stagecoach rides, entertainment and more. Contact Deborah Amend at deborah.amend@wyo.gov or 745-3733 or go to www.wyoparks.state.wy.us/index.php/places-to-go/wyoming-territorial-prison for more information.
Clay Camp starts today
7th Street Studio, a pottery program under the Laramie Plains Civic Center, is set to host a summer children’s Clay Camp in the entrance of Seventh Street through the red doors at the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. The dates are today-Wednesday and July 17-18. There will be two separate sessions, an hour long each during the course of the four days. The first is from 9-10 a.m. and the second from 1-2 p.m. The camp is $20 per child. Call the office at 745-8000 or email admin@lpccwy.org to sign up or for more information.
Nutrition classes planned at WIC Clinic
Cent$ible Nutrition Classes for WIC clients are at 4 p.m. today and at noon July 18 at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
Albany County receives award
Albany County is the recipient of Wyoming’s 2017 Neal D. Madson Excellence in Juvenile Justice Award. The award is presented in partnership by Gov. Matt Mead’s State Advisory Council on Juvenile Justice and by Volunteers of America Northern Rockies, according to a news release.
Given each year, the award recognizes one county for its outstanding work with juvenile offenders. The award is named in honor of Neal Madson, a long-time juvenile justice professional from Sheridan and member of the State Advisory Council on Juvenile Justice who died in 2016.
Representatives from the council and Volunteers of America Northern Rockies will present a plaque to county officials at 1:30 p.m. today in the Albany County Commission Room at the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave. Sheriff David O’Malley, Chief Dale Stalder and Peggy Trent will accept the award on behalf of the county.
Since 2014, Albany County reduced the use of secure detention for juvenile offenders by 34 percent. To accomplish this, the county continued to streamline its services and increase inter-agency cooperation, the release states.
UW’s ‘What in the World?’ summer program scheduled in Centennial
University of Wyoming students and faculty members are set to give three presentations during the sixth annual “What in the World?” summer program at the Albany County Public Library branch at 25 Second St. in Centennial. All discussions are free to the public.
A faculty discussion is planned for Wednesday, and a guest lecture Aug. 15. All sessions are at 5:30 p.m.
The program, moderated by Jean Garrison, UW Center for Global Studies director, highlights the work that recent UW graduates completed for their international research projects and the innovative research of UW-affiliated faculty.
Contact Garrison at 766-6119 or email garrison@uwyo.edu or got to www.uwyo.edu/globalcenter for more information.
Alzheimer’s Support Group set to meet Wednesday
The Laramie Area Alzheimer’s Support Group is set to meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Eppson Center for Seniors in the Activities Office, 1560 N. Third St. The meeting is for people touched by Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders and convenes on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a place to come together to learn about helpful resources and to help others who are going where we have been. Come and learn how this disease impacts lives and pick up some good caregiving ideas from those who have been there. Call Patty Butler at 760-4527 for more information.
Breastfeeding café, class scheduled
A free Community Breastfeeding Café event is set for 10:30 a.m.-noon Monday at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Participants can drop in at any point, according to a news release. The event welcomes all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers as an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present to offer support. Drinks and snacks are provided and young children are welcome. The event is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Contact Samantha Baker at 721-1821 or sam.baker@wyo.gov for more information.
A free breastfeeding class is open to all pregnant women at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for more information.
