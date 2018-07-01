How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
Art camp planned in July
The Wyoming Women’s Business Center is set to present a summer art camp from 9:30-11:30 a.m. July 9-13 in the Fiber Arts Studio Room 333 at the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. Participants will learn five different crafts, including light and color theory, yarn sculpture, shadow boxes, fabric painting and hand sewing. The cost is $15 per day and all materials will be provided. There are only 15 spots available. Call 717-712-6625 or email visantinecollective@gmail.com to RSVP or for more information.
St. Paul’s planning 2 events
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ has two events planned for July.
The church’s youth group will be serving breakfast from 8:30-9:45 a.m. today at the church, 602 Garfield St. This is a fundraiser for the youth group, and donations are accepted. Breakfast will include juice, eggs, hash browns, sausage and pancakes. Following breakfast is the Laramie PrideFest interfaith worship service.
The youth singers from Countryside Community Church in Omaha, Nebraska, will be performing a concert at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the church. The public is invited, and the youth group will accept free-will donations.
Laramie PrideFest grows in 2nd year
The second annual Laramie PrideFest is slated for its return through Sunday. Based on the outpouring of community support from 2017, organizers expanded the series of events across four days and created an even bigger celebration for this year, according to a news release.
All events are open to the public, but Laramie PrideFest asks non-LGBTQ folk to remember Pride is a time for the LGBTQ community to come together in a safe, inclusive and welcoming environment to openly celebrate their existence while also honoring their history. Attendees should show their support for the LGBTQ community by respecting this.
Laramie PrideFest extends special thanks to Wyoming Equality, the Matthew Shepard Foundation, the Shepard Symposium on Social Justice, University of Wyoming Spectrum, the Laramie Dragonettes, the Stilettos, Wyoming Art Party and the Albany County Public Library for sponsoring and co-hosting these events, the release states.
A full list of events can be found on the Laramie PrideFest Facebook page. Find Laramie PrideFest on Facebook or Instagram or contact Robert West at westrob3@gmail.com or 307-220-1894 for more information.
Walk with a Doc set for Sunday
Ivinson Memorial Hospital is set to continue hosting Walk with a Doc every first and third Sunday of the month at Washington Park, near the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell. From 1:30–2:30 p.m. today, Catherine Carrico, Ph.D. from the Wyoming Center on Aging, will speak on financial protection and fraud prevention, according to a news release.
Walk with a Doc is a national organization focused on encouraging healthy physical activity while reversing the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle. Ivinson will provide healthy snacks and participants should just bring walking shoes and a friend, if they would like. The event is sponsored by Exercise is Medicine (UW Registered Student organization) and Ivinson Medical Group.
Interfaith places donation boxes at grocery stores
Interfaith-Good Samaritan recently placed blue donation boxes near the customer service desks at both Safeway and Ridley’s Family Market. Customers can drop in any non-perishable items as they exit the store. All donations go directly to Interfaith and are used in its food pantry to help feed hungry Laramie residents, according to a news release.
The pantry has 800-1,000 visitors every month, the release states.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Essay contest ends Aug. 15
The Higher Ground Fair is hosting its second annual essay contest for students in grades 3-12. Cash prizes, free tickets and more are offered to winners in each category. Spanish submissions are also encouraged. All entries must be postmarked or emailed prior to 11:59 p.m. MST Aug. 15 in order to be considered.
Go to www.highergroundfair.org/contests for grade level categories and essay questions.
The Higher Ground Fair is a weekend-long event celebrating and highlighting life in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a news release. It is set for Sept. 22-23 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Contact Celeste at 307-223-4399 or celeste@highergroundfair.org for questions.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
Fireworks shoot-off site available to public
Wholesale Fireworks is inviting the public to shoot off fireworks bought from the store from 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Monday-Wednesday at 1348 U.S. Highway 287. Tie Siding Fire Department and Albany County Sheriff’s Office will be on site to ensure everyone’s safety, according to a news release. There will also be live music from Thunder & Rain. Call 742-3067 for more information.
Breastfeeding cafés, meeting, class scheduled
Two free Community Breastfeeding Café events are set for 10:30 a.m.-noon Monday and July 16 at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Participants can drop in at any point, according to a news release. The event welcomes all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers as an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present to offer support. Drinks and snacks are provided and young children are welcome. The event is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Contact Samantha Baker at 721-1821 or sam.baker@wyo.gov for more information.
A Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition meeting is scheduled from 12:15-1 p.m. July 9 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Turtle Rock Conference Room, 255 N. 30th St. All in the Laramie community who are interested in supporting and promoting breastfeeding are welcome.
A free breastfeeding class is open to all pregnant women at 10 a.m. July 11 at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second Street. Call 721-2535 for more information.
Fundraiser to benefit Interfaith-Good Samaritan, Laramie Soup Kitchen
Members of the community are invited to feed their sweet tooth at the Thrivent Action Team Bake sale booth during Freedom Has a Birthday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday at Washington Park.
Baked items will be offered for a suggested donation. All proceeds will be given to Interfaith-Good Samaritan and the Laramie Soup Kitchen, according to a news release. Thrivent Financial supports this project by furnishing funds to buy baking ingredients. Visitors should look for the Thrivent Action Team booth sign.
Contact Lydia Kercher at 742-6467 or kercher@uwyo.edu for more information.
City of Laramie, Albany County offices to close for Wednesday
The city of Laramie administrative offices will be closed in observance of the Independence Day holiday Wednesday. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org for information on office hours for solid waste, recycling and the Laramie Community Recreation Center. Albany County offices will be closed July 4. Staff will resume regular work hours July 5.
League of Women Voters to register voters
The League of Women Voters of Laramie is set to have a booth from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday at Freedom Has a Birthday at Washington Park and will have election staff from the County Clerk’s office at the booth to register voters, according to a news release.
— Voters must be at least 18 years of age on Election Day
— Voters must be a citizen of the United States
— Voters must have a photo ID (such as driver’s license, government issued ID, student ID, military ID and passport)
— Voters must be residents of Albany County and the precinct in which they register Residence is defined as “the place where a person has a current habitation and to which, whenever he/she is absent, he/she has the intention of returning.”
— Voters must not be a convicted felon unless their voting rights have been restored
— Voters must not be currently adjudicated mentally incompetent
Annual fireworks show planned for Wednesday
The 2018 city-sponsored Fire in the Sky fireworks display is set to begin at about 9 p.m. Wednesday unless inclement weather conditions prevent the show. In that case, the show will be July 5.
D&M Displays of Iowa will supply the fireworks, and pyrotechnician Dave Akers returns for his 28th consecutive display in Laramie. The display will again be launched from the area near 22nd Street and Armory Road.
Spectators are encouraged to make the fireworks display a family event, and the city recommends viewing the show from nearby city parks (Washington, LaPrele, Harbon, Scout and Kiowa parks) and other locations, such as Fraternity/Sorority Park on the UW campus. Spectators will not gain a viewing advantage by being closer to the launch site. Other optimal viewing locations include large parking lots located around town and the Cirrus Sky Trail behind Indian Paint Brush Elementary School. However, parking along that ridgeline (i.e. Cirrus Sky Trail) is prohibited.
Go to www.cityoflaramie.org or find the event on Facebook for more information about road closures and viewing spots.
Candidate forums planned for public
The League of Women Voters of Laramie, in partnership with the Albany County Public Library, scheduled candidate forums for Laramie and Albany County candidates in contested primary races, according to a news release. The forums below are all from 7-9 p.m. at ACPL, 310 S. Eighth St.
THURSDAY: Albany County commissioner candidates
JULY 12: Laramie City Council Ward 1 candidates
JULY 19: Laramie City Council Ward 3 candidates
AUG. 2: Wyoming House District 14 Democratic candidates
Arrangements are pending for a Wyoming House District 47 Republican candidate forum in Rock River in mid-July.
Mosquito control planned along Big Laramie River
Big Laramie Mosquito Control Corporation Chairman Ron Blake announced that aerial application for mosquitoes along the Big Laramie River will take place Friday morning, weather permitting, according to a news release.
The spray area encompasses acreage along either side of Wyoming Highway 230 from about the 5-mile marker to Woods Landing, including Pahlow Lane, Lake Hattie and the Harmony area, as well as integrated meadows near Sand Creek and along the Laramie River.
Beekeepers are advised to cover their beehives during the times that planes are in the air. Residents and homeowners that could have health concerns related to the aerial application of Malathion should stay indoors while the planes are in the air. Call John Wetstein at 742-8734 or Dave Whiteman at 760-3501 for more information.
Laramie’s anniversary events continue
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer. The following events are scheduled:
— Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Aug. 24 and Sept. 14 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Architectural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Greenhill Cemetery Tours at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Sept. 7 (meet at Greenhill Cemetery, 455 N. 15th St.)
— Laramie (Former) Brothels Tour at 5:30 p.m. July 20 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Laramie and Albany County History Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. July 27 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— West Side Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release. Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather. Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Genealogical Society to host meeting
“Go Back to School: Utilizing University Resources” by Jen Baldwin is the topic of the July meeting of the Albany County Genealogical Society at 7 p.m. July 10 in the LDS Church Relief Society Room, 3311 Hayford Ave.
Baldwin is a genealogy professional residing in Fort Collins, Colorado. She is affiliated with the Association of Professional Genealogists and several Colorado genealogical societies. She will share what university libraries offer, how they are interconnected and how to access their information, according to a news release.
Genealogical Society meetings are free to the public. Contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881 for more information.
Albany County Cattlewomen Ranch Tour coming up
The Albany County CattleWomen Ranch tour will be July 21 and visit ranches in the Sand Creek area, according to a news release.
Parking is extremely limited, therefore participants are strongly urged to reserve space on one of two buses available at a cost of $15/person. Call Bonnie at the Eppson Center for Seniors at 745-5116 or Sandra Eike at 760-5590 by July 10 for bus reservations. Those in private vehicles should expect to walk some distance to tour the ranch buildings.
The tour is free to the public, with a beef luncheon available for $6.
Attendees should meet at 8 a.m. at the south end of the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site for light refreshments and tour instructions. Departure is scheduled for 9 a.m.
Wyoming Statehood Celebration set for July 10
The Wyoming Statehood Celebration is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 10 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Free hot dogs will be available to the first 800 people, according to a news release. There are set to be children’s activities, stagecoach rides, entertainment and more. Contact Deborah Amend at deborah.amend@wyo.gov or 745-3733 or go to www.wyoparks.state.wy.us/index.php/places-to-go/wyoming-territorial-prison for more information.
Clay Camp set for July
7th Street Studio, a pottery program under the Laramie Plains Civic Center, is set to host a summer children’s Clay Camp in the entrance of Seventh Street through the red doors at the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. The dates are July 10-11 and July 17-18. There will be two separate sessions, an hour long each during the course of the four days. The first is from 9-10 a.m. and the second from 1-2 p.m. The camp is $20 per child. Call the office at 745-8000 or email admin@lpccwy.org to sign up or for more information.
UW’s ‘What in the World?’ summer program scheduled in Centennial
University of Wyoming students and faculty members are set to give three presentations during the sixth annual “What in the World?” summer program at the Albany County Public Library branch at 25 Second St. in Centennial. All discussions are free to the public.
A faculty discussion is planned for July 11, and a guest lecture Aug. 15. All sessions are at 5:30 p.m. The program, moderated by Jean Garrison, UW Center for Global Studies director, highlights the work that recent UW graduates completed for their international research projects and the innovative research of UW-affiliated faculty.
Contact Garrison at 766-6119 or email garrison@uwyo.edu or got to www.uwyo.edu/globalcenter for more information.
Class reunion set for July
The Laramie High School and University of Wyoming Prep Classes of 1968 are set to host their 50th class reunion ice breaker at 6 p.m. July 13 at the Veterans of Foreign War Post 2221, 2142 Garfield St. A dinner and celebration will be July 14 at Fox Run Golf Course, 489 Wyoming Highway 230. Class pictures will be taken at 5:30 p.m. at Fox Run, followed by a social hour and dinner.
The registration for deadline for dinner is Tuesday. Find the Laramie High School Class of 1968 Reunion News on Facebook or email jeatencio816@gmail.com for more information.
Veterans assistance planned
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities throughout July. Vicki Osman is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA healthcare, according to a news release. Osman can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare. Her office is located at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne, and she will also be available from 2-4 p.m. July 13 and July 24 at the Workforce Center, 3817 Beech St.
During periods of inclement weather, please check with the staff at the outreach locations to ensure the veterans service officer will be available. Call Osman at 307-214-2112 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Class of ‘78 reunion coming up
The Laramie High School Class of 1978 is planning a two-day reunion event for July 13-14, according to a news release.
The schedule is as follows:
— A Friday night mixer is from 7-10 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 126 Lyons St. The event will include food and music.
— Friday Night Bowling is at 9 p.m. at Laramie Lanes, 1270 N. Third St. The bowling alley is offering free bowling to reunion attendees.
— Attendees can ride on a Laramie Jubilee Days Parade float. Participants meet at 7 a.m. at LaBonte Park, and the parade starts at 9:30 a.m.
— A class photo is planned for 11 a.m. after the parade at the LaBonte Skate Park. Pictures will be delivered Saturday night at the Eagles.
— A tour of the new Laramie High School is at 2 p.m. at 1710 Boulder Drive.
— A golf tournament is at 1 p.m. if enough people are interested.
— A Saturday night event is planned for 7-10 p.m. at the Eagles Club and will include food from McAlister’s Deli and a DJ.
Go to www.comtekpc.com/class78 to register, to find a memory book, for hotel and Laramie information and for more details about the event.
Greenbelt section closure planned for July 16-20
The city of Laramie, Parks & Recreation Department and the Union Pacific Railroad scheduled a closure of the 1½-mile southern loop, directly south of Interstate 80, of the Laramie River Greenbelt Trail beginning July 16th and ending July 20th for routine phytoremediation studies. During this time, heavy equipment will be operating in the “phyto” area and will be regularly crossing over the pathway, making the area unsafe for users, the release states.
Access to the Greenbelt will still be allowed at the Laramie River Greenbelt Trailhead located off Garfield Street and Optimist Park. Only the southern loop of the trail will be closed while this work is completed. Users will still be able to access the bridge crossing the Laramie River near TriHydro Corporation to preserve the east-west trail connection from West Laramie to the West Side and downtown, the release states.
Cathedral Home for Children to host golf fundraiser
Cathedral Home for Children is set to host its annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser on July 20 at Jacoby Golf Course. The shotgun start is 8 a.m. and check-in begins at 7 a.m. Lunch will be provided at 1 p.m. The fundraiser consists of an 18-hole scramble with hole games including longest drive, longest putt and closest to the pin with raffle and awards ceremony to follow. Sponsorship opportunities include Birdie Sponsor ($600), Hole Sponsor ($300) and Raffle Sponsors. Go to www.cathedralhome.org to register a team or to become a sponsor. Call 721-1535 for more information.
UW Horse Show Series to continue July 22
The University of Wyoming Horse Show Series is slated to continue July 22 and Sept. 8 at the Martha Hansen Teaching Arena off Wyoming Highway 230. The shows start at 9 a.m., and Western classes will start no earlier than 10:30 a.m. There are four age divisions (Small Fry, 13 and younger, 14-18 and 19 and older), and classes include halter, showmanship, hunter under saddles, hunt seat equitation, Western pleasure, Western horsemanship and ranch riding. Additionally, a jackpot ranch trail class is planned for Sept. 8 only.
Classes are $5 each or $30 per day, and pattern packets are $5 each. All proceeds help support the UW Horse Judging Team, the release states.
Contact Lacey Lindsay at 760-3519 or Jenny at jingwers@uwyo.edu for more information.
Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.