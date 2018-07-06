Correction
A story titled “Candidate forums to educate the public” on page A1 of Wednesday’s Laramie Boomerang contained an error. The list of candidates for Albany County Commission failed to include Thad Hoff. The mistake was due to reporter error. The Laramie Boomerang regrets the mistake.
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
County to test warning siren system, cable interrupt system
The Albany County Emergency Management Agency will be testing the Outdoor Warning Siren system and Cable Interrupt System promptly at 10 a.m. today for all Albany County sirens located in Laramie, Rock River, Centennial and Albany. The outdoor warning system will sound a steady signal for a period of 1-3 minutes. The Cable Interrupt will only go to residents subscribed to the cable TV network, according to a news release.
The Albany County Outdoor Warning system auditory warns residents that are outside of an emergency. When residents hear the sirens, they should take cover immediately and tune into a local radio or television station to receive additional emergency information. Residents should not call 911 or local emergency officials for information as this ties up telephone lines needed for emergency operations. The sirens are an all-hazards emergency warning system and are intended to warn residents of any life threatening situation in the area.
Contact the Albany County emergency manager at ema@co.albany.wy.us or 721-1815 for more information.
Twin Mountain hike set for Saturday
The Sierra Club Wyoming Chapter is teaming up with local birder Don Jones to offer a hike and birdwatching expedition on Saturday morning in the Twin Mountain area near Vedauwoo. Jones will lead participants on the half-day hike in search of breeding specialties such as Pygmy Nutchatch, Williamson’s Sapsucker and MacGillivray’s Warbler.
This will be a great opportunity to learn about local birds and to explore a little-known area within 30 minutes of both Cheyenne and Laramie, according to a news release. Email Connie Wilbert at connie.wilbert@sierraclub.org for more information.
UW Board of Trustees to meet in Cody
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees is set to hear a report on implementation of UW’s strategic plan and receive updates on a number of other matters during a meeting July 10-13 in Cody.
Public sessions of the full board are streamed at zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.
The complete agenda, along with a report that includes background information on agenda items, is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2018-meeting-materials/july_10-13_2018_meeting.html.
Laramie Young Professionals to host meeting
The Laramie Young Professionals are set to host Laramie Rivers Conservation District Director Tony Hoch at its next meeting from noon-1 p.m. Tuesday at The Library Sports Grill & Brewery, 201 Custer St. Since 2003, Hoch has directed the Laramie Rivers Conservation District where he also serves as the water quality specialist, according to a news release.
He has been the lead on projects like the Laramie River Restoration and the old Midwest Refinery reclamation. He also collaborates with numerous agencies and organizations on a variety of diverse projects. Email laramieyoungprofessionals@gmail.com for more information.
Food commodities distribution planned
USDA food commodities distribution for Interfaith-Good Samaritan is from 1-4 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie Plains Civic Center South Gym, Seventh and Custer streets.
Frozen blueberries, tomato soup, canned corn and other foods will be available. Prepared meals will be available at 2 p.m. at the Laramie Soup Kitchen, 104 S. Fourth St. or at the civic center. Other upcoming dates include Aug. 9 and Sept. 6.
PFLAG to host meeting
Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays Chapter meetings are the second Thursday of the month. The next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 602 Garfield St.
Uniting people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) with families, friends and allies, PFLAG is committed to advancing equality through its mission of support, education and advocacy. Meetings are open to all, and we welcome participation in establishing our chapter.
Email pflaglaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Drip irrigation workshop planned for July 19
A drip irrigation workshop is set from 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 19 at the Albany County Extension Office, 3520 S. Third St. Suite A. The schedule of topics includes:
— Why use drip irrigation?
— Different Different types of drip irrigation available for your property
— How to build your own drip irrigation system
— Maximize the benefits of drip irrigation by matching the irrigation to the needs of your plants
— Maintenance considerations
RSVP by calling the Albany County Extension Office at 721-2571 by July 17.
Curiosity Cube to visit downtown farmers’ market today
To help expose students to STEM sooner, MilliporeSigma — a global life science company with a facility in Laramie — created the Curiosity Cube — a 22x10-foot, retrofitted shipping container turned mobile science lab, according to a news release. The Curiosity Cube will be available from 3-7 p.m. today at the Laramie Downtown Farmers Market at the First Street Plaza
Go to www.thecuriositycube.com for more information.
Centennial library to host book sale through Sunday
Centennial Library and Cultural Association Annual Book Sale is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. today-Sunday at the Centennial Library, 25 Second St.
Hardcover books are $1 and paperbacks are 50 cents. The book sale will be open Saturday throughout the Elevation Celebration. Sunday is $2 Bag Day. All money raised helps fund the library’s daily operations, including utilities, insurance and maintenance, according to a news release.
Women’s club hosting informational booth
The Laramie Women’s Club plans to be at the Laramie Sesquicentennial booth from 5-7 p.m. today at the Wyoming Women’s History House, 317 S. Second St. The public is invited to learn about all the projects the club does to support the community. Visitors might find something they are passionate about and want to get involved with, according to a news release.
Mosquito control planned along Big Laramie River
Big Laramie Mosquito Control Corporation Chairman Ron Blake announced that aerial application for mosquitoes along the Big Laramie River will take place today, weather permitting, according to a news release.
The spray area encompasses acreage along either side of Wyoming Highway 230 from about the 5-mile marker to Woods Landing, including Pahlow Lane, Lake Hattie and the Harmony area, as well as integrated meadows near Sand Creek and along the Laramie River.
Beekeepers are advised to cover their beehives during the times that planes are in the air. Residents and homeowners that could have health concerns related to the aerial application of Malathion should stay indoors while the planes are in the air. Call John Wetstein at 742-8734 or Dave Whiteman at 760-3501 for more information.
Laramie’s anniversary events continue
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer. The following events are scheduled:
— Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Aug. 24 and Sept. 14 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Architectural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Greenhill Cemetery Tours at 5:30 p.m. today and Sept. 7 (meet at Greenhill Cemetery, 455 N. 15th St.)
— Laramie (Former) Brothels Tour at 5:30 p.m. July 20 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Laramie and Albany County History Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. July 27 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— West Side Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release. Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather.
Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
St. Paul’s planning to host concert
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ has a concert planned.
The youth singers from Countryside Community Church in Omaha, Nebraska, will be performing a concert at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the church, 602 Garfield St.
The public is invited, and the youth group will accept free-will donations.
Animal sanctuary selling raffle tickets
Tickets for the second annual Summer Fun Raffle for Home on the Range Animal Haven are still available for various prizes, including two Yeti coolers, a Chillin’ & Grillin’ package and gift certificates from downtown businesses, according to a news release.
Tickets are $10 each or six for $50, and they are available at The Still at 1602 Spring Creek Drive, Java Java at 2208 Grand Ave. and www.laramiehomeontherange.org.
Additionally, Pam Brekken will be selling tickets from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Ace Hardware & Paint at 611 Grand Ave. The drawing follows at 3 p.m.
HORAH is a nonprofit animal sanctuary providing forever homes to more than 40 animals and offering a place for the community members to learn about and interact with the animals, the release states.
Call 760-4753 or go to www.laramiehomeontherange.org for more information.
Community workout set for Saturday
A community workout is set for 8 a.m. Saturday at CrossFit Laramie, 1404 Skyline Road. The event is free to all experience levels.
CrossFit Laramie hosts a free community workout at 8 a.m. the first Saturday of each month, according to a news release.
Contact Rachel Carr at crossfitlaramie.com@gmail.com or 307-223-4372 for more information.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
