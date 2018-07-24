How to submit to Local Briefs
Albany County Bereaved Parents to meet today
Albany County Bereaved Parents plan to meet at 5:30 p.m. today in the Jacobs Polidora, LLC office, 100 S. Sixth St.
The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age, according to a news release. The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. Members have experienced a wide range of loss including those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide, the release states.
Call Jennifer Curran at 760-8670 or send a private message to the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/albanycountybereavedparents for more information.
Family Promise to host volunteer training course
Family Promise of Albany County is set to host a volunteer training course from 5:30-7 p.m. today at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. Participants should park in the north parking lot.
The course is open to the public. This is an opportunity to learn more about Family Promise and how volunteers can help to make a difference in the lives of vulnerable children and families in our community, according to a news release.
The class will be lead by Executive Director Ava O’Hollearn.
Veterans assistance planned
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities throughout July. Vicki Osman is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA healthcare, according to a news release. Osman can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare. Her office is located at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne, and she will also be available from 2-4 p.m. today and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 9 and Aug. 23 at the Workforce Center, 3817 Beech St.
During periods of inclement weather, please check with the staff at the outreach locations to ensure the veterans service officer will be available. Call Osman at 307-214-2112 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Dance festival continues
The 23rd annual Snowy Range Summer Dance Festival is slated through Saturday at the University of Wyoming. This 10-day festival provides participants the chance to study with distinguished faculty, according to a news release. This year, the festival welcomes faculty from the Limón Dance Company, along with special guests Tai Jimenez from Dance Theater of Harlem and Boston Ballet, Thayne Jasperson from the hit musical “Hamilton” and James Sutton from NYU Tisch and New York Theatre Ballet.
The Student Showcase Concert is at 7 p.m. today on the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Main Stage. The showcase allows dancers to perform choreography from their home studios. This event is free to the public.
The festival ends with the gala performance at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Laramie High School Auditorium. The event is open to the public. Tickets are $12. Tickets can be purchased at the UW Fine Arts Box Office or www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
Go to www.snowyrangedance.com, like the group on Facebook or follow the group on Snapchat and Instagram @snowyrangedance for more information about Snowy Range Summer Dane Festival.
ACPL planning Summer Book Sale
The Friends of the Albany County Public Library plans to host its annual Summer Book Sale from Wednesday-Saturday in the basement of the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St. The Friends of the Library sale is well organized and arranged on shelves as in a regular bookstore or library, according to a news release. Patrons can use the map to navigate to the genre they are looking for. The sale includes books, art prints, vinyl, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks and more. There will be a large number of books in a variety of world languages and a new selection of Latin American history and politics. The Book Nook, near the library entrance, features titles included in The Great American Read.
Sale hours are:
— 3:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday (members only)
— 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Thursday
— 1-5:30 p.m. Friday (the End-of-Summer Reading Bash is from 1-3 p.m.
— 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday
Memberships can be purchased at the library circulation desk or at the sale, including the members-only day, the release states. Annual memberships are $10 per person or $15 per household.
The Friends of the Albany County Public Library is a nonprofit organization that provides direct financial assistance to the library to assist in funding new materials, the release states. The group appreciates the many generous donations from the community. Find the group on Facebook.
Volunteers are needed to work preparing items for the sale and to work the sales desk during the sales.
Those interested can email acplbooksale@gmail.com for more information.
Summer Concert Series to conclude Wednesday
The 2018 Summer Concert Series line-up was officially selected and will be presented by 7220 Entertainment.
The final concert is from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday on the University of Wyoming Simpson Plaza.
Residence Life and Dining Services will provide burgers (including a veggie option), grilled chicken, salads, drinks and sides for purchase from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Summer Concert Series is free to the public.
The Still Tide is the final band.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/summer-programs, like the Wyoming Union on Facebook, follow via @UWYOCAC on Instagram and Twitter, or add @wyounion on Snapchat for more information about Summer Programs.
Those needing assistance to attend this event should contact the Wyoming Union Information Desk at 766-3160.
Laramie Municipal Band Concert set for Wednesday
The Municipal Band Concert Series is back Wednesday evenings during the summer.
The concerts presented by the Laramie Municipal Band are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell at Washington Park.
Sponsored by the Laramie Parks and Recreation Department, the band will continue concerts every Wednesday evening through Aug. 1. The concerts are free to the public.
Members of the band include community members from Laramie and Albany County, as well as select UW musicians and high school performers, covering the gamut of almost seven decades of band geeks sharing their talent with the audiences and having fun, according to a news release. Director of the band is Robert Belser, UW director of bands. Contact Parks and Recreation Director Todd Feezer at tfeezer@cityoflaramie.org or call 721-5260.
Wyoming government involvement presentation planned
Those who want to learn more about Wyoming’s government and how to get involved can experience a presentation at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday or 4 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St., according to a news release.
Participants can also bring a driver’s license so they can register to vote. The presentation will also be on YouTube at sarahsgoldaward.
Email sholles2018@gmail.com for more information.
