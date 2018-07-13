How to submit to Local Briefs
Historic Carnegie libraries featured in traveling exhibit
The Alliance for Historic Wyoming is set to celebrate historic Carnegie library buildings around Wyoming with a traveling exhibit. The exhibit will be on display through Aug. 24 at Coe Library on the University of Wyoming campus. The exhibit is open to the public and sponsored in part by a grant from the Wyoming Humanities Council. The exhibit consists of five panels detailing the history and architecture of Wyoming’s 16 Carnegie libraries, according to a news release.
The Alliance for Historic Wyoming is a statewide historic preservation nonprofit dedicated to protecting Wyoming’s historic places and spaces.
Go to www.historicwyoming.org for more information.
UW Board of Trustees meetings in Cody to wrap up
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees is set to hear a report on implementation of UW’s strategic plan and receive updates on a number of other matters during a meeting that concludes today in Cody.
Public sessions of the full board are streamed at zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.
The complete agenda, along with a report that includes background information on agenda items, is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2018-meeting-materials/july_10-13_2018_meeting.html.
Class reunion set for July
The Laramie High School and University of Wyoming Prep Classes of 1968 are set to host their 50th class reunion ice breaker at 6 p.m. today at the Veterans of Foreign War Post 2221, 2142 Garfield St. A dinner and celebration will be Saturday at Fox Run Golf Course, 489 Wyoming Highway 230. Class pictures will be taken at 5:30 p.m. at Fox Run, followed by a social hour and dinner. Find the Laramie High School Class of 1968 Reunion News on Facebook or email jeatencio816@gmail.com for more information.
Veterans assistance planned for July
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities throughout July. Vicki Osman is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA healthcare, according to a news release. Osman can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare. Her office is located at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne, and she will also be available from 2-4 p.m. today and July 24 at the Workforce Center, 3817 Beech St.
During periods of inclement weather, please check with the staff at the outreach locations to ensure the veterans service officer will be available. Call Osman at 307-214-2112 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Class of ‘78 reunion coming up
The Laramie High School Class of 1978 is planning a two-day reunion event for today-Saturday, according to a news release.
The schedule is as follows:
— A Friday night mixer is from 7-10 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 126 Lyons St. The event will include food and music.
— Friday Night Bowling is at 9 p.m. at Laramie Lanes, 1270 N. Third St. The bowling alley is offering free bowling to reunion attendees.
— Attendees can ride on a Laramie Jubilee Days Parade float. Participants meet at 7 a.m. at LaBonte Park, and the parade starts at 9:30 a.m.
— A class photo is planned for 11 a.m. after the parade at the LaBonte Skate Park. Pictures will be delivered Saturday night at the Eagles.
— A tour of the new Laramie High School is at 2 p.m. at 1710 Boulder Drive.
— A golf tournament is at 1 p.m. if enough people are interested.
— A Saturday night event is planned for 7-10 p.m. at the Eagles Club and will include food from McAlister’s Deli and a DJ.
Go to www.comtekpc.com/class78 to register, to find a memory book, for hotel and Laramie information and for more details about the event.
Cat adoption events set for Saturday and July 28
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society is planning to host “Caturday” adoption events from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and July 28 at 1104 S. Second St.
There will be kittens available for adoption for a $85 fee and adult cats will be available for $60, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home, according to a news release.
Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications.
Call 460-3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
Laramie Flying Club to host free airport day event
The Laramie Flying Club is set to host a free airport day event from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Cowboy Aviation, 555 N. General Brees Road at the Laramie Regional Airport. Free airplane rides begin at 8 a.m. and a free lunch will be served starting at 11:30 a.m.
Go to www.laramieflyingclub.com for more information.
Laramie Quilts of Valor hosts quilt show through July
Laramie Quilts of Valor is set to host a quilt show July 1-30 at Quilt Essentials in downtown Laramie. Quilts will be on display during business hours 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays. The store will have members on hand Saturday to answer any questions.
These quilts will be awarded to service members who have touched by war. Email laramieqov@gmail.com for more information.
