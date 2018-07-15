How to submit to Local Briefs
Artists to host live art demonstrations
“Landscapes, Leather, and Live Edge” is a group fine art exhibition and free public art show featuring the work of five Laramie-based participating artists, including Celeste Havener, Gary Havener, Abi Paytoe Gbayee, Niki DeLancey and Allison Pluda of Seneca Creek Studios on display for the entire month of July, according to a news release.
Featured artist Havener will work on one of her newest paintings in person as she sets up her easel for a live artist demonstration that is free to the public from 1-4 p.m. today at ArtConnect Gallery. Featured artist Gbayee is set to present animal bone painting techniques as she hand paints an elk shoulder blade and animal skull in person for a live artist demonstration that is free to the public from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the gallery.
The gallery will be on display from noon-6 p.m. Thursdays, noon-7 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays through July at ArtConnect Gallery, 302 S. Second St. The closing reception is from 5-8 p.m. July 26. The receptions are free to the public.
Contact ArtConnect Gallery at 460-3304 or 460-9304 or artconnect@uwyo.edu for more information.
Snowy Range Road bridge to open Monday
The new Snowy Range Road Bridge in Laramie is scheduled to open to traffic Monday, following a grand opening ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday.
Also, the general public is invited to walk or bike along the new bridge without traffic from 5-7 p.m. today.
Drivers should be prepared for the change Monday, according to a news release. The rerouted Snowy Range Road (Wyoming highways 130 and 230) on the west side of Laramie will open at the same time as the bridge.
Once the new Snowy Range Road Bridge opens, the Clark Street Bridge will permanently close to traffic. Demolition work on the bridge will begin in the days after its closure.
In addition, Clark Street will not be accessible from Snowy Range Road for a few months to accommodate demolition work. Once demolition is complete, Clark Street will completely reopen.
Work began on the $23.5 million Snowy Range Road Bridge project in early 2017, the release states. The bridge is opening to traffic ahead of the originally projected timeframe of fall 2018.
Church set to celebrate birthday
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ is celebrating its congregation’s birthday at noon today. The cornerstone for the historic building was laid July 13, 1890. The public can enjoy a lunch of hot dogs and ice cream out on the lawn and look inside at the building that is on the historic registry. The public is invited to join the church for some food, conversation and a few yard games.
Historic bike ride set for Sunday
Veterans and families are invited to ride their bikes on a beautiful, paved trail system with a guide showing the historical sites from 9-11 a.m. today, according to a news release. The group hosting the Veterans and Families’ Historic Bike Ride will meet at 9 a.m. at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot Park, First and Custer streets. Contact Meredith Brose at mabrose25@gmail.com 650-290-2068 for more information.
Eppson Center invites fans to Rockies game
Baseball fans are invited to attend a Colorado Rockies baseball game with the Eppson Center for Seniors. The game is today against the Seattle Mariners at Coors Field, according to a news release.
The bus will leave the Eppson Center at 9 a.m. and return at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the game and the bus ride are $60. A short stop to stretch and buy snacks happens midway to the stadium.
Upon arriving at the stadium, the bus driver will drop off the fans at the front entrance. It is a short walk to the seating area. Fans are seated in a covered area. After the game, there is a pickup area very close to the stadium exit.
Tickets can be purchased at the Eppson Center, 1560 N. Third St. There will be a receptionist on duty to assist. Call 745-5116 for more information.
Scholarship deadline today
American Legion Post 14 will award a $1,500 scholarship to an Albany County 2018 high school graduate who plans to attend an institute of higher learning located in Albany County.
Application letters must include a brief summary of high school grades and activities, name of institution, future goals and the student’s financial need. Send application letters to Patrick Flynn, scholarship committee chairperson, 15 Corthell Road, Laramie, WY 82070. The application deadline is today. Call 742-0501 for more information.
Woman’s Club to host booth at Art Fest
The public is invited to stop by the Laramie Woman’s Club table from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today at the Art Fest at the Ivinson Mansion. Visitors can learn all about the club and might find something about the organization that will enhance their lives, according to a news release. Visitors can also try the club’s pioneer slice and take a guess at what it is made of.
Walk with a Doc set for today
Ivinson Memorial Hospital is set to continue hosting Walk with a Doc every first and third Sunday of the month at Washington Park, near the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell. From 1:30–2:30 p.m. today, Rebecca Carron, Ph.D., FNP, will speak about skin health, sun safety and self-skin exams, according to a news release.
Walk with a Doc is a national organization focused on encouraging healthy physical activity while reversing the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle. IMH will provide healthy snacks and participants should just bring walking shoes and a friend, if they would like. The event is sponsored by Exercise is Medicine (UW registered student organization) and Ivinson Medical Group.
Moose Day registration open
Registration is now open for Summer Moose Day, a citizen-science project sponsored by the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute. Volunteers adopt routes that take them through likely moose habitat, which they will hike or drive the morning of July 21 looking for moose or signs of moose. First-time volunteers must attend a training session today. Results will be used to aid management of the local moose herd in the Snowy Range and Pole Mountain areas. The registration period closes Sunday. Go to www.wyobiodiversity.org for more information and to register.
Essay contest ends Aug. 15
The Higher Ground Fair is hosting its second annual essay contest for students in grades 3-12. Cash prizes, free tickets and more are offered to winners in each category. Spanish submissions are also encouraged. All entries must be postmarked or emailed prior to 11:59 p.m. MST Aug. 15 in order to be considered.
Go to www.highergroundfair.org/contests for grade level categories and essay questions.
The Higher Ground Fair is a weekend-long event celebrating and highlighting life in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a news release. It is set for Sept. 22-23 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Contact Celeste at 307-223-4399 or celeste@highergroundfair.org for questions.
Interfaith places donation boxes at grocery stores
Interfaith-Good Samaritan recently placed blue donation boxes near the customer service desks at both Safeway and Ridley’s Family Market. Customers can drop in any non-perishable items as they exit the store. All donations go directly to Interfaith and are used in its food pantry to help feed hungry Laramie residents, according to a news release.
The pantry has 800-1,000 visitors every month, the release states.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays.
This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
Laramie Quilts of Valor hosts quilt show
Laramie Quilts of Valor is set to host a quilt show July 1-30 at Quilt Essentials in downtown Laramie. Quilts will be on display during business hours 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays. The store will have members on hand today to answer any questions. These quilts will be awarded to service members who have touched by war.
Email laramieqov@gmail.com for more information.
Meeting to feature project study
There is set to be a project scoping meeting at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St., regarding the Big Laramie River Oasis Ditch Diversion Rehabilitation Level II Study, according to a news release. This study is being funded by the Wyoming Water Development Commission and is sponsored by the Laramie Valley Municipal Irrigation District. Presentations regarding the project work will be made and public discussion is invited.
Contact Chace Tavelli at 777-7626 or Jennifer Russell at 307-316-1233 or jrussell@sehinc.com for more information.
Vacation Bible school planned at Snowy Range Baptist Church
Snowy Range Baptist Church is set to host Shipwrecked! Free Vacation Bible School, where participants can learn about how Jesus rescues us when we are shipwrecked in life, according to a news release. The event is from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at the church, 721 Wyoming Highway 230. There will have fun games, delicious snacks, interesting Bible stories and much more, the release states.
Parents can register their potty-trained preschoolers to children in eighth grade at www.vbspro.events/p/events/snowyrangebaptist. Go to www.snowyrangebaptist.wordpress.com or contact Christy White at greatwhite1036@hotmail.com or 307-631-1486 for more information.
Greenbelt section closure starts Monday
The city of Laramie, Parks & Recreation Department and the Union Pacific Railroad scheduled a closure of the 1½-mile southern loop, directly south of Interstate 80, of the Laramie River Greenbelt Trail beginning Monday and ending July 20 for routine phytoremediation studies. During this time, heavy equipment will be operating in the “phyto” area and will be regularly crossing over the pathway, making the area unsafe for users, the release states.
Access to the Greenbelt will still be allowed at the Laramie River Greenbelt Trailhead located off Garfield Street and Optimist Park. Only the southern loop of the trail will be closed while this work is completed. Users will still be able to access the bridge crossing the Laramie River near TriHydro Corporation to preserve the east-west trail connection from West Laramie to the West Side and downtown, the release states.
Public meeting to feature nursing center
A representative from MOA Architecture, in coordination with the director of the Wyoming Veterans Commission and members from the Wyoming Department of Health and State Construction Department, plan to host a public meeting to discuss the next phase of a state veterans’ skilled nursing facility.
The meeting is set for 1:30 p.m. Monday in the Eppson Center for Seniors Dining Room, 1560 N. Third. The meeting is to discuss the Level I/II Study and to hear from the local communities concerning the potential to build a state veterans’ skilled nursing facility, according to a news release.
Call the Wyoming Veterans Commission at 307-777-8152 for more information.
Breastfeeding café, class scheduled
A free Community Breastfeeding Café event is set for 10:30 a.m.-noon Monday at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Participants can drop in at any point, according to a news release. The event welcomes all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers as an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present to offer support. Drinks and snacks are provided and young children are welcome. The event is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Contact Samantha Baker at 721-1821 or sam.baker@wyo.gov for more information.
Candidate forums planned for public
The League of Women Voters of Laramie, in partnership with the Albany County Public Library, scheduled candidate forums for Laramie and Albany County candidates in contested primary races, according to a news release. The forums below are all from 7-9 p.m. at ACPL, 310 S. Eighth St., unless otherwise noted.
5-7 P.M. MONDAY: Wyoming House District 47 Republican candidate forum at the Rock River Town Hall Community Meeting Room, 321 Ave. D, Rock River
THURSDAY: Laramie City Council Ward 3 candidates
AUG. 2: Wyoming House District 14 Democratic candidates
Health workshop planned at Eppson Center
A free six-week health workshop for people with chronic health conditions and their friends, family and caregivers is set to continue from 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 14 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Participants can learn to better manage their health using evidence-based strategies, according to a news release. Topics include problem solving, decision making, understanding emotions, healthy eating, action planning, exercise, effective communication and evaluating treatment, according to a news release. Contact Dominick Duhamel at dduhamel@uwyo.edu or 766-2765 for more information.
Drip irrigation workshop planned for Thursday
A drip irrigation workshop is set from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Albany County Extension Office, 3520 S. Third St. Suite A. The schedule of topics includes:
— Why use drip irrigation?
— Different Different types of drip irrigation available for your property
— How to build your own drip irrigation system
— Maximize the benefits of drip irrigation by matching the irrigation to the needs of your plants
— Maintenance considerations
RSVP by calling the Albany County Extension Office at 721-2571 by Tuesday.
Laramie Mountain Bike Series
The fourth race of the Laramie Mountain Bike Series is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Happy Jack Trailhead on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest. Registration is $15 per race. Children race for free. The race includes divisions for children, juniors and beginner, intermediate, advanced and open adults. Courses will be new for each race. Go to laramieracing.com for more information.
Deadline approaching for Senior Olympics
The registration deadline for the Wyoming Senior Olympics is 5 p.m. Wednesday. The city of Laramie will be hosting the State Summer Games Aug. 2-4 for athletes 50 and older. The games include 24 sports at venues including Laramie High School, Laramie Recreation Center and the University of Wyoming. A downtown parade of athletes and evening social will kick off the games. Go to www.wyseniorolympics.com for more information and to register.
Nutrition classes planned at WIC Clinic
A Cent$ible Nutrition Class for WIC clients is at noon Wednesday at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
Democrats to host Picnic in the Park
Albany County Democrats invite the public to come a Picnic in the Park event from 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the Otto Dahl Shelter at Washington Park to meet local candidates and share in food and conversation, according to a news release.
The picnic will be an opportunity for the public to talk with local candidates, hear them speak, learn more about campaign efforts and engage in conversation about what matters most to voters in the upcoming election. Ice cream and beverages will be served.
Attendees can bring an appetizer or dessert to share, as well as their friends, colleagues, neighbors, family members — anyone who wants to learn more about the candidates running this election year. Participants can also bring games, blankets to lounge on, questions to ask the candidates and, of course, their appetites.
Email albanycounty@wyodems.org for more information.
Free bowling for veterans planned
A free bowling event for veterans is from 7-9 p.m. Thursday at Laramie Lanes, 1270 N. Third St. Contact Meredith Brose at mabrose25@gmail.com or 650-290-2068 for more information.
Cathedral Home to host golf fundraiser
Cathedral Home for Children is set to host its annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser on Friday at Jacoby Golf Course. The shotgun start is 8 a.m. and check-in begins at 7 a.m. Lunch will be provided at 1 p.m. The fundraiser consists of an 18-hole scramble with hole games including longest drive, longest putt and closest to the pin with raffle and awards ceremony to follow. Sponsorship opportunities include Birdie Sponsor ($600), Hole Sponsor ($300) and Raffle Sponsors. Go to www.cathedralhome.org to register a team or to become a sponsor. Call 721-1535 for more information.
Laramie’s anniversary events continue
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer. The following events are scheduled:
— Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Aug. 24 and Sept. 14 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Architectural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Greenhill Cemetery Tours at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7 (meet at Greenhill Cemetery, 455 N. 15th St.)
— Laramie (Former) Brothels Tour at 5:30 p.m. July 20 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Laramie and Albany County History Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. July 27 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— West Side Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release. Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather. Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Ranch tour planned for Saturday
The Albany County CattleWomen Ranch tour is slated for Saturday, with attendees touring ranches in the Sand Creek area, according to a news release.
Parking is extremely limited, therefore participants are strongly urged to reserve space on one of two buses available for $15 per person. There is still space on the buses, so those interested can call Bonnie at the Eppson Center for Seniors at 745-5116 or Sandra Eike at 760-5590 to make reservations. Those in private vehicles should expect to walk some distance to tour the ranch buildings.
The tour is free to the public, with a beef luncheon available for $6.
Participants can meet at 8 a.m. the south end of the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Sit, 975 Snowy Range Road for light refreshments and tour instructions. Departure is scheduled for 9 a.m.
UW Horse Show Series to continue July 22
The University of Wyoming Horse Show Series is slated to continue July 22 and Sept. 8 at the Martha Hansen Teaching Arena off Wyoming Highway 230. The shows start at 9 a.m., and Western classes will start no earlier than 10:30 a.m. There are four age divisions (Small Fry, 13 and younger, 14-18 and 19 and older), and classes include halter, showmanship, hunter under saddles, hunt seat equitation, Western pleasure, Western horsemanship and ranch riding. Additionally, a jackpot ranch trail class is planned for Sept. 8 only.
Classes are $5 each or $30 per day, and pattern packets are $5 each. All proceeds help support the UW Horse Judging Team, the release states.
Contact Lacey Lindsay at 760-3519 or Jenny at jingwers@uwyo.edu for more information.
Veterans assistance planned for July 24
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities throughout July. Vicki Osman is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA healthcare, according to a news release. Osman can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare. Her office is located at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne, and she will also be available from July 24 at the Workforce Center, 3817 Beech St. During periods of inclement weather, please check with the staff at the outreach locations to ensure the veterans service officer will be available. Call Osman at 307-214-2112 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Crazy Horse family members to appear in Laramie
Crazy Horse family members Floyd Clown, Doug War Eagle and author William Matson are scheduled to be available to discuss and sign their book “Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior’s Life and Legacy” from 4:30-6:30 p.m. July 26 at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St.
The Crazy Horse family’s oral history had not been told outside the family for more than a century, according to a news release. Now, it is finally being told by Floyd Clown, War Eagle and Red Thunder, who are the son and grandsons of Edward Clown, a nephew to Crazy Horse and the keeper of the sacred bundle and pipe for the family after his mother Iron Cedar died, the release states.
Floyd Clown, War Eagle and Red Thunder currently live in Dupree, South Dakota, on the Cheyenne River Reservation. Matson, a documentary filmmaker, currently resides in Spearfish, South Dakota. This is Matson’s first book.
The event is free to the public.
Ark Equestrian Center to host annual Hootenanny
The Equestrian Center at Ark Regional Services is set to present its third annual Hootenanny from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Equestrian Center, 1375 N. Pine St. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for youth ages 6-15 and free for children 5 and younger.
All money raised at this event will support the Equestrian Center’s Therapeutic Riding and Equine Assisted Learning programs.
These programs benefit many people, including children who struggle in typical classroom environments, people of all ages with mental health challenges, individuals with physical limitations, veterans, at-risk-youth and people with intellectual disabilities, according to a news release.
The evening will include music by Westbound 40, dinner provided by Born in the Barn, a silent auction, a gun raffle, a performance by the Wyoming Widowmakers and a chance to win an entire processed pig or a saddle. Adult beverages by Northridge Discount Liquors will be available for purchase.
Tickets are available at www.arkhorses.org, 1150 N. Third St. or 1375 N. Pine St.
Contact Peter Laegreid at outreach@arkrs.org or 742-6641 for more information.
UW’s ‘What in the World?’ summer program scheduled in Centennial
University of Wyoming students and faculty members are set to give a presentation during the sixth annual “What in the World?” summer program at the Albany County Public Library branch at 25 Second St. in Centennial. The discussion is free to the public.
A guest lecture is at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 15. The program, moderated by Jean Garrison, UW Center for Global Studies director, highlights the work that recent UW graduates completed for their international research projects and the innovative research of UW-affiliated faculty.
Contact Garrison at 766-6119 or email garrison@uwyo.edu or got to www.uwyo.edu/globalcenter for more information.
Historic Carnegie libraries featured in traveling exhibit
The Alliance for Historic Wyoming is set to celebrate historic Carnegie library buildings around Wyoming with a traveling exhibit. The exhibit will be on display through Aug. 24 at Coe Library on the University of Wyoming campus. The exhibit is open to the public and sponsored in part by a grant from the Wyoming Humanities Council. The exhibit consists of five panels detailing the history and architecture of Wyoming’s 16 Carnegie libraries, according to a news release.
The Alliance for Historic Wyoming is a statewide historic preservation nonprofit dedicated to protecting Wyoming’s historic places and spaces.
Go to www.historicwyoming.org for more information.
Global warming speaking event set for November
Noted educator Jeffrey Bennett plans to give his audience the foundation needed to speak intelligently about the science behind global warming and show attendees why the solutions to this important problem are ones people of all political persuasions can agree on, according to a news release.
Bennett’s Laramie stop of his The Global Warming Tour is Nov. 8 at the University of Wyoming. The time is yet to be determined. The event is free to the public.
Go to www.globalwarmingprimer.com/tour for more information.
