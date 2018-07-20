How to submit to Local Briefs
Birding class set for Saturday
A beginning birding class, taught by Don Jones, is scheduled from 7:45-10 a.m. Saturday at Laramie’s Basecamp, 222 S. Second St. It is a class designed for people wanting to learn how to identify local birds by sight and song, according to a news relesae. The cost is $5. Go to www.laramiesbasecamp.com to sign up or for more information.
Toys for Tots seeking Albany County coordinator
Toys for Tots for Albany County is seeking a coordinator for the 2018 Christmas season. The coordinator can be a community or organization member. The Toys for Tots Foundation requires the coordinator to attend training Sept. 13-16 in Leesburg, Virginia, and must pass a federal background check. Airfare will be paid by Toys for Tots.
During the 2017 campaign, in keeping with the Marine Corps Reserve slogan, “Every child deserves a little Christmas,” the program provided 592 toys for local children, according to a news release.
This is a no-pay volunteer position with guidance from the local Marine Corps League Detachment 777. The past coordinator is willing to consult and assist to ensure a continued presence in the county. An immediate response is needed to meet timelines for the background check, processing of an application and scheduling airfare. Email brookseaux@gmail.com for more information.
Family Promise to host volunteer training course
Family Promise of Albany County is set to host a volunteer training course from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. Participants should park in the north parking lot. The course is open to the public. This is an opportunity to learn more about Family Promise and how volunteers can help to make a difference in the lives of vulnerable children and families in our community, according to a news release. The class will be lead by Executive Director Ava O’Hollearn.
Veterans assistance planned
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities throughout July. Vicki Osman is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA healthcare, according to a news release. Osman can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare. Her office is located at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne, and she will also be available from 2-4 Tuesday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 9 and Aug. 23 at the Workforce Center, 3817 Beech St.
During periods of inclement weather, please check with the staff at the outreach locations to ensure the veterans service officer will be available. Call Osman at 307-214-2112 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Wyoming government involvement presentation planned
Those who want to learn more about Wyoming’s government and how to get involved can experience a presentation at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday or 4 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St. Participants can also bring a driver’s license so they can register to vote. The presentation will also be on YouTube at sarahsgoldaward. Email sholles2018@gmail.com for more information.
Greenbelt section closure planned through today
The city of Laramie, Parks & Recreation Department and the Union Pacific Railroad scheduled a closure of the 1½-mile southern loop, directly south of Interstate 80, of the Laramie River Greenbelt Trail ending today for routine phytoremediation studies. During this time, heavy equipment will be operating in the “phyto” area and will be regularly crossing over the pathway, making the area unsafe for users, the release states.
Access to the Greenbelt will still be allowed at the Laramie River Greenbelt Trailhead located off Garfield Street and Optimist Park. Only the southern loop of the trail will be closed while this work is completed.
Users will still be able to access the bridge crossing the Laramie River near TriHydro Corporation to preserve the east-west trail connection from West Laramie to the West Side and downtown, the release states.
Leadership Laramie application deadline coming up
The goal of Leadership Laramie is to encourage and help prepare citizens of Albany County take positions of leadership within the community, according to a news release. This is done through a combination of training in leadership and educating participants on a wide variety of community issues. The program is based on other community leadership programs throughout the United States. Sponsored by the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance, Leadership Laramie utilizes the UW Cooperative Extension EVOLVE model and students can qualify for undergraduate or graduate credit through the University of Wyoming.
Those who wish to apply for the 2018-2020 Leadership Laramie program should submit applications soon. The application deadline is today. Call 745-7339 or go to www.laramie.org/membership/annual-events/leadership-laramie to learn more about the program and get an application.
Return completed applications to the LCBA office at 800 S. Third St. or email them to Josie at jmolloy@laramie.org. Contact Josie at 745-7339 or jmolloy@laramie.org for questions or more information.
Cathedral Home for Children to host golf fundraiser
Cathedral Home for Children is set to host its annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser today at Jacoby Golf Course. The shotgun start is 8 a.m. and check-in begins at 7 a.m. Lunch will be provided at 1 p.m.
The fundraiser consists of an 18-hole scramble with hole games including longest drive, longest putt and closest to the pin with raffle and awards ceremony to follow. Sponsorship opportunities include Birdie Sponsor ($600), Hole Sponsor ($300) and Raffle Sponsors. Go to www.cathedralhome.org to register a team or to become a sponsor.
Call 721-1535 for more information.
Laramie’s anniversary events continue
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer. The following events are scheduled:
— Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Aug. 24 and Sept. 14 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Architectural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Greenhill Cemetery Tours at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7 (meet at Greenhill Cemetery, 455 N. 15th St.)
— Laramie (Former) Brothels Tour at 5:30 p.m. today (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Laramie and Albany County History Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. July 27 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— West Side Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release. Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather.
Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
CattleWomen ranch tour planned for Saturday
The Albany County CattleWomen Ranch tour is slated for Saturday, with attendees touring ranches in the Sand Creek area, according to a news release.
Parking is extremely limited, therefore participants are strongly urged to reserve space on one of two buses available for $15 per person. There is still space on the buses, so those interested can call Bonnie at the Eppson Center for Seniors at 745-5116 or Sandra Eike at 760-5590 to make reservations. Those in private vehicles should expect to walk some distance to tour the ranch buildings.
The tour is free to the public, with a beef luncheon available for $6.
Participants can meet at 8 a.m. the south end of the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Sit, 975 Snowy Range Road for light refreshments and tour instructions. Departure is scheduled for 9 a.m.
Audubon group planning meeting
Chris Parish from the Peregrine Fund is set to discuss condor conservation at a special meeting of the Laramie Audubon Society at 4 p.m. Saturday in the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center Auditorium, 10th and Lewis streets. LAS organized this event in response to public interest spurred by the presence of a California condor at the summit of Medicine Bow Peak during the weekend of July 7. That condor was a young, captive-raised female bird released in Arizona several months ago, according to a news release.
The Peregrine Fund is in charge of the condor reintroduction project in northern Arizona. Parish will describe the Peregrine Fund’s endangered species work with the southwestern Condor Reintroduction Program and lessons learned that provide insights for greater conservation. He will also describe the history of the condor, its threats and near extinction, followed by the inception of the greater recovery program and the Peregrine Fund’s role in producing and managing free-flying condors. He will also discuss implications for landscape-scale conservation related to lead poisoning in wildlife, the release states.
Go to www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com or email laramie.audubon@gmail.com for more information regarding LAS events.
