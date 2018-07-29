How to submit to Local Briefs
Gallery to host free exhibition
ArtConnect Gallery, 302 S. Second St., is set to wrap up a free exhibition of Wyoming artists Niki DeLancey, Abi Paytoe Gbayee, Celeste Havener, Gary Havener and Allison Pluda today. The gallery is a project of the nonprofit Wyoming Women’s Business Center. Hours are 12-4 p.m. today.
Volunteers needed for trail work
Volunteers are needed from 4-8 p.m. today to assist in rehabilitating a section of the Headquarters Trail on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest. Wyoming Conservation Corps and a contractor rerouted a quarter-mile section of the trail this summer, and now the old section needs to be decommissioned. Volunteers will use tools to level the old trail and spread seeds and woody debris to encourage regrowth. Volunteers should meet at the eastern trailhead along Forest Road 707 about 1.5 miles south of Wyoming Highway 210. The trail work is part of a multi-year effort to maintain trails on the unit. Wyoming Pathways will provide food. Volunteers should bring work gloves. Email Common Outdoor Ground at commonoutdoorground@gmail.com to RSVP or for more information.
Essay contest ends Aug. 15
The Higher Ground Fair is hosting its second annual essay contest for students in grades 3-12. Cash prizes, free tickets and more are offered to winners in each category. Spanish submissions are also encouraged. All entries must be postmarked or emailed prior to 11:59 p.m. MST Aug. 15 in order to be considered.
Go to www.highergroundfair.org/contests for grade level categories and essay questions.
The Higher Ground Fair is a weekend-long event celebrating and highlighting life in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a news release. It is set for Sept. 22-23 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Contact Celeste at 307-223-4399 or celeste@highergroundfair.org for questions.
Interfaith places donation boxes at grocery stores
Interfaith-Good Samaritan recently placed blue donation boxes near the customer service desks at both Safeway and Ridley’s Family Market. Customers can drop in any non-perishable items as they exit the store.
All donations go directly to Interfaith and are used in its food pantry to help feed hungry Laramie residents, according to a news release.
The pantry has 800-1,000 visitors every month, the release states.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release.
There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
Laramie Quilts of Valor hosts quilt show
Laramie Quilts of Valor is set to host a quilt show July 1-30 at Quilt Essentials in downtown Laramie. Quilts will be on display during business hours 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.
The store will have members on hand today to answer any questions. These quilts will be awarded to service members who have touched by war. Email laramieqov@gmail.com for more information.
Landscape Vegetation Analysis draft released for public comment
Another opportunity for the public to provide input on the Medicine Bow National Forest Landscape Vegetation Analysis is set to take place 4-7 p.m. Monday at Wyoming Game and Fish Department, 1212 S. Adams St.
A Modified Proposed Action for the project has been documented in a draft environmental impact statement and is now available for public review.
A Final Environmental Impact Statement and Draft Record of Decision is anticipated in December. Public input and feedback is welcomed at any stage of this and any other projects, according to a news release.
Project information, including the statement, is available at www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=51255.
Contact District Ranger Frank Romero at 745-2337 or feromero@fs.fed.us for more information.
Students to present summer research projects
Thirteen students are set to present their summer research projects during the University of Wyoming’s 26th annual McNair Scholars Research Symposium on Monday in the Wyoming Union Family Room.
The symposium begins at 8:30 a.m., with welcoming remarks from UW President Laurie Nichols, followed by lunch at 11:30 a.m. Presentations are scheduled throughout the day until approximately 3 p.m. The event is free to the public.
The symposium is an opportunity for McNair Scholars to share the progress and the findings from their summer research internships with the community, according to a news release.
The program schedule can be found at www.uwyo.edu/seo/mcnair-scholars-program.
Student presentations are made from a diverse range of academic programs in communication disorders, criminal justice, economics and statistics, geology and geophysics, kinesiology and health, math education, physics and astronomy, psychology, physiology and sociology. UW’s McNair Scholars Program encourages undergraduate students — from groups traditionally underrepresented — to pursue graduate studies by providing opportunities to define goals, engage in research and develop the skills and student/faculty mentor relationships critical to success at the doctoral level.
Contact McNair Scholars Program Director Brian Shreck at 766-3818 or bshreck@uwyo.edu for more information.
Family Promise to host booth
Family Promise of Albany County is set to host a booth at the Albany County Fairgrounds during Family Day at the Albany County Fair from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday.
The public is invited to stop by to meet some Family Promise representatives and to learn more about the program, according to a news release.
Fifth Tuesday ward meetings set for Tuesday
Fifth Tuesday ward meetings are from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and set to include a fifth and sixth penny presentation, according to a news release. Ward 1 is at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 3, 2374 Jefferson St. Ward 2 is in City Council Chambers of City Hall, 406 Ivinson Ave. Ward 3 is at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St. Call 721-5220 or go to www.cityoflaramie.org for more information.
Free career training offered for single moms
Single moms who are ready to find a job that fits who they are and who they want to be are encouraged to attend a free career training at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Climb Wyoming office, 217 S. First St.
Climb Wyoming is committed to finding single mothers a job where their personalities, strengths and priorities are valued, according to a news release
Attendees can double or triple their income in a career with lots of growth opportunities. They can receive support in all areas of their lives and build new relationships with others that last long after the program finishes.
Attendees can enjoy pizza, get their questions answered and learn more.
Child care will not provided, so participants need to plan accordingly.
Contact Climb Wyoming at laramie@climbwyoming.org or 742-9346 or go to www.climbready.org.
Laramie Municipal Band Concert to conclude Wednesday
The Municipal Band Concert Series is set to end for 2018.
The concert presented by the Laramie Municipal Band is at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell at Washington Park.
The concert is sponsored by the Laramie Parks and Recreation Department. The concert is free to the public.
Members of the band include community members from Laramie and Albany County, as well as select UW musicians and high school performers, covering the gamut of almost seven decades of band geeks sharing their talent with the audiences and having fun, according to a news release. Director of the band is Robert Belser, UW director of bands. Contact Parks and Recreation Director Todd Feezer at tfeezer@cityoflaramie.org or call 721-5260.
Migration presentation set for Wednesday
Greg Nickerson of the University of Wyoming’s Wyoming Migration Initiative is set to present “The Science and History of Wyoming’s Big Game Migrations: Lost, Altered, and Conserved Corridors” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Centennial Valley Branch Library, 27 Second St. in Centennial.
This is a free public program sponsored by the Centennial Library and Cultural Association and funded by the Centennial Social Club.
The presentation will feature wildlife migration, Interstate 80 as a barrier to wildlife movement and the history of Laramie Plains bison, according to a news release.
The program will present recent advances in the scientific understanding of ungulate migration.
Call Celeste Colgan at 742-2968 for more information.
Laramie’s anniversary events continue
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer. The following events are scheduled:
— Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Friday, as well as Aug. 24 and Sept. 14 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Architectural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Greenhill Cemetery Tours at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7 (meet at Greenhill Cemetery, 455 N. 15th St.)
— West Side Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release. Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather.
Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
American Aquarium to perform Friday
The band American Aquarium is set to perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Cowboy Saloon & Dancehall, 108 S. Second St., in support of their new album “Things Change,” which was released June 1.
The band’s latest album is a powerful narrative chronicling the last two years as seen through the eyes of front man BJ Barham, which is stacked with his personal, yet relatable storytelling, according to a news release.
Tickets can be purchased at www.thecowboysaloon.com/events. Tickets are $12 and the doors open at 8 p.m. The opener is Jaime Wyatt.
Go to www.alleyesmedia.com/clients/american-aquarium for more information on the band.
Road district to host meeting
The Rainbow Valley Special Road District is set to host its annual meeting of property owners at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the Centennial Valley Community Church in Centennial. A discussion regarding a sign, grading and surfacing is on the agenda, as well as the topic of the election of two new board members in the spring, according to a news release. All property owners in the district are invited to the meeting.
Laramie Barnstormers to host open house
The Laramie Barnstormers are set to host an open house and fly in at 9 a.m. Saturday at Stark Field, 2 miles north on U.S. Highway 287. There is set to be flight demonstrations, a new car track, burgers and hotdogs, RC plane flying and RC car driving. Call Sam Kotby at 760-8947 for more information.
Liturgy, picnic event planned
The public is invited to join the St. Paul’s Newman Center and St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic communities Aug. 5 for Sunday Liturgy and Picnic in Washington Park. Worship begins at 10:30 a.m. in the area west of the basketball court. Participants should bring sun protection, camp chairs, blankets and a side dish to share at the picnic.
The Knights of Columbus will be grilling burgers and hot dogs and provide drinks, according to a news release. Serving for the meal begins at 11:45 a.m.
Bethel Baptist Church planning vacation Bible school
Ocean Commotion is the theme for the upcoming vacation Bible school hosted by Bethel Baptist Church. The four-day event is scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 6-9 at the church, 1402 Harney St. Children entering grades K-5 are invited to attend at no charge, according to a news release. The program will include Bible stories, games, drama and crafts.
Call the church at 745-4717 for more information.
Veterans assistance planned
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities throughout July. Vicki Osman is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA healthcare, according to a news release. Osman can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare. Her office is located at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne, and she will also be available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 9 and Aug. 23 at the Workforce Center, 3817 Beech St.
During periods of inclement weather, please check with the staff at the outreach locations to ensure the veterans service officer will be available. Call Osman at 307-214-2112 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Ark Equestrian Center to host annual Hootenanny
The Equestrian Center at Ark Regional Services is set to present its third annual Hootenanny from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Equestrian Center, 1375 N. Pine St. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for youth ages 6-15 and free for children 5 and younger.
All money raised at this event will support the Equestrian Center’s Therapeutic Riding and Equine Assisted Learning programs. These programs benefit many people, including children who struggle in typical classroom environments, people of all ages with mental health challenges, individuals with physical limitations, veterans, at-risk-youth and people with intellectual disabilities, according to a news release.
The evening will include music by Westbound 40, dinner provided by Born in the Barn, a silent auction, a gun raffle, a performance by the Wyoming Widowmakers and a chance to win an entire processed pig or a saddle. Adult beverages by Northridge Discount Liquors will be available for purchase.
Tickets are available at www.arkhorses.org, 1150 N. Third St. or 1375 N. Pine St.
Contact Peter Laegreid at outreach@arkrs.org or 742-6641 for more information.
UW’s ‘What in the World?’ summer program scheduled in Centennial
University of Wyoming students and faculty members are set to give a presentation during the sixth annual “What in the World?” summer program at the Albany County Public Library branch at 25 Second St. in Centennial. The discussion is free to the public.
A guest lecture is at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 15. The program, moderated by Jean Garrison, UW Center for Global Studies director, highlights the work that recent UW graduates completed for their international research projects and the innovative research of UW-affiliated faculty.
Contact Garrison at 766-6119 or email garrison@uwyo.edu or got to www.uwyo.edu/globalcenter for more information.
Cars & Coffee fundraiser set for Aug. 19
Cars & Coffee is a free public event set for 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 19 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Participants can register any car — from exotics to old beaters, according to a news release. There is a $5 entry fee, with prizes for first, second and third place. All proceeds go toward buying car seats for local foster children.
Contact Jennifer Vazqueztell at laramiefostercloset@gmail.com or 561-729-2945 or go to www.laramiefostercloset.com.
UW’s Haub School, ENR to host panel discussion
To celebrate its 25th anniversary and look ahead to the next 25 years, the Haub School and Ruckelshaus Institute of Environment and Natural Resources at the University of Wyoming are set host a public reception and panel discussion in August.
“Civility: The Case for Collaboration” panel discussion celebrates the 25th anniversary at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. The event is free to the public.
Panelists will include former U.S. Sen. Al Simpson, former Gov. Mike Sullivan and Haub School Board Chairman John Turner. Retired Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Marilyn Kite will moderate the discussion, with introductory remarks from Liliane Haub.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/haub/events or contact Amanda Korpitz at akorpitz@uwyo.edu or 766-6979 for more information.
Historic Carnegie libraries featured in traveling exhibit
The Alliance for Historic Wyoming is set to celebrate historic Carnegie library buildings around Wyoming with a traveling exhibit. The exhibit will be on display through Aug. 24 at Coe Library on the University of Wyoming campus. The exhibit is open to the public and sponsored in part by a grant from the Wyoming Humanities Council.
The exhibit consists of five panels detailing the history and architecture of Wyoming’s 16 Carnegie libraries, according to a news release.
The Alliance for Historic Wyoming is a statewide historic preservation nonprofit dedicated to protecting Wyoming’s historic places and spaces.
Go to www.historicwyoming.org for more information.
Wyoming Archaeology Fair scheduled for September
The Archaeology Fair is part of Wyoming Archaeology Month showcasing Wyoming’s rich cultural heritage from prehistory to the present day and will provide a unique and fun hands-on learning experience for all ages, according to a news release. This free event is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Features include Native American historians and rich cultural activities such as atlatl throwing, pottery making, flint knapping, archaeology dig, blacksmith, interactive displays, demonstrations and more.
Contact Lori Hogan at lori.hogan2@wyo.gov or 307-777-5196 or go to www.wyoarchaeo.state.wy.us/index.php/events for more information.
UW Horse Show Series to conclude Sept. 8
The University of Wyoming Horse Show Series is slated to wrap up Sept. 8 at the Martha Hansen Teaching Arena off Wyoming Highway 230. The shows start at 9 a.m., and Western classes will start no earlier than 10:30 a.m. There are four age divisions (Small Fry, 13 and younger, 14-18 and 19 and older), and classes include halter, showmanship, hunter under saddles, hunt seat equitation, Western pleasure, Western horsemanship and ranch riding. Additionally, a jackpot ranch trail class is planned.
Classes are $5 each or $30 per day, and pattern packets are $5 each. All proceeds help support the UW Horse Judging Team, the release states.
Contact Lacey Lindsay at 760-3519 or Jenny at jingwers@uwyo.edu for more information.
PBS’s Heffner to speak on civil discourse
Alexander Heffner, the host of PBS’s “The Open Mind,” is set to be a keynote speaker for a program on civil discourse Sept. 11 at the University of Wyoming.
The Malcolm Wallop Civic Engagement Project and UW Presidential Engagement Initiative, in collaboration with the College of Arts and Sciences, Center for Global Studies and School of Politics, Public Affairs and International Studies, is partnering with the Wyoming Humanities Council, Wyoming PBS and Wyoming Public Radio to host Heffner for a public discussion on “Civil Discourse in an Uncivil Age: The Quest for a Post-Partisan Citizenship.” The event, free to the public, will start at 5:30 p.m. in the College of Arts and Sciences auditorium.
Additionally, the program will be live-streamed through www.wyomingpbs.org and be the focus of a future episode of “Wyoming Chronicle” on Wyoming PBS, making participation in the public forum widely available to students and citizens across the state, according to a news release.
Heffner will present a keynote address, followed by a panel discussion with notable Wyoming political figures and public servants. The program will discuss the effects of divisiveness on discourse and governance and the effect of social media, fake news and filter bubbles that polarize information intake.
Contact Center for Global Studies Director Jean Garrison at 766-6119 or garrison@uwyo.edu for more information.
Archaeology Awareness Month coming up
The 20th Annual George C. Frison Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology and Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month sponsored lecture is slated for 4-6 p.m. Sept. 20 in the University of Wyoming Ag Auditorium.
Dr. Stuart Fiedel, senior archaeologist at Louis Berger Group, will present this year’s lecture, “Native American Origins: Reconciling the Evidence of Ancient Genomes and Archaeology.” A reception will follow in the department foyer.
The event is free to the public. Contact Lori Hogan at lori.hogan2@wyo.gov or 307-777-5196 or go to www.wyoshpo.state.wy.us/aamonth for more information.
Punkin’ Chunkin’ & Harvest Fall Festival slated for Sept. 29
The public in welcome to Laramie Foster Closet’s Pumpkin Chunkin 2.0 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Alvany County Fairgrounds. Attendees can watch teams compete to win the title of Lord of the Gourd and more than $2,000 in prizes, according to a news release. Vendors, children’s games and food trucks will be at the event. This is an opportunity to support local children in foster care. Admission is $5.
Contact Jennifer Vazqueztell at laramiefostercloset@gmail.com or 561-729-2945 or go to www.laramiefostercloset.com.
Global warming speaking event set for November
Noted educator Jeffrey Bennett plans to give his audience the foundation needed to speak intelligently about the science behind global warming and show attendees why the solutions to this important problem are ones people of all political persuasions can agree on, according to a news release.
Bennett’s Laramie stop of his The Global Warming Tour is Nov. 8 at the University of Wyoming. The time is yet to be determined. The event is free to the public.
Go to www.globalwarmingprimer.com/tour for more information.
