ACPL hosting reading program event
The Albany County Public Library is set to host “Buffalo Bill” and Dr. Jo presenting “The Legacy of Wyoming” at 2 p.m. today at the library, 310 S. Eighth St. This live music presentation offers exciting Wyoming and Western Songs about, Cowboys, the Oregon Trail, the Transcontinental Railroad, Lewis and Clark, stories in traditional Native American Indian sign language, cowboy poetry and world-class yodeling, according to a news release. This event is part of the children’s All Aboard! Summer Reading Program and all ages are welcome. Call 721-2580 for more information.
Family Promise to host booth at wellness fair
Family Promise of Albany County is set to host a booth in the City of Laramie Wellness Fair from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Undine Park, Park Avenue and Fifth Street.
Family Promise to host meeting Thursday
Family Promise of Albany County is set to host a coordinator meeting from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. The public should park in the north parking lot. This meeting is to provide coordinators with the opportunity to compare notes and formulate ideas as to how the group can serve guests in other ways.
Candidate forum planned for public
The League of Women Voters of Laramie, in partnership with the Albany County Public Library, scheduled candidate forums for Laramie and Albany County candidates in contested primary races, according to a news release. The next forum is for Laramie City Council Ward 3 candidates from 7-9 p.m. Thursday at ACPL, 310 S. Eighth St. The Aug. 2 forum was canceled.
Workshop planned at United Presbyterian Church
BorderLinks, the educational arm of the sanctuary movement in Arizona, is set to present a workshop at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at United Presbyterian Church, 11th Street and Grand Avenue. The purpose of the workshop is to provide deeper understandings of borders, migrations and social justice with lessons learned from the borderlands, according to a news release.
BorderLinks was formed 30 years ago to provide education about migration justice issues by helping to develop an in-depth understanding of the root causes of migration, the hazards faced by migrants and what can be done to support migrants around the U.S. They provide a voice to the people who are directly affected by U.S. immigration policies, the release states.
The workshop is open to the public. Child care will be provided and brunch will be served. The service at 9:30 a.m. is open to the public and BorderLinks will present a brief presentation.
Community Memorial Service set for July 26
The Hospice of Laramie plans to host its annual Community Memorial Service at 4 p.m. July 26 at Hospice of Laramie, 1754 Centennial Drive. This service, led by Chaplain Rhett Ivey, will honor and celebrate the lives of hospice patients and community members who have died in the last year, according to a news release. This is a free event open to the entire community.
Greenbelt section closure planned through Friday
The city of Laramie, Parks & Recreation Department and the Union Pacific Railroad scheduled a closure of the 1½-mile southern loop, directly south of Interstate 80, of the Laramie River Greenbelt Trail ending Friday for routine phytoremediation studies. During this time, heavy equipment will be operating in the “phyto” area and will be regularly crossing over the pathway, making the area unsafe for users, the release states.
Access to the Greenbelt will still be allowed at the Laramie River Greenbelt Trailhead located off Garfield Street and Optimist Park. Only the southern loop of the trail will be closed while this work is completed. Users will still be able to access the bridge crossing the Laramie River near TriHydro Corporation to preserve the east-west trail connection from West Laramie to the West Side and downtown, the release states.
Health workshop planned at Eppson Center
A free six-week health workshop for people with chronic health conditions and their friends, family and caregivers is set to continue from 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 14 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Participants can learn to better manage their health using evidence-based strategies, according to a news release. Topics include problem solving, decision making, understanding emotions, healthy eating, action planning, exercise, effective communication and evaluating treatment, according to a news release. Contact Dominick Duhamel at dduhamel@uwyo.edu or 766-2765 for more information.
Drip irrigation workshop planned for Thursday
A drip irrigation workshop is set from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Albany County Extension Office, 3520 S. Third St. Suite A. The schedule of topics includes:
— Why use drip irrigation?
— Different Different types of drip irrigation available for your property
— How to build your own drip irrigation system
— Maximize the benefits of drip irrigation by matching the irrigation to the needs of your plants
— Maintenance considerations
RSVP by calling the Albany County Extension Office at 721-2571 by today.
Laramie Mountain Bike Series
The fourth race of the Laramie Mountain Bike Series is scheduled for 6 p.m. today at the Happy Jack Trailhead on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest. Registration is $15 per race. Children race for free. The race includes divisions for children, juniors and beginner, intermediate, advanced and open adults.
Courses will be new for each race. Go to laramieracing.com for more information.
Deadline approaching for Senior Olympics
The registration deadline for the Wyoming Senior Olympics is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The city of Laramie will be hosting the State Summer Games Aug. 2-4 for athletes 50 and older.
The games include 24 sports at venues including Laramie High School, Laramie Recreation Center and the University of Wyoming.
A downtown parade of athletes and evening social will kick off the games.
Go to www.wyseniorolympics.com for more information and to register.
Nutrition class planned Wednesday at WIC Clinic
A Cent$ible Nutrition Class for WIC clients is at noon Wednesday at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider. Call 721-2535 for more information.
