How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
Curiosity Cube to visit locations around Laramie
To help expose students to STEM sooner, MilliporeSigma — a global life science company with a facility in Laramie — created the Curiosity Cube — a 22x10-foot, retrofitted shipping container turned mobile science lab, according to a news release. The Curiosity Cube will visit the following locations:
— 1-4 p.m. today at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St.
— 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday at Freedom Has a Birthday at Washington Park
— 8:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie Community Recreation Center, 920 Boulder Dr.
— 3-7 p.m. Friday at the Laramie Downtown Farmers Market at the First Street Plaza
Go to www.thecuriositycube.com for more information.
Centennial library to host book sale
Centennial Library and Cultural Association Annual Book Sale is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday at the Centennial Library, 25 Second St. Hardcover books are $1 and paperbacks are 50 cents. The book sale will be open Saturday throughout the Elevation Celebration. Sunday is $2 Bag Day. All money raised helps fund the library’s daily operations, including utilities, insurance and maintenance, according to a news release.
Retirement readiness seminar set for July 10
A retirement readiness seminar is planned at noon July 10 in the Ivinson Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 255 N. 30th St.
Josh Weller, from the Social Security Administration, will be sharing information on Social Security and Medicare benefits for those preparing for retirement, according to a news release. During the live webinar, Weller will be sharing information about how to become eligible for SSA retirement benefits, how retirement benefits are calculated, filing strategies to draw your retirement benefits, how work might affect your benefits, the eligibility factors for a spousal, survivor and child benefits, eligibility to Social Security Disability, Medicare enrollment and an overview of SocialSecurity.gov and the online services available to the public. The seminar is free to the public but space is limited.
Fireworks shoot-off site available to public
Wholesale Fireworks is inviting the public to shoot off fireworks bought from the store from 5 p.m.-1 a.m. through Wednesday at 1348 U.S. Highway 287. Tie Siding Fire Department and Albany County Sheriff’s Office will be on site to ensure everyone’s safety, according to a news release. There will also be live music from Thunder & Rain. Call 742-3067 for more information.
Fundraiser to benefit Interfaith-Good Samaritan, Laramie Soup Kitchen
Members of the community are invited to feed their sweet tooth at the Thrivent Action Team Bake sale booth during Freedom Has a Birthday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday at Washington Park.
Baked items will be offered for a suggested donation. All proceeds will be given to Interfaith-Good Samaritan and the Laramie Soup Kitchen, according to a news release. Thrivent Financial supports this project by furnishing funds to buy baking ingredients. Visitors should look for the Thrivent Action Team booth sign.
Contact Lydia Kercher at 742-6467 or kercher@uwyo.edu for more information.
City of Laramie, Albany County offices to close for Wednesday
The city of Laramie administrative offices will be closed in observance of the Independence Day holiday July 4. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org for information on office hours for solid waste, recycling and the Laramie Community Recreation Center. Albany County offices will be closed Wednesday. Staff will resume regular work hours Thursday.
League of Women Voters to register voters
The League of Women Voters of Laramie is set to have a booth from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday at Freedom Has a Birthday at Washington Park and will have election staff from the County Clerk’s office at the booth to register voters, according to a news release.
— Voters must be at least 18 years of age on Election Day
— Voters must be a citizen of the United States
— Voters must have a photo ID (such as driver’s license, government issued ID, student ID, military ID and passport)
— Voters must be residents of Albany County and the precinct in which they register Residence is defined as “the place where a person has a current habitation and to which, whenever he/she is absent, he/she has the intention of returning.”
— Voters must not be a convicted felon unless their voting rights have been restored
— Voters must not be currently adjudicated mentally incompetent
Go to www.co.albany.wy.us/voter-registration.aspx for more information on registering to vote.
Annual fireworks show planned for Wednesday
The 2018 city-sponsored Fire in the Sky fireworks display is set to begin at about 9 p.m. Wednesday unless inclement weather conditions prevent the show. In that case, the show will be July 5.
D&M Displays of Iowa will supply the fireworks, and pyrotechnician Dave Akers returns for his 28th consecutive display in Laramie. The display will again be launched from the area near 22nd Street and Armory Road.
Spectators are encouraged to make the fireworks display a family event, and the city recommends viewing the show from nearby city parks (Washington, LaPrele, Harbon, Scout and Kiowa parks) and other locations, such as Fraternity/Sorority Park on the UW campus. Spectators will not gain a viewing advantage by being closer to the launch site. Other optimal viewing locations include large parking lots located around town and the Cirrus Sky Trail behind Indian Paint Brush Elementary School. However, parking along that ridgeline (i.e. Cirrus Sky Trail) is prohibited.
Go to www.cityoflaramie.org or find the event on Facebook for more information about road closures and viewing spots.
Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.