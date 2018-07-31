Correction
A headline on page B1 of Sunday’s Laramie Boomerang contained an error. It incorrectly identified the venue of WHAT Fest as Huffer’s Hollow. The venue was Huffer’s Hideout. The Boomerang regrets the mistake.
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
New web camera installed near Bosler
A new web camera was installed on U.S. Highway 287 near Bosler earlier this month and is available for public viewing.
The camera allows drivers and others to see real-time road conditions. It is located at mile marker 311.2, just south of the intersection with Wyoming Highway 34, according to a news release. In addition to the camera, a digital message sign is also located at the site. WYDOT continues to install more web cameras along Wyoming’s roadways, and cameras are being added as funding becomes available.
The public can view the camera online under the camera list at www.wyoroad.info or on a layer on the Wyoming Travel Information Map at map.wyoroad.info. Web cameras are also available on the Wyoming 511 app for iOS and Android.
Harry Potter birthday bash set for today
It’s Harry Potter’s birthday and the Albany County Public Library is celebrating the beloved series with an interactive movie event, according to a news release. Attendees will receive a script and gift bag filled with props. The event is from 2-5 p.m. today at the library, 310 S. Eighth St. This is the final event of the library’s All Aboard! Summer Reading Program. All ages are welcome and the movie is rated PG. Call 721-2580 for more information.
Wyoming government involvement presentation planned
Those who want to learn more about Wyoming’s government and how to get involved can experience a presentation at 4 p.m. Friday at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St.
Participants can also bring a driver’s license so they can register to vote. The presentation will also be on YouTube at sarahsgoldaward.
Email sholles2018@gmail.com for more information.
Distinguished Young Woman of Wyoming to be named Saturday
High school senior girls from across Wyoming are set to join together for the Distinguished Young Women of Wyoming program Aug. 1-4 with finals taking place 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Participants will compete for college scholarships and the opportunity to represent the state as the Distinguished Young Woman of Wyoming for 2019, according to a news release.
The event is open to the public. Tickets will be available at the door for $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Tickets for children younger than 3 are free.
Contact Maryalice Gulino at 307-460-1859 or wyoming@distinguishedyw.org for more information.
Family Promise to host booth
Family Promise of Albany County is set to host a booth at the Albany County Fairgrounds during Family Day at the Albany County Fair from 4-8 p.m. today. The public is invited to stop by to meet some Family Promise representatives and to learn more about the program, according to a news release.
Fifth Tuesday ward meetings set for today
Fifth Tuesday ward meetings are from 6-7:30 p.m. today and set to include a fifth and sixth penny presentation, according to a news release.
Ward 1 is at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 3, 2374 Jefferson St. Ward 2 is in City Council Chambers of City Hall, 406 Ivinson Ave. Ward 3 is at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St. Call 721-5220 or go to www.cityoflaramie.org for more information.
Free career training offered for single moms
Single moms who are ready to find a job that fits who they are and who they want to be are encouraged to attend a free career training at 6 p.m. today at the Climb Wyoming office, 217 S. First St.
Climb Wyoming is committed to finding single mothers a job where their personalities, strengths and priorities are valued, according to a news release
Attendees can double or triple their income in a career with lots of growth opportunities. They can receive support in all areas of their lives and build new relationships with others that last long after the program finishes.
Attendees can enjoy pizza, get their questions answered and learn more.
Child care will not provided, so participants need to plan accordingly.
Contact Climb Wyoming at laramie@climbwyoming.org or 742-9346 or go to www.climbready.org.
Laramie Municipal Band Concert to conclude
The Municipal Band Concert Series is set to conclude.
The final concert presented by the Laramie Municipal Band is at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell at Washington Park.
The concert is sponsored by the Laramie Parks and Recreation Department. The concert is free to the public.
Members of the band include community members from Laramie and Albany County, as well as select UW musicians and high school performers, covering the gamut of almost seven decades of band geeks sharing their talent with the audiences and having fun, according to a news release. Director of the band is Robert Belser, UW director of bands. Contact Parks and Recreation Director Todd Feezer at tfeezer@cityoflaramie.org or call 721-5260.
Migration presentation set for Wednesday
Greg Nickerson of the University of Wyoming’s Wyoming Migration Initiative is set to present “The Science and History of Wyoming’s Big Game Migrations: Lost, Altered, and Conserved Corridors” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Centennial Valley Branch Library, 27 Second St. in Centennial.
This is a free public program sponsored by the Centennial Library and Cultural Association and funded by the Centennial Social Club.
The presentation will feature wildlife migration, Interstate 80 as a barrier to wildlife movement and the history of Laramie Plains bison, according to a news release.
The program will present recent advances in the scientific understanding of ungulate migration.
Call Celeste Colgan at 742-2968 for more information.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.